I Hate To Break It To You, But If You Recognize Literally Any Of These 51 Pictures, You Are Officially Old Now

It's not up to me. I don't make the rules.

Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

1. If you look at this Crock-Pot and immediately start drooling...

An old-school Rival Crock-Pot with a knit top
Twitter: @HTAgronomy

2. If you've ever eaten ice cream from a BOX...

Boxed ice cream with strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate strips
facebook.com

3. If you've ever used a big ol' fruit log to make some juice...

Juice from Minute Maid frozen concentrate from a tube
u/Adventure84 / Via reddit.com

4. If you've ever eaten from a dish full of candy that was completely stuck together...

Glass dish with stuck-together multicolored mint and other candies
Twitter: @KRogersdotter

5. ...or had one of these mints...

Multicolored puffy mint candies
Twitter: @misterpatches

6. If you've ever run out of buns and had to do this...

A hot dog with mustard and ketchup on a slice of white bread
Twitter: @loss_for_words

7. If you have experienced the joy of a root beer candy...

Root beer hard candies
Twitter: @xtremeonlinegf

8. If you've ever stepped on one of these...

A lift-off can top opener
facebook.com

9. If you've ever made popcorn like this...

Stove-top Jiffy Pop popcorn with the aluminum foil top expanded
facebook.com

10. If you've ever opened a container like this with a knife or a spoon...

A container of Nestlé Quik chocolate flavor mix
u/NiceNSweet / Via reddit.com

11. If you can visualize this exact sheet pan...

A very scratched cookie sheet pan
facebook.com

12. If you've ever eaten dessert out of a toilet paper roll...

An ice cream on a stick in a tube with multicolored circles on it
Twitter: @HacksawIs

13. If you've ever "smoked" a candy cigar...

Pastel-colored candy cigars in a box
Twitter: @HughBramlett

14. ...or a candy cigarette...

A pack of Kings candy cigarettes
Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

15. If you've ever eaten this delicacy for dinner...

Close-up of Beefaroni in a pan
Twitter: @Tiff_3_

16. If you've ever enjoyed a sandwich made with this...

Bologna frying in a pan
facebook.com

17. If you've ever had a cake with the foil...

Hostess Ding Dongs wrapped in foil
Facebook: warm98

18. If you've ever gotten a book full of Life Savers as a gift...

Rolls of Life Savers in a &quot;book&quot;
Twitter: @evilpez4

19. And if you know that Butter Rum is forever the best flavor...

A pack of Butter Rum Life Savers
Twitter: @S_Beveridge

20. If you've ever had to use a can opener to drink Hawaiian Punch...

A can of Hawaiian Punch fruit punch
u/teelk3007 / Via reddit.com

21. If you've ever grabbed a soda from this machine...

An old-school soda machine with cans in individual slots
Twitter: @sigg20

22. If you know exactly what's in this box and have eaten it...

A pack of &quot;government cheese&quot;
Twitter: @Spacehustle

23. ...maybe even like this...

Melted cheese on toast
Facebook: rotarydialer

24. If you know that salad just hits different out of this exact wooden bowl...

A large checkerboard wooden bowl
amazon.com

25. If you know that all the best foods are always made in this exact casserole dish...

Old-school square quart dish with glass top
replacements.com

26. ...and this type of skillet...

&#x27;70s electric skillet
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

27. If you've ever torn open a cereal box and pulled this move...

An open individual-serving cereal box and someone pouring milk into it
Twitter: @twitandrewking

28. If you remember having one of these while out running errands...

Lollipops on a soft loop instead of a stick
mms.mckesson.com

29. If you've ever had a long, loooooong night after having some of this...

A bottle of Boone&#x27;s Farm Strawberry Hill Flavored Citrus Wine
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

30. If you have a very, very strong opinion about liver and onions...

Fried liver and onions
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

31. If you've ever almost cut your tongue while trying to enjoy some of this pudding...

A can of Hunt snack pack chocolate fudge pudding
u/sojaminc / Via reddit.com

32. If you've ever pulled this great trick...

Can wrapped in aluminum foil
Facebook: rotarydialer

33. If you've ever paid 1 cent for a handful of (probably) stale gum...

Gumball machine
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

34. If you've ever concocted a delicious mixture in this exact blender...

An old-school Osterizer multifunction blender
Twitter: @MattOswaltVA

35. If you know full well there isn't any butter in this container...

A large plastic Country Crock tub
Twitter: @MzSavh

36. If you know exactly what song you'd put on if you saw one of these in a diner...

An old diner jukebox
classcreator.com

37. If you've ever dipped the good dip...

Fun Dip powdered candy and dip
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

38. If you've ever chewed this gum...

Packs of different flavors of Freshen-Up gum
Twitter: @nostalgiapix25

39. If you know someone who loves this snack...

A tomato next to a saltshaker
Facebook: photo

40. If you ever ate at Wendy's back when the packaging was yellow...

Yellow Wendy&#x27;s takeout containers and cups
u/redditluvr / Via reddit.com

41. If you've ever had to do manual labor just to open up and eat this candy...

Wax bottle candies in different flavors
reddit.com

42. If you've ever made popcorn in one of these...

West Bend Poppery II hot-air electric popcorn popper with open-slot side
Twitter: @robbyburns

43. If you've gazed upon some amber-colored wine glasses NOBODY DRANK FROM...

Vintage amber ornate wine goblet
etsy.com

Grandmas love a goblet.

44. If you've ever had one of these at your grandma's house and only at your grandma's house...

A candy with a strawberry wrapper
Twitter: @mgclcth

45. If you've ever had the honor of having a cup of the fanciest coffee known to humankind...

Tins of General Foods International Coffees, including Cafe Vienna and Suisse Mocha
u/john280623 / Via reddit.com

46. If you've ever drunk lemonade out of one of these...

An old-school Coleman gallon thermos/jug
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

47. If you've ever used a set of Revere Ware cookware that you probably got as a gift several decades before...

Close-up of cookware on a stove
Twitter

48. If you know exactly what you'd get off this menu...

FW Woolworth&#x27;s restaurant menu, including bacon and tomato, egg salad, and American cheese sandwiches and &quot;fountain features&quot;
capebretonisland.wordpress.com

49. If you've eaten a sandwich much like this one here...

A spaghetti-in-tomato-sauce sandwich
Facebook: DoYouRemember

50. If you ever drank Kool-Aid out of this exact container...

A bright orange plastic pitcher
reddit.com

51. And if you've ever had a great night turn into a rough morning from this...

A bottle of Bartles &amp;amp; Jaymes Premium Berry Flavored Wine Cooler
reddit.com

...then I'm sorry, but you are officially old.