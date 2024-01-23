1.
The doors on the presidential limousine are ridiculously thick:
2.
This is how big a wisdom tooth is compared with a baby tooth:
3.
This is what the leg of the largest dinosaur to ever exist, the argentinosaurus, looks like compared with a human:
4.
A medium-sized shirt in North America is an extra large in Japan:
5.
This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:
6.
And this is the car Franz Ferdinand was driving in:
7.
Wine vending machines are a thing in Austria:
8.
This is what an early design for an electric hair dryer looked like:
9.
Here's another early hair dryer:
10.
It was so cold in Calgary, Alberta, last week that the entire city was smoking:
11.
This is what an Italian public school lunch looks like:
12.
This is what Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived, looked like when he was 10 years old:
13.
Here's what he looked like on a plane:
14.
And here's Wadlow at his tallest, coming in at 8 feet 11 inches:
15.
This is a list of every cause of death that occurred during a week in London in 1665:
16.
This is what a coca plant looks like:
17.
Chick-fil-A workers wear big, fluorescent pods when it's raining:
18.
You can buy banana-and-cinnamon pizza in Brazil:
19.
Dentists practice on absolutely terrifying dummies:
20.
Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it:
21.
This is the Speyer wine bottle, the oldest known bottle of wine on Earth:
22.
And finally, apparently back in the day, peanut sellers would, well, wear suits with a ton of peanuts sewn into them: