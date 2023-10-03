  • Viral badge

I Have A Brain The Size Of A Literal Peanut, So My Mind Was Totally Blown After Seeing These 35 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Month

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is Daniel Lambert, a British man who was known as the world's heaviest person in the 18th century:

Portrait of Daniel Lambert
Robert Alexander / Getty Images

He weighed over 700 pounds. Legend has it he once fought off a bear single-handedly. I'm serious.

2. This is the first ever ticket sold for Disneyland:

Disneyland ticket
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

It's from 1955, when the park opened. $1 for a trip to Walt's domicile! How about that.

3. This is a loaf of sourdough bread that was miraculously preserved after the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 CE:

Black bread
De Agostini Picture Library / De Agostini via Getty Images

It was inside an oven at the time of the eruption. Folks, are you eating the volcano bread?

4. Once upon a time, beer vending machines were a thing:

A woman using a beer vending machine
Evening Standard / Getty Images

Whiskey vending machines, too:

A whiskey vending machine
Ron Case / Getty Images

Not to mention gin and tonic vending machines:

A gin and tonic vending machine
Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

And, saints preserve us, potato vending machines:

A potato vending machine
Chris Ware / Getty Images

We have to go back.

5. This is a picture of Pluto and its moons taken in 2006...

Pluto
Nasa / Getty Images

And this is a much, much clearer picture of Pluto taken only a decade later, in 2015:

Pluto
Nasa / Getty Images

By NASA's New Horizons spacecraft from 476,000 miles out.

6. Speaking of which, this is one of the first photographs ever taken of the Earth from space...

The earth
Jhu Sheridan Libraries / Getty Images

And this is a picture of Earth that was taken 20 minutes before this article was published:

The earth
geosphere.ssec.wisc.edu

7. Over 2,000 years ago, a child living in ancient Rome made this footprint in a clay tile while it was drying:

A baby footprint
Facebook: museum.of.artifacts

And I'm STILL mad at the kid.

8. This is what a fish getting a CT scan looks like:

A fish getting a CT scan
Facebook: DenverZoo

Specifically a French angelfish who had some buoyancy issues. The fish is all better now!

9. This is what Bruce Lee's workout routine was in 1965:

reddit.com

Shoutout Bruce Lee.

10. This is Apo Whang-Od, a 106-year-old woman who is quite possibly the oldest tattoo artist on the planet:

Apo Whang-Od
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Apo Whang-Od specializes in batok, an ancient form of tattoo artistry from the Philippines. Read more about her here.

11. This is a hammer-headed bat, an absolutely enormous fruit bat with an average wingspan of over three feet:

A giant bat
u/issam_10 / Via reddit.com

Look, buddy, I love you...but you gotta stay away from me.

12. Speaking of gigantic animals, check out the size of this here lobster claw:

A hand next to a big lobster claw
u/mrbumboleh / Via reddit.com

Say it with me, folks: That's a big claw.

13. And dandelions, my friend...dandelions can be huge:

A hand holding a dandelion
reddit.com

14. Squids have hard, sharp beaks:

Closeup of a squid
Wild Horizon / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

To kill prey, of course.

And this is what a giant squid's beak looks like:

A giant squid&#x27;s beak
Twitter: @BusYuga

Not terrifying at all.

15. This is what one part of the border between Belgium and the Netherlands looks like:

The borderline between Belgium and the Netherlands
u/esberat / Via reddit.com

Would love to hop back and forth all day long:

16. This is how big an average-sized comet is compared to Paris:

Comparison of a comet to Paris
Esa

Specifically the Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet. Very chill, though.

17. This is the executioner robe and axe of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, the official executioner of the Papal States in the 1800s:

Executioner garb
Twitter: @historydefined

He executed over 500 people.

18. One of the largest, if not the largest, commercially available bed is the Alaska king, an absolute BEHEMOTH:

Mattress dimensions and bed sizes
Leremy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

This is what it looks like in person:

An alaskan king bed
mattressinsider.com

I wish to lay in it.

19. According to astronomers, this is the average color of the universe:

&quot;cosmic latte&quot;
color-hex.com

The color is called "cosmic latte." To figure this out, astronomers averaged the colors of over 200,000 galaxies together. Folks, would you drink the cosmic latte?

20. This is Stephan Bibrowski, otherwise known as Lionel the Lion-faced Man. Stephan had a condition known as hypertrichosis that caused hair to grow up to eight inches long all over his body including, obviously, his face:

Stephan Bibrowski
Historia/Shutterstock

He performed for years with Barnum & Bailey and spoke five languages.

21. The Nebraska women's volleyball team just set a world record for the most attended women's sporting event of all time, a match against Omaha that was attended by over 92,000 people:

Aerial view of people at a volleyball match
Twitter: @huskervb

And yeah, they won.

22. This is what a cross-section of a Boeing 747 looks like:

A model of a 747
u/25qs2 / Via reddit.com

Not much between you and the great wide-open sky.

23. Because they don't allow artificial coloring, American Froot Loops and European Froot Loops are totally different:

Comparison of Hungarian and American Froot Loops
u/calvindehase / Via reddit.com

Folks, Froot Loops are still coated no matter what the color is.

24. Speaking of which, this is what Fanta orange looks like in Europe:

Fanta in Europe
u/opposite_strategy43 / Via reddit.com

Again, no dyes.

25. This is what a cow molar looks like compared to a human molar:

Comparison of a cow tooth vs. a human tooth
u/glaciator12 / Via reddit.com

Cow dentists must make a killing.

26. This is the top hat Abraham Lincoln was wearing the night he was assassinated:

Abe Lincoln&#x27;s top hat
u/olbennyofbolton / Via reddit.com

RIP Abe.

27. This is what the cockpit of the now retired supersonic passenger airliner the Concorde looked like:

Concorde cockpit
Epics / Getty Images

The Concorde could fly from New York to London in under three hours.

28. This is the 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, the most expensive car ever sold:

1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
Michael Cole / Corbis via Getty Images

It sold at an auction last year for $143 million, the proceeds of which went to charity.

29. There's a place called Ooh Aah Point at the Grand Canyon:

&quot;Ooh Aah Point&quot;
Tunatura / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I just think that's neat.

30. This is what a banana looks like after a year of being left out:

Rotted bananas
u/lipton1cetea / Via reddit.com

Juuuuust how I like 'em.

31. Watermelons...watermelons can be very, very tiny:

A hand holding a tiny watermelon
u/numbian / Via reddit.com

Look at that little fellah.

32. This is what the start of a river looks like:

the start of a river
u/sevenball / Via reddit.com

Otherwise known as a spring. This is the start of the Metolius River in Oregon.

33. This is what a python's skeleton looks like:

A snake skeleton
reddit.com

Chill, chill, chill.

34. This is a display of ancient Egyptian furniture, from sometime around 1,500 BCE:

Ancient furniture
reddit.com

Who knew that humanity perfected furniture so long ago?

35. And, finally, America is very, very young:

&quot;This is deeply disturbing for me I don&#x27;t know why&quot;
Twitter: @wesyang

Sheesh!