1.This is Daniel Lambert, a British man who was known as the world's heaviest person in the 18th century:
2.This is the first ever ticket sold for Disneyland:
3.This is a loaf of sourdough bread that was miraculously preserved after the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 CE:
4.Once upon a time, beer vending machines were a thing:
Whiskey vending machines, too:
Not to mention gin and tonic vending machines:
And, saints preserve us, potato vending machines:
5.This is a picture of Pluto and its moons taken in 2006...
And this is a much, much clearer picture of Pluto taken only a decade later, in 2015:
6.Speaking of which, this is one of the first photographs ever taken of the Earth from space...
And this is a picture of Earth that was taken 20 minutes before this article was published:
7.Over 2,000 years ago, a child living in ancient Rome made this footprint in a clay tile while it was drying:
8.This is what a fish getting a CT scan looks like:
9.This is what Bruce Lee's workout routine was in 1965:
10.This is Apo Whang-Od, a 106-year-old woman who is quite possibly the oldest tattoo artist on the planet:
11.This is a hammer-headed bat, an absolutely enormous fruit bat with an average wingspan of over three feet:
12.Speaking of gigantic animals, check out the size of this here lobster claw:
13.And dandelions, my friend...dandelions can be huge:
14.Squids have hard, sharp beaks:
And this is what a giant squid's beak looks like:
15.This is what one part of the border between Belgium and the Netherlands looks like:
16.This is how big an average-sized comet is compared to Paris:
17.This is the executioner robe and axe of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, the official executioner of the Papal States in the 1800s:
18.One of the largest, if not the largest, commercially available bed is the Alaska king, an absolute BEHEMOTH:
This is what it looks like in person:
19.According to astronomers, this is the average color of the universe:
20.This is Stephan Bibrowski, otherwise known as Lionel the Lion-faced Man. Stephan had a condition known as hypertrichosis that caused hair to grow up to eight inches long all over his body including, obviously, his face:
21.The Nebraska women's volleyball team just set a world record for the most attended women's sporting event of all time, a match against Omaha that was attended by over 92,000 people:
22.This is what a cross-section of a Boeing 747 looks like:
23.Because they don't allow artificial coloring, American Froot Loops and European Froot Loops are totally different:
24.Speaking of which, this is what Fanta orange looks like in Europe:
25.This is what a cow molar looks like compared to a human molar:
26.This is the top hat Abraham Lincoln was wearing the night he was assassinated:
27.This is what the cockpit of the now retired supersonic passenger airliner the Concorde looked like:
28.This is the 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, the most expensive car ever sold:
29.There's a place called Ooh Aah Point at the Grand Canyon:
30.This is what a banana looks like after a year of being left out:
31.Watermelons...watermelons can be very, very tiny:
32.This is what the start of a river looks like:
33.This is what a python's skeleton looks like:
34.This is a display of ancient Egyptian furniture, from sometime around 1,500 BCE: