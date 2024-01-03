My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 50 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

1.
This is what an owl looks like without feathers:
2.
Michelangelo's "David" is really, really big:
3.
There's a museum where you can touch a piece of the Titanic's hull:
4.
This is what the economy class meal on a Japanese airline looks like:
5.
This 440-pound gold bar, located in Japan, is the largest gold ingot in the world:
6.
This is how big a nuclear cooling tower is compared to a person:
7.
This is how big the Eremotherium Laurillardi, also known as the giant ground sloth, was compared to a modern day human:
8.
This is what an albino raccoon looks like:
9.
This is the unfinished portrait of George Washington that was used as a basis for the design of the $1 bill:
10.
This is what Alex Trebek's Jeopardy podium looked like during a typical show:
11.
Jonathan the tortoise, the oldest living animal on land, just turned 191 years young this past year:
12.
If you look at a car seat's heating system with a thermal camera, it looks like this:
13.
See those little specks there? Those are baby octopuses:
14.
This pointy thing is what a nuclear bomb actually looks like:
15.
Andrew Jackson was one of the first United States presidents to be photographed. Here he is in 1844:
16.
These are the boots Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, wore on the 1972 Apollo 17 mission:
17.
This is what baby hedgehogs look like:
18.
This is how big a giant squid is compared with a human being:
19.
UPS drivers have special UPS socks as part of their uniform:
20.
In case you didn't know, Brussels sprouts grow like this:
21.
Bobsled tracks go almost completely vertical:
22.
This is what's inside a bag of microwavable popcorn:
23.
You are, of course, familiar with Grant Wood's painting "American Gothic"...
24.
...well, this is what it looks like from inside the actual house in the painting:
25.
This is what the back of the Rosetta stone looks like:
26.
This is what color Venus is in real life:
27.
There's a trap door on the Sphinx:
28.
There was a lake in Australia named Lake Disappointment:
29.
This adorable little thing is a hummingbird's feather:
30.
The geographic center of the United States is here in South Dakota:
31.
These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:
32.
There's a bird that looks like a strawberry that's called, well, the strawberry finch:
33.
Gorilla hands are much, much bigger than human hands:
34.
This is a pair of one of the earliest discovered pairs of socks, made in Egypt in the 5th century:
35.
Before the invention of radar, this is one way people used to listen to and detect enemy planes:
36.
Termite hills can be absolutely gigantic:
37.
Screws...screws can be really, really big:
38.
While we're talking about larger than normal things, check out this giant keyboard:
39.
Space and time is absolutely nuts:
40.
Speaking of the moon, here's how big the African continent is compared to the Moon:
41.
This is what a 420-pound dumbbell looks like:
42.
This is what a big ol' hunk of fresh wasabi looks like:
43.
There is a very real chance that Pablo Picasso listened to the song "Sweet Caroline":
44.
A pickle under ultraviolet light looks like something from a fantasy novel:
45.
Lemons...lemons can be huge:
46.
This is how huge the entrance to the Roman Temple of Bacchus is:
47.
This is what a car cut in half looks like:
48.
This is a tarantula hawk, a wasp whose sting is known to be one of the most painful on planet Earth:
49.
This is what Shaq looks like holding a piece of paper:
50.
And, finally, as of 2017 there were precisely six McDonald's on the island of Guam: