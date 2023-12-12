Skip To Content
    My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    These pictures just get better and better.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Gorilla hands are much, much bigger than human hands:

    a person&#x27;s hand next to gorilla hands
    u/browndog888 / Via reddit.com

    That being said, I'd love to have a secret gorilla handshake.

    2. This is a pair of one of the earliest discovered pairs of socks, made in Egypt in the 5th century:

    old Egyptian socks
    reddit.com

    They were worn with sandals and, presumably, by our alien overlords.

    3. This is how big the Eremotherium Laurillardi, also known as the giant ground sloth, was compared to a modern day human:

    A man standing next to a model of a giant sloth
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    It lived in the modern day Americas and went extinct about 12,000 years ago. Would love to play some hoops with this bad boy.

    4. Andrew Jackson was one of the first United States presidents to be photographed. Here he is in 1844:

    Andrew Jackson
    Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Not a big Andy Jackson guy, but I am, however, a big old daguerreotype guy.

    5. This is how big a nuclear cooling tower is compared to a person:

    a person standing next to a nuclear cooling tower
    u/submaweiner / Via reddit.com

    6. Before the invention of radar, this is one way people used to listen to and detect enemy planes:

    a person using a device to listen to planes
    Photoquest / Getty Images

    I've been trying to tell you: Looney Tunes is REAL. 

    7. Termite hills can be absolutely gigantic:

    a woman next to a termite hill
    reddit.com

    No thanks!!!!!!!! I'm all set.

    8. See those little specks there? Those are baby octopuses:

    a finger pointing at tiny baby octopuses
    u/zackobear / Via reddit.com

    We love our eight-armed friends, don't we folks?

    9. If you look at a car seat's heating system with a thermal camera, it looks like this:

    thermal view of a car seat
    u/swigor / Via reddit.com

    It's got little car intestines! Ain't that sweet.

    10. This pointy thing is what a nuclear bomb actually looks like:

    Soldiers around a nuclear bomb
    Senior Airman Jason Wiese

    Read more about it here.

    11. Screws...screws can be really, really big:

    a giant screw
    u/emsinatree / Via reddit.com

    They can apparently be used to mount solar panels. Also, presumably, for some really good dad jokes.

    12. While we're talking about larger than normal things, check out this giant keyboard:

    a person&#x27;s hands using a giant keyboard
    u/fatenoir / Via reddit.com

    Never thought you'd see a keyboard that big, huh? Did ya?

    13. Space and time is absolutely nuts:

    Neil Armstrong on the moon
    Heritage Images / Contributor / Via Twitter: @arinwaichulis

    14. Speaking of the moon, here's how big the African continent is compared to the Moon:

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about the moon
    reddit.com

    15. This is what a 420-pound dumbbell looks like:

    A giant dumbbell
    reddit.com

    It's DUMB big.

    16. There is a very real chance that Pablo Picasso listened to the song "Sweet Caroline":

    Screenshot of Pablo Picasso on a google search
    Getty Images / Via reddit.com

    This changes everything.

    17. A pickle under ultraviolet light looks like something from a fantasy novel:

    a hand holding a pickle under ultraviolet light
    u/horribledrunkgambler / Via reddit.com

    What kind of powers does eating the ultra-pickle grant you, you think?

    18. Lemons...lemons can be huge:

    a giant lemon
    Facebook: photo

    These are known as Capri lemons, and they taste a bit different than your run of the mill lemon.

    19. This is how huge the entrance to the Roman Temple of Bacchus is:

    a woman standing at a temple entrance
    Hum Images / HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    It's located in Lebanon. See that little speck down there? That's a person. The Romans pulled out all the stops for the god of wine.

    20. This is what a car cut in half looks like:

    a car cut in half
    u/troooper0987 / Via reddit.com

    I just think it's neat!

    21. This is a tarantula hawk, a wasp whose sting is known to be one of the most painful on planet Earth:

    A tarantula hawk in someone&#x27;s hand
    Joao Paulo Burini / Getty Images

    The sting has been likened to feeling as if "a running hair dryer has just been dropped into your bubble bath."

    22. And, finally, this is what Shaq looks like holding a piece of paper:

    Closeup of Shaq
    TNT

    Wow. The world is a beautiful place.