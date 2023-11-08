I'm 100% Convinced That It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures

2.
A celebration of faith:
6.
The trip of a lifetime:
7.
The ultimate in TV technology:
11.
The perfect place to come to a halt:
15.
A lifesaving donation:
16.
A warning from the Chili's parking lot:
17.
Wendy's secret recipe:
18.
The perfect place to catch a buzz:
19.
The store with everything you need:
21.
Taco Bell's big new ad campaign:
23.
Everyone's favorite meal:
25.
The endgame of humanity:
27.
A strong selling point:
28.
A call for acceptance:
30.
A most important meeting:
31.
The saddest three-word story:
32.
An overwhelming situation:
33.
A message from the beyond:
34.
Taco John's deal of a lifetime:
35.
An offer you can't refuse:
37.
The Colonel's warning:
40.
Another deal of a lifetime:
45.
The best kind of deal:
46.
The best gift money can buy:
47.
The best kind of employee:
49.
Incredible advertising:
50.
And tasty, tasty pumpkin: