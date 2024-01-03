Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 50 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

    Do yourself a favor and check these out.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is what an owl looks like without feathers:

    A bald, skinny bird with big eyes and claws standing on a post
    u/ecosm / Via reddit.com

    Gremlin mode.

    2. Michelangelo's "David" is really, really big:

    Close-up of the nude sculpture, with a person on scaffolding at the top, crouched and working on the head, who looks no bigger than the head
    Patrick Hertzog / AFP via Getty Images

    No comments about any other part of David's body.

    3. There's a museum where you can touch a piece of the Titanic's hull:

    u/creivoose / Via reddit.com

    Well, an exhibition currently located in Melbourne, Australia. Be honest: are you sniffing that finger right after it just touched the Titanic? Just me? Okay.

    4. This is what the economy class meal on a Japanese airline looks like:

    u/cbciv / Via reddit.com

    Specifically ANA Airlines. And here I am thinking a nuts 'n' oats bar is the pinnacle of class.

    5. This 440-pound gold bar, located in Japan, is the largest gold ingot in the world:

    Three people leaning over a huge block of gold on a table
    AFP via Getty Images

    William Jennings Bryan is SICK right now.

    6. This is how big a nuclear cooling tower is compared to a person:

    a person standing next to a nuclear cooling tower
    u/submaweiner / Via reddit.com

    7. This is how big the Eremotherium Laurillardi, also known as the giant ground sloth, was compared to a modern day human:

    A man standing next to a model of a giant sloth
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    It lived in the modern day Americas and went extinct about 12,000 years ago. Would love to play some hoops with this bad boy.

    8. This is what an albino raccoon looks like:

    A person holding a cuddly white raccoon with paws that look like hands with fingers
    u/Dutch_Midget / Via reddit.com

    Like a big ol' rat.

    9. This is the unfinished portrait of George Washington that was used as a basis for the design of the $1 bill:

    An unfinished portrait of George, with less than half of it (including the entire bottom half) finished
    Graphicaartis / Getty Images

    The portrait was done by Gilbert Stuart, who apparently had something better to do than finish up ol' George's portrait?

    10. This is what Alex Trebek's Jeopardy podium looked like during a typical show:

    A podium showing a sheet of paper with clues X-ed out, contestant interview cards,  eyeglasses, a crayon, and a Final Jeopardy card
    u/dfcto / Via reddit.com

    He would use a black crayon to cross off clues because it didn't make any noise.

    11. Jonathan the tortoise, the oldest living animal on land, just turned 191 years young this past year:

    Sthelena / Getty Images

    Folks, do we stan our boy Jonathan the giant tortoise?

    12. If you look at a car seat's heating system with a thermal camera, it looks like this:

    thermal view of a car seat
    u/swigor / Via reddit.com

    It's got little car intestines! Ain't that sweet.

    13. See those little specks there? Those are baby octopuses:

    a finger pointing at tiny baby octopuses
    u/zackobear / Via reddit.com

    We love our eight-armed friends, don't we folks?

    14. This pointy thing is what a nuclear bomb actually looks like:

    Soldiers around a nuclear bomb
    Senior Airman Jason Wiese

    Read more about it here.

    15. Andrew Jackson was one of the first United States presidents to be photographed. Here he is in 1844:

    Andrew Jackson
    Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Not a big Andy Jackson guy, but I am, however, a big old daguerreotype guy.

    16. These are the boots Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, wore on the 1972 Apollo 17 mission:

    Twitter: @Spacegalore

    17. This is what baby hedgehogs look like:

    Four tiny hedgehogs in a person&#x27;s hand; they&#x27;re hairless except for the quills on the tops of their bodies
    Universalimagesgroup / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Look at those little guys.

    18. This is how big a giant squid is compared with a human being:

    A man crouching next to a squid extended along a plastic cover in a field
    Barry Durrant / Getty Images

    It's, uh, giant.

    19. UPS drivers have special UPS socks as part of their uniform:

    Close-up of a UPS driver&#x27;s ankle UPS socks
    u/lui3zach / Via reddit.com

    Need this to be 2024's hottest fashion.

    20. In case you didn't know, Brussels sprouts grow like this:

    Brussels sprouts growing along long plant stalks
    u/amateurfunk / Via reddit.com

    Imagine eating a stalk of Brussels like a corn on the cob. What a beautiful world that would be.

    21. Bobsled tracks go almost completely vertical:

    A bobsled at the Olympics on a track that&#x27;s perpendicular to the floor
    Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images

    No, thanks! I'm all set.

    22. This is what's inside a bag of microwavable popcorn:

    Corn kernels in clumps connected with solid oil/butter
    u/swoooooot / Via reddit.com

    Life is magical.

    23. You are, of course, familiar with Grant Wood's painting "American Gothic"...

    &quot;American Gothic,&quot; showing the stern woman and man, who&#x27;s holding a pitchfork
    Graphicaartis / Getty Images

    24. ...well, this is what it looks like from inside the actual house in the painting:

    The inside of the attic whose window is seen at the top of the painting in the background
    u/mccofport / Via reddit.com

    The window is down. Took me a second, too.

    25. This is what the back of the Rosetta stone looks like:

    It&#x27;s behind glass and has a very uneven, scraggly surface, but no hieroglyphics
    u/str4ngerc4t / Via reddit.com

    It's...a stone.

    26. This is what color Venus is in real life:

    It&#x27;s an eerie, vaguely luminous white
    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

    It's not a big ol' orangey planet from the outside.

    27. There's a trap door on the Sphinx:

    A small door at the back of the structure
    u/assetequal / Via reddit.com

    There's actually a bunch of holes in the Sphinx (do not discuss this sentence in the comments) that mostly lead to nowhere.

    28. There was a lake in Australia named Lake Disappointment:

    A &quot;Lake Disappointment&quot; sign amid an arid landscape
    u/lexicallegend / Via reddit.com

    It was called that because the person who "discovered" it was disappointed at how small it was. It's now known as Kumpupintil Lake, which is much nicer.

    29. This adorable little thing is a hummingbird's feather:

    A tiny feather resting at the tip of someone&#x27;s pointy finger
    u/isaytyler / Via reddit.com

    So small.

    30. The geographic center of the United States is here in South Dakota:

    u/homer-price / Via reddit.com

    31. These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:

    Doctors wearing long gowns and head coverings with just the eyes cut out and nose coverings that look almost beaklike
    General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

    Terrifying!

    32. There's a bird that looks like a strawberry that's called, well, the strawberry finch:

    A red bird with white dots
    Tahir Abbas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Buddy, call me when there's a Miller Lite finch.

    33. Gorilla hands are much, much bigger than human hands:

    a person&#x27;s hand next to gorilla hands
    u/browndog888 / Via reddit.com

    That being said, I'd love to have a secret gorilla handshake.

    34. This is a pair of one of the earliest discovered pairs of socks, made in Egypt in the 5th century:

    old Egyptian socks
    reddit.com

    They were worn with sandals and, presumably, by our alien overlords.

    35. Before the invention of radar, this is one way people used to listen to and detect enemy planes:

    a person using a device to listen to planes
    Photoquest / Getty Images

    I've been trying to tell you: Looney Tunes is REAL. 

    36. Termite hills can be absolutely gigantic:

    a woman next to a termite hill
    reddit.com

    No, thanks!!!!!!!! I'm all set.

    37. Screws...screws can be really, really big:

    a giant screw
    u/emsinatree / Via reddit.com

    They can apparently be used to mount solar panels. Also, presumably, for some really good dad jokes.

    38. While we're talking about larger than normal things, check out this giant keyboard:

    a person&#x27;s hands using a giant keyboard
    u/fatenoir / Via reddit.com

    Never thought you'd see a keyboard that big, huh? Did ya?

    39. Space and time is absolutely nuts:

    Neil Armstrong on the moon
    Heritage Images / Contributor / Via Twitter: @arinwaichulis

    40. Speaking of the moon, here's how big the African continent is compared to the Moon:

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about the moon
    reddit.com

    41. This is what a 420-pound dumbbell looks like:

    A giant dumbbell
    reddit.com

    It's DUMB big.

    42. This is what a big ol' hunk of fresh wasabi looks like:

    u/berk_canc_ / Via reddit.com

    $150 a pound! DM me if you want to invest in wasabi futures.

    43. There is a very real chance that Pablo Picasso listened to the song "Sweet Caroline":

    Screenshot of Pablo Picasso on a google search
    Getty Images / Via reddit.com

    This changes everything.

    44. A pickle under ultraviolet light looks like something from a fantasy novel:

    a hand holding a pickle under ultraviolet light
    u/horribledrunkgambler / Via reddit.com

    What kind of powers does eating the ultra-pickle grant you, you think?

    45. Lemons...lemons can be huge:

    a giant lemon
    Facebook: photo

    These are known as Capri lemons, and they taste a bit different than your run of the mill lemon.

    46. This is how huge the entrance to the Roman Temple of Bacchus is:

    a woman standing at a temple entrance
    Hum Images / HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    It's located in Lebanon. See that little speck down there? That's a person. The Romans pulled out all the stops for the god of wine.

    47. This is what a car cut in half looks like:

    a car cut in half
    u/troooper0987 / Via reddit.com

    I just think it's neat!

    48. This is a tarantula hawk, a wasp whose sting is known to be one of the most painful on planet Earth:

    A tarantula hawk in someone&#x27;s hand
    Joao Paulo Burini / Getty Images

    The sting has been likened to feeling as if "a running hair dryer has just been dropped into your bubble bath."

    49. This is what Shaq looks like holding a piece of paper:

    Closeup of Shaq
    TNT

    Wow. The world is a beautiful place.

    50. And, finally, as of 2017 there were precisely six McDonald's on the island of Guam:

    Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

    Just in case you're ever in Guam and need to grab a McChicken.