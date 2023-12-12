1.
Gorilla hands are much, much bigger than human hands:
2.
This is a pair of one of the earliest discovered pairs of socks, made in Egypt in the 5th century:
3.
This is how big the Eremotherium Laurillardi, also known as the giant ground sloth, was compared to a modern day human:
4.
Andrew Jackson was one of the first United States presidents to be photographed. Here he is in 1844:
5.
This is how big a nuclear cooling tower is compared to a person:
6.
Before the invention of radar, this is one way people used to listen to and detect enemy planes:
7.
Termite hills can be absolutely gigantic:
8.
See those little specks there? Those are baby octopuses:
9.
If you look at a car seat's heating system with a thermal camera, it looks like this:
10.
This pointy thing is what a nuclear bomb actually looks like:
11.
Screws...screws can be really, really big:
12.
While we're talking about larger than normal things, check out this giant keyboard:
13.
Space and time is absolutely nuts:
14.
Speaking of the moon, here's how big the African continent is compared to the Moon:
15.
This is what a 420-pound dumbbell looks like:
16.
There is a very real chance that Pablo Picasso listened to the song "Sweet Caroline":
17.
A pickle under ultraviolet light looks like something from a fantasy novel:
18.
Lemons...lemons can be huge:
19.
This is how huge the entrance to the Roman Temple of Bacchus is:
20.
This is what a car cut in half looks like:
21.
This is a tarantula hawk, a wasp whose sting is known to be one of the most painful on planet Earth:
22.
And, finally, this is what Shaq looks like holding a piece of paper: