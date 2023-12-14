Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Bestof2023 badge

50 Pictures From 2023 That Make Me Grin Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

It's been a tough year. Let these pictures soothe your soul.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If everything going on in the world just seems like the absolute worst to you, just remember...

1. The mischievous printers:

Person named their file &quot;hehehe,&quot; then they got an error message saying &quot;The printer couldn&#x27;t print hehehe&quot;
Twitter: @jenogyus

2. The Thanksgiving reunions:

Text exchange: &quot;Are you visiting for Thanksgiving?&quot; &quot;Yeah I think so; do you want me to make something this time?&quot; &quot;Just your smiling face okay Siri send my grandson the message please&quot;
u/nikamats / Via reddit.com

3. The titans of industry:

A mom was notified to let the supermarket know when her son goes to college so that they don&#x27;t overstock on chocolate milk once he leaves
Twitter: @notlaneydelaney

4. The account admins:

National Park Service posts social media message, &quot;You know it&#x27;s cold outside when you go outside and it&#x27;s cold,&quot; and when someone asks who&#x27;s running the account, the NPS postsa photo of a large groundhog at the computer and wearing headphones
Twitter: @nationalparkservice

5. The absolutely stunning decorations:

Person writes &quot;My toddler decorated my mother-in-law&#x27;s tree&quot; and shows a picture of a Christmas tree with only the bottom branches with ornaments, and someone comments, &quot;She better leave it exactly how it is&quot;
Twitter: @acthomas_books

6. The epic musical collabs:

&quot;I&#x27;ve been hearing a frog singing from inside our wind chimes for a month or so, but today I found out it&#x27;s not just one frog! It&#x27;s a whole secret society,&quot; with an image of wind chimes with frogs sitting inside each one
Facebook

7. The perfect names:

&quot;i thought all rabbits were named Peter (Peter Cottontail, Peter Rabbit, etc, but Bugs Bunny was different because he was a bunny) so I had two rabbits, Peter and Peter&quot;
Facebook

8. The changes of heart:

&quot;The mafia in my hometown ran a pizza chain as a front and it got so popular that the head of the family just stopped doing crimes and they do pizza full time now&quot;
u/NoBridge255 / Via reddit.com

9. The touching messages:

Two soap dispensers on a bathroom counter with their pumps touching, with caption &quot;Us if we were soap&quot;
Twitter: @myaistired

10. The cool grandpas:

&quot;Am I still in your phone as &#x27;Cool Grandpa&#x27;?&quot; &quot;Of course you are, why?&quot; &quot;Just checking&quot; and &quot;Those little yellow guys are me,&quot; followed by rows of smiley face emojis wearing sunglasses
u/SubstantialBother586 / Via reddit.com

11. The perfect gifts:

A cat brings their owner a chicken wing from outside that&#x27;s &quot;still warm,&quot; and owner wonders where they got it from
@Yuki Rahman / Facebook / Via Facebook: photo

12. The summer homes:

A toad inside one of two sneakers, with handwritten sign above: &quot;Caution: These shoes are the summer home of Jabba the Toad, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB! Thank you&quot;
@Quinn Geary / Facebook / Via Facebook: veryblessedimages

13. The fantasies:

Someone says that we&#x27;ve all fantasized about slow-dancing in the kitchen barefoot in our PJs at 2 am in the arms of someone we love as old romantic music plays, and someone replies that they fantasize a lot about pulled pork sandwiches
Facebook

14. The functional home renovations:

A door with the glass on the bottom, and someone says &quot;to everyone who said I hung my door upside down: I did it so my dogs can see outside&quot;
Twitter: @adamcool

15. The new jobs:

Someone helped a man &quot;from the homeless shelter&quot; get to job interviews, and he called to let her know he needs &quot;to figure out a route to get to work tomorrow morning,&quot; and she screamed
Twitter: @stcclementine

16. The very important revelations:

&quot;Some frogs have butt cheeks; you&#x27;re welcome,&quot; with the rear view of a frog
@Rebecca Scalf / Facebook / Via Facebook: photo

17. The passionate debates:

Couple at a show debate if you&#x27;d get 2 1/2 hours of energy or 5 hours of &quot;half-assed energy&quot; from a 5-hour energy shot if you drank half; people nearby ask if all their arguments are like this cuz they were arguing in lobby about how to pronounce &quot;egg&quot;
Twitter: @narwhal

18. The wholesome printer sagas:

A note on a street pole asking whoever left a free printer there to remove it from their account because they got it to work (and printed the note) but can&#x27;t use all the features, with &quot;thank you, have a wonderful day,&quot; and someone writes &quot;Done! Enjoy&quot;
u/xzotc / Via reddit.com

19. The gentle ribbings:

Crows at a wildlife rehab facility say &quot;caw&quot; in a human accent; the tech says &quot;they&#x27;re making fun of us; people say &#x27;caw&#x27; to them all day, so they&#x27;ve started impersonating us&quot;
Twitter: @cryptonature

20. The perfect reviews:

A 5-star &quot;Deaf gamer review&quot;: &quot;Thank you, you have no idea how much it means to be able to see my kids&#x27; words onscreen as they talk into a mic; seeing &#x27;Run Mom a spiders chasing you&#x27; made me feel included even though I died&quot;
Twitter: @WholesomeMemer

21. The success stories:

Someone who delivered a tiny, premature baby and stayed up with her for 2 nights, rubbing her chest for every breath, and was told they were wasting their time got an update that the kid just performed her first ballet as a healthy 6-year-old
Twitter: @alastairmca30

22. The pancake news:

Person who had trouble cooking pancakes on the stove uses a rice cookerk to cook the rest of the batter and gets a huge, thick &quot;pancake&quot; ball
Twitter: @aklee_Writes

23. The even more perfect names:

A cow with its quadruplets: Eeny, Meeny, Miney, Moo
Facebook: uddersurprise

24. The hardworking moms:

A mom posts a &quot;Wanted&quot; sign asking to borrow an orange cat for 24–48 hours to have a lasagna dinner with Garfield-loving 4-year-old and 2-year-old; &quot;will return cat happy and cared for&quot;
memegine.com

25. The fantastic deals:

Sign on a store window &quot;to the person going through our trash for their next meal&quot;: &quot;You&#x27;re worth more than a meal from a dumpster; please come in during operating hours for a couple of slices of hot pizza and a cup of water at no charge&quot;
u/westcoastcdn19 / Via reddit.com

26. The perfect couples:

Two smiling frogs touching heads, with comment: &quot;Stimpy and Olive not being camera shy&quot; and response: &quot;They look like a couple that defied all odds to be together&quot;
emmatheward.tumblr.com

27. The fair prices:

Cat hanging out by a fish market watching people buy fish gave the owner a leaf that fell from a tree and got a fish for her &quot;money,&quot; so now she comes every morning with a leaf to &quot;buy&quot; fish
Facebook: photo

28. The exponential growth:

Cat named Tiny Tim is measured against takeout soy sauce packets: three without a tail, and four packs with the tail
Haley Andrews

29. The secret marriages:

4-year-old was helping her mom clean and pretended she was a hired cleaner, and when the mom asked her if she had any kids, she said she has 5 kids and has been married to a man named Carlin for 30 years; mom says &quot;You think you know someone&quot;
Twitter: @thatmummylife

30. The spontaneous displays of affection:

White cat with lipstick marks on its fur, with caption &quot;came home drunk last night and got way too excited to see my cat&quot;
solisaureus.tumblr.com

31. The perfect notes:

Handwritten note to a teacher: &quot;You have been a great art teacher,  I was like a blank piece of paper then you came along and gave me color, thank you, your friend&quot;
u/genuinesasksealskin / Via reddit.com

It reads: "You have been a great art teacher, I was like a blank piece of paper then you came along and gave me color. Thank you, Your friend"

32. The realized dreams:

A person bought themself a house, moved in, and slept their first night in it and says, &quot;When I was a boy in foster care I used to think before sleep, &#x27;Someday I&#x27;ll have my very own house and nobody will tell me I have to leave; now that is true&quot;
Twitter: @askdoctornate

33. The sleeping angels:

A bat sleeping on top of the frame of a doorway, with handwritten sign reading, &quot;Bat sleeping, please use other door&quot;
Twitter: @WholesomeMemer

34. The banana solidarity:

A woman eating a banana spotted a woman at a bus stop also eating a banana, and as she was raising her banana, they looked at each other; the other woman, thinking it was a &quot;banana toast,&quot; looked confused and then raised her banana back
Twitter: @ingridoliver100

35. The students who matter:

&quot;If you are a college student who likes to nod intently at your professors while they&#x27;re talking in class, just know that all of them adore you and think you are the absolute greatest&quot;
Twitter: @markcoddington

36. The heartwarming auctions:

Person selling 30 action figures on eBay sold 2 to a mom for her autistic son who said she wished she could get all 30 for him; the person ended up sending her all 30, and the mom called them, thanked them, and cried, and they&#x27;re friends to this day
Twitter: @dfacobbre

37. The true works of art:

When student who draws a &quot;cat of the day&quot; every day in class was absent one day, the teacher drew his own &quot;cat of the day,&quot; &quot;Snowball,&quot; on the whiteboard
u/33-9 / Via reddit.com

38. The candy surprises:

Person recalls how happy they were when they were in hospital as a kid and their dad told their granddad, who always had candy in his pockets, not to give them any; Grandpa showed his empty pockets, but when Dad left, he had chocolate candy inside his hat
muslimmafia.tumblr.com

39. The signs of love:

It took this person&#x27;s cat a while to realize that kissing the top of her head was a sign of affection, but now she shows she wants to cuddle by charging at them and mashing the top of her head against their face, like an &quot;affectionate punch in the mouth&quot;
Tumblr

40. The fascinating bedtime stories:

Person tried to bore their 3-year-old to sleep by telling him everything they know about nuclear and particle physics (their specialty), and every night since then, as he&#x27;s falling asleep, his little voice pipes up, &quot;Tell me about atoms, Daddy&quot;
Twitter: @detly

41. The wise crow advice:

Person was embarrassed to be seen by a FedEx carrier feeding crows cat treats, but carrier says he also feeds them — but he feeds them dog treats; he also leaves dogs on the route treats but has to hide them under boxes or else the crows will steal them
Twitter: @the_tweedy

42. The rambunctious yet respectful mall teens:

A parent at the mall couldn&#x27;t afford the $1 to make a model train set go around for his toddler son, then a teenager in a group of loud kids saw them, put a $1 in the machine, and said &quot;I always liked watching trains too&quot; and then ran back to his friends
reddit.com

43. The thoughtful insects:

Person describes &quot;polite bees&quot; in their backyard who are so familiar with their walking pace and route that they stop and wait for them to pass when their paths intersect
neutrino-supremo.tumblr.com

44. The slick flexes:

This person&#x27;s biggest flex: They saw an older woman in the grocery store counting her cart contents against what was in her wallet, so they gave her a $20 bill and said &quot;Ma&#x27;am, when you were over there this fell out of your wallet&quot; and walked way
reddit.com

45. The complete strangers:

Person got on a bus and a drunk guy tried to hand them a beer; they said &quot;Nah, man, I&#x27;m good,&quot; and then he tried to hand them a dollar and said &quot;I saw that guy took your dollar, that&#x27;s really f*&amp;amp;ked up,&quot; and the person was like, &quot;The bus driver?&quot;
reddit.com

46. The first words:

Mom and Dad &quot;fight&quot; over whether their twins will say &quot;Dada&quot; or &quot;Mama&quot; first, but mom secretly whispers &quot;dada&quot; to them because &quot;he&#x27;s such a good dad and I want him to have the joy of being their first word&quot;
reddit.com

47. The future basketball stars:

A handwritten note in a card: &quot;Dear neighbor, my name is Emma and I live across the street at 1659, would it be OK if I shot some hoops on your b-ball hoop after school some days?&quot; with yes or no boxes, and person checks &quot;yes&quot;
Facebook: 172773404806923

48. The perfect trades:

&quot;You can bring one person back from the dead; who would you choose?&quot; &quot;That&#x27;s a tough one; my mom and dad both passed away in the last two years, don&#x27;t know how I&#x27;d choose between them&quot;; &quot;I&#x27;d bring back your mom so you can bring back your dad&quot;
reddit.com

49. The beautiful reminders:

Their dog put his squeaky cheeseburger toy in the Xmas tree one year and it got packed away with the tree; the dog would look for his toy in the tree every year after, even when he was very sick; when he died, they put the toy in the tree at the same spot
Facebook

50. And the brand-new discoveries:

Cashier rings up a winter hat for a man, says they love the pom-pom on top, and the guy smiles, then comes back a few seconds later, says &quot;You called this a pom-pom?&quot; and said he was still learning English, then touched the hat and said &quot;pom-pom&quot; slowly
owlmylove.tumblr.com

"Pom-pom" is a fantastic word, after all.

Did you enjoy all those wacky pictures but really wish you could've been listening to some cool tunes while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2023. Bless!