My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time This Week

1.
Traffic lights are absolutely gigantic:
2.
This is what the toilet on a submarine looks like:
3.
This is the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity:
4.
This is the world's most isolated lighthouse, Thridrangar Lighthouse, located in Iceland:
5.
Speaking of isolated things, this is a house also located in Iceland that some have called the most isolated house in the world:
6.
This is Ralph Lincoln, the 11th-generation cousin of Abraham Lincoln:
7.
In this picture, you can see both Europe and Africa:
8.
Sperm whales sleep vertically:
9.
You're probably familiar with the "Face on Mars," an image of a formation on Mars from the 1970s that launched a million conspiracy theories...
10.
...well, this is what a much less blurry, much more recent photograph of that same "face" looks like:
11.
Speaking of Mars, this is what a sunset looks like on that there planet:
12.
This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human hand:
13.
This is what the US-Canada border looks like in Idaho:
14.
This is what a peeled lime looks like:
15.
This is Simone Origone — the man who set the world record for fastest speed traveled on skis — traveling, well, fast:
16.
This very, very, very tiny rectangle is $57 in gold:
17.
Lots of US presidents have spoken multiple languages — here's a list of every multilingual president:
18.
Some grocery carts have special little holders for your phone:
19.
Some people have extra lines on their pinkies:
20.
These are the fill-in-the-blank predictions on the special year 2000 edition of Cheerios called "Millenios":
21.
Reese's orange is a trademarked color:
22.
This is what one of the world's oldest pairs of Levi's jeans looks like:
23.
And finally, just for fun, check out the optical illusion these laptop keys make: