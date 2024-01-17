Skip To Content
    My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Mind Blowing Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    Well, that is very, very interesting.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:

    A large, brown, flat circular sea urchin and a smaller, white one with small slits
    u/MisterBuzz / Via reddit.com

    RIP to a real one.

    2. Alaska is big. REALLY big:

    u/patricknotastarfish / Via reddit.com

    On another note, imagine if there were 12 Iowas. Something to think about.

    3. This is what a peeled lemon looks like:

    u/pecyon / Via reddit.com

    Now I have officially seen everything.

    4. This is what the skull of the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, the gigantopithecus, looks like compared to our tiny little human head:

    u/TuxedoDood / Via reddit.com

    The ape was, well, giant. Like "as tall as a basketball hoop," according to the New York Times. Chill!

    5. This is what the Roman empire at its greatest extent looks like compared to North America:

    Twitter: @ArreteTonChar1

    I've always called Italy the Kansas of Europe.

    6. This is what the inside of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine looks like:

    A machine with lots of slots showing brands of various beverages
    u/youlegendyoumartyr / Via reddit.com

    This is what the pinnacle of human innovation looks like.

    7. American Froot Loops and Froot Loops from other countries are totally different colors:

    u/hissythesnake / Via reddit.com

    This is due to regulations in Canada concerning food additives and coloring.

    8. There are pants that shine INCREDIBLY bright when hit with light:

    u/pendedios / Via reddit.com

    They've been called "anti-paparazzi pants."

    9. The inside of a pine cone makes me somewhat uncomfortable:

    What look like hollow bones or even eyes inside the pine cone
    u/MrBonelessPizza24 / Via reddit.com

    I'm all set!

    10. While we're at it, this is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:

    Inside of a wasp nest showing what looks like rows of honeycomb
    u/bezododo / Via reddit.com

    The stuff of nightmares.

    11. This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was being built:

    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Not sure what I was expecting, but still neat.

    12. It snowed a whole lot in Norway last week:

    u/mibnzayf / Via reddit.com

    Need any more proof?

    13. This is the aftermath of the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a deadly event that claimed the lives of 21 people in Boston after a container holding over two million gallons of molasses burst, sending a wave of molasses several feet high through the city streets:

    Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

    It sounds like it's funny, but I assure you: it is not.

    14. Some houses have little metal corners to make dusting easier:

    u/blaseassassin / Via reddit.com

    This would change my life more than anything I could ever imagine.

    15. This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:

    Closeup of Paul Karason
    NBC Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    He claimed that it cured many of his health problems, including arthritis and acid reflux.

    16. A lot of exciting stuff happened in 1889:

    Twitter: @ac_roald

    17. Bottles of soda look adorable before they get blown up with compressed air:

    Small tubes in the palm of a hand
    u/Altruistic_Jicama604 / Via reddit.com

    Ain't that sweet.

    18. Marisa Tomei's name can do amazing things:

    &quot;Marisa Tomei&quot; as an anagram for &quot;It&#x27;s-a me, Mario&quot;
    u/redditordeaditor6789 / Via reddit.com

    Incredible.

    19. This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human handprint:

    A polar bear paw print next to a much, much smaller handprint in the snow
    US Fish and Wildlife Service / Via blm.gov

    Not terrifying at all.

    20. This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:

    u/3BirbsInARainCoat / Via reddit.com

    It was first put into circulation in 1928. That's Grover Cleveland's big ol' mug on the front.

    21. South Korea and Ireland are almost the same size, although South Korea has 10 times Ireland's population:

    Side-by-side of South Korea and Ireland (with Northern Ireland)
    u/aaronhereee / Via reddit.com

    Just thought it was interesting!

    22. Some vegan chicken wings have little wooden "bones" in them:

    Someone holding a vegan chicken wing with the interior visible, showing a wooden bone
    u/Capital_Actuator_404 / Via reddit.com

    Definitely cool until you accidentally give yourself a tongue splinter. A "tinter," if you will.

    23. And, finally, this is what a mustache shaved clean off looks like:

    u/grimmtalez / Via reddit.com

    Now you know. Sorry.