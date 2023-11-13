Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time This Week

Just incredibly fascinating stuff all around.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Traffic lights are absolutely gigantic:

A construction worker holding a traffic light that&#x27;s as tall as he is
Twitter: @cameronfromncl

Remind me never to start a fight with a traffic light.

2. This is what the toilet on a submarine looks like:

A toilet bowl surrounded by pipes and chains and cords and valves and knobs, with a sign with lots of text labeled, &quot;Directions for operating: before and after using&quot;
u/amishblueguy / Via reddit.com

If I have to read a list of directions that long to use a toilet, I'm going to tell you right now: It will end catastrophically. 

3. This is the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity:

A statue of a man atop a building
Sam Panthaky / AFP via Getty Images

It's located in India and is 600 feet high.

4. This is the world's most isolated lighthouse, Thridrangar Lighthouse, located in Iceland:

Overhead shot of a lighthouse on a small island
Arctic-images / Getty Images

It's only accessible via helicopter, in case you're planning on a trip.

5. Speaking of isolated things, this is a house also located in Iceland that some have called the most isolated house in the world:

A lone house on a rocky, hilly landscape
Bruce Yuanyue Bi / Getty Images

Would be cool to enjoy one single beer there.

6. This is Ralph Lincoln, the 11th-generation cousin of Abraham Lincoln:

Close-up of Ralph Lincoln, with a beard and light mustache and thick eyebrows
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Specifically, his third cousin many, many, many times removed.

7. In this picture, you can see both Europe and Africa:

The view from a plane, with two sections of land and lots of ocean
u/baguetteofdoom / Via reddit.com

That's Spain on the left and Morocco on the right. Look how close! Neat! 

8. Sperm whales sleep vertically:

Two whales in the water lying vertically next to each other
Kerstin Meyer / Getty Images

This is not terrifying to me. Nope, not at all.

9. You're probably familiar with the "Face on Mars," an image of a formation on Mars from the 1970s that launched a million conspiracy theories...

An apparent face on the surface of Mars
Corbis Historical

10. ...well, this is what a much less blurry, much more recent photograph of that same "face" looks like:

A craggly, raised surface that looks nothing like a face
Photo 12 / Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I still want to believe.

11. Speaking of Mars, this is what a sunset looks like on that there planet:

A misty, foggy view of the sun just visible over slightly hilly land
Nasa / Getty Images

Not as nice as Key West, but what are you gonna do. Martians make do.

12. This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human hand:

A polar bear paw print next to a much smaller handprint
US Fish and Wildlife / Via blm.gov

13. This is what the US-Canada border looks like in Idaho:

A forest with a thin gap between two sections
u/TK2483 / Via reddit.com

14. This is what a peeled lime looks like:

A hand holding a perfectly peeled lime
u/tealraven / Via reddit.com

15. This is Simone Origone — the man who set the world record for fastest speed traveled on skis — traveling, well, fast:

A person crouched over skis going downhill and wearing a latex-looking red outfit
Gerard Julien / AFP via Getty Images

This man needs a Babybel cheese sponsorship STAT. 

16. This very, very, very tiny rectangle is $57 in gold:

A tiny rectangular dot in the middle of a person&#x27;s palm
u/super-saiyan-potato / Via reddit.com

17. Lots of US presidents have spoken multiple languages — here's a list of every multilingual president:

Many early presidents were fluent in Latin and/or ancient Greek, including John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Buchanan; Teddy Roosevelt and FDR were fluent in French and German; Martin Van Buren was a native Dutch speaker
en.wikipedia.org

Shoutout to the Little Magician and his Dutch prowess.

18. Some grocery carts have special little holders for your phone:

A grocery cart with a small slot at the top and front with a cellphone in it
u/xionn79 / Via reddit.com

I am now comfortable saying that we have reached what Francis Fukuyama called "the end of history."

19. Some people have extra lines on their pinkies:

Close-up of a person&#x27;s hands showing five ridges on their pinkies
u/bbystvr / Via reddit.com

I want an extra line! Maaaaan.

20. These are the fill-in-the-blank predictions on the special year 2000 edition of Cheerios called "Millenios":

The long list of predictions includes &quot;The Red Sox will win the World Series in ___,&quot; &quot;Scientists will find human life on another planet in ___,&quot; and &quot;The first woman will be elected President in ___&quot;
u/1800-dial-a-racoon / Via reddit.com

I don't know why, but it's kinda bummin' me out.

21. Reese's orange is a trademarked color:

Close-up of the Reese&#x27;s candy wrapper saying, &quot;The orange color is a registered trademark&quot;
u/v3xpunk / Via reddit.com

I wonder if Good & Plenty pink is also trademarked.

22. This is what one of the world's oldest pairs of Levi's jeans looks like:

A torn, slightly faded, and dirty pair of jeans
Ben Curtis — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

It's from between 1886 and 1902.

23. And finally, just for fun, check out the optical illusion these laptop keys make:

Close-up of a keyboard where gray dots appear between the keys but then disappear when you look directly at them
u/W33DG0D42069 / Via reddit.com

See the dots??? DO YOU?!?!