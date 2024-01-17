My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Mind Blowing Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:
2.Alaska is big. REALLY big:
3.This is what a peeled lemon looks like:
4.This is what the skull of the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, the gigantopithecus, looks like compared to our tiny little human head:
5.This is what the Roman empire at its greatest extent looks like compared to North America:
6.This is what the inside of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine looks like:
7.American Froot Loops and Froot Loops from other countries are totally different colors:
8.There are pants that shine INCREDIBLY bright when hit with light:
9.The inside of a pine cone makes me somewhat uncomfortable:
10.While we're at it, this is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:
11.This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was being built:
12.It snowed a whole lot in Norway last week:
13.This is the aftermath of the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a deadly event that claimed the lives of 21 people in Boston after a container holding over two million gallons of molasses burst, sending a wave of molasses several feet high through the city streets:
14.Some houses have little metal corners to make dusting easier:
15.This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:
16.A lot of exciting stuff happened in 1889:
17.Bottles of soda look adorable before they get blown up with compressed air:
18.Marisa Tomei's name can do amazing things:
19.This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human handprint:
20.This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:
21.South Korea and Ireland are almost the same size, although South Korea has 10 times Ireland's population:
22.Some vegan chicken wings have little wooden "bones" in them:
23.And, finally, this is what a mustache shaved clean off looks like: