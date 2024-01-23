Skip To Content
My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Mind-Blowing Pictures For The First Time Last Week

You learn somethin' new every day.

by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The doors on the presidential limousine are ridiculously thick:

A Secret Service agent opening a car door for President Joe Biden
Mandel Ngan / Contributor

This particular limo is known as "the Beast," for obvious reasons.

2. This is how big a wisdom tooth is compared with a baby tooth:

A wisdom tooth with long roots and a tiny tooth in the palm of a hand
u/fleischwors / Via reddit.com

Teeth: They can get big.

3. This is what the leg of the largest dinosaur to ever exist, the argentinosaurus, looks like compared with a human:

A woman standing next to the bones of a dinosaur leg in a museum and only reaching the top of the foot
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

The argentinosaurus measured about 130 feet across. That's a big 'saur!

4. A medium-sized shirt in North America is an extra large in Japan:

Label of a medium Champion shirt showing it&#x27;s M/M in Canada, M in Mexico, and XL in Japan
u/arbortologist / Via reddit.com

Buyer beware.

5. This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:

A gun behind glass on a pedestal
u/farstay-9417 / Via reddit.com

This pistol led to the deaths of over 16 million people.

6. And this is the car Franz Ferdinand was driving in:

An old convertible-type car
u/supaguy10 / Via reddit.com

Bad vibes, man.

7. Wine vending machines are a thing in Austria:

A vending machine containing bottles of wine
u/the_singingguy / Via reddit.com

Life is so beautiful.

8. This is what an early design for an electric hair dryer looked like:

A seated woman underneath a metallic head covering that looks like armor, with metallic cables emerging from it and extending toward the ceiling or behind her
Brandstaetter Images / Getty Images

Totally practical and not at all ridiculous looking.

9. Here's another early hair dryer:

A smiling woman sits between two large metallic, round blowers that look as if they&#x27;re about to squeeze the sides of her head
Keystone-france / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

I'd gladly devote an entire room in my house to this large device.

10. It was so cold in Calgary, Alberta, last week that the entire city was smoking:

Mist/fog/smoke rising above skyscrapers in the background, with a snowy highway in the foreground
u/911_reddit / Via reddit.com

That is COLD!

11. This is what an Italian public school lunch looks like:

A plate with a large piece of meat and potatoes, with Brussels sprouts, pasta, and a roll on the side
u/petertreatwoone / Via reddit.com

When I was in school in the US, we used to grab a Go-Gurt and a bag of Funyuns and we LIKED it.

12. This is what Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived, looked like when he was 10 years old:

He&#x27;s actually taller than his father; both of them are dressed in suits and ties
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

This is him standing tall at 6 feet 6 inches next to his father.

13. Here's what he looked like on a plane:

He&#x27;s wearing a suit and sitting with one leg stretched out on an old, single-row plane and a flight attendant behind him
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

14. And here's Wadlow at his tallest, coming in at 8 feet 11 inches:

He&#x27;s wearing a suit and standing in front of a car next to two smiling women, one of whom comes to his hip and another to his waist
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bobby, in case you haven't realized, was very tall.

15. This is a list of every cause of death that occurred during a week in London in 1665:

The &quot;deaths and casualties&quot; include &quot;feaver,&quot; &quot;griping in the guts,&quot; &quot;jaundies,&quot; &quot;vomiting,&quot; &quot;wormes,&quot; &quot;suddenly,&quot; &quot;strangury,&quot; &quot;scurvy,&quot; sore legge,&quot; &quot;sciatica,&quot; rupture,&quot; &quot;rickets,&quot; &quot;quinine,&quot; &quot;lethargy,&quot; &quot;plague,&quot; &quot;aged,&quot; and &quot;stopping of the stomach&quot;
u/chata187 / Via reddit.com

"Griping in the guts"...been there, brother.

16. This is what a coca plant looks like:

Green shrubbery with the label &quot;Cocaine plant / Erythroxylum coca / Erythroxylaceae / Ecuador, South America&quot;
u/sirspitfire / Via reddit.com

You know, a "cocaine plant." Moving on.

17. Chick-fil-A workers wear big, fluorescent pods when it's raining:

The Chick-fil-A parking lot in the rain, showing several people in neon-yellow, tubular bubbles with &quot;windows&quot;
u/No_Bullfrog_3784 / Via reddit.com

I feel like it can't be 100% dry in those Minion-coded coats.

18. You can buy banana-and-cinnamon pizza in Brazil:

A pizza pie with banana slices and LOTS of cinnamon on a table
u/josemarcellino / Via reddit.com

Honestly, I'm kind of into it.

19. Dentists practice on absolutely terrifying dummies:

A dummy/mannequin with a metallic head except for a narrow bottom half with a wide-open mouth showing even teeth
u/delicateepisode41 / Via reddit.com

NO THANKS!

20. Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it:

Close-up of Mount Rushmore sans faces
FPG / Getty Images

Wow. presidential rocks.

21. This is the Speyer wine bottle, the oldest known bottle of wine on Earth:

A wine bottle containing a murky, motley liquid
Immanuel Giel

It's almost 1,700 years old and likely still drinkable!

22. And finally, apparently back in the day, peanut sellers would, well, wear suits with a ton of peanuts sewn into them:

Two people sitting in a horse-drawn carriage wearing suits and caps completely covered with peanuts
Fox Photos / Getty Images

We need to bring this back. I need to bring this back.