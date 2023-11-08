Skip To Content
I'm 100% Convinced That It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures

I don't know why I'm laughing so hard.

by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An urgent message:

get shot today
reddit.com

2. A celebration of faith:

jesus christ is born hot meatloaf
u/angrycatmeowmeow / Via reddit.com

3. Pizza Hut's demand:

Jeffrey
u/captainripp / Via reddit.com

4. A message of thanks:

Thank you for traveling BOI
reddit.com

5. A medical notice:

&quot;cause of stronke&quot;
reddit.com

6. The trip of a lifetime:

&quot;Eeby Deeby&quot;
Twitter: @ThanksThoth

7. The ultimate in TV technology:

smasnug
u/backtul / Via reddit.com

8. The ultimate price:

&quot;Octopus&quot;
Twitter: @rComedyHeaven

9. A dire situation:

eeeaaaeeee
u/foret0011 / Via reddit.com

10. A gentle suggestion:

PLFASF FNTFP HERF
u/agentcje / Via reddit.com

11. The perfect place to come to a halt:

a stop sign
reddit.com

12. Deep sorrow:

&quot;We are deeply out of Onions!&quot;
u/wy1and / Via reddit.com

13. Advice to live by:

&quot;Live today Eggs&quot;
reddit.com

14. Todd's duty:

&quot;Todd Help that customer&quot;
Twitter: @thegallowboob

15. A lifesaving donation:

sign asking people to donate bloob
reddit.com

16. A warning from the Chili's parking lot:

sign reading parking only all other will be crushed and melted
reddit.com

17. Wendy's secret recipe:

wendy&#x27;s sign that just reads The
reddit.com

18. The perfect place to catch a buzz:

Beer aisle sign reading bee
reddit.com

19. The store with everything you need:

walmart sign that just says walm
reddit.com

20. Brand new items:

Arby&#x27;s sign that is unintelligible
reddit.com

21. Taco Bell's big new ad campaign:

taco bell sign that reads N
reddit.com

22. A sad revelation:

You Are Not Our Trollies
reddit.com

23. Everyone's favorite meal:

sign reading bucket below a KFC logo
9gag.com

24. A message of hope:

sign that just says Jee
reddit.com

25. The endgame of humanity:

sign reading we are now credit cards
reddit.com

26. Womf:

women&#x27;s bathroom sign that reads womf
reddit.com

27. A strong selling point:

Arbys signed reading cheese
reddit.com

28. A call for acceptance:

sign reading like us below a Domino&#x27;s logo
Facebook: photo

29. A friendly offer:

bus sign cut off so it only reads meth
reddit.com

30. A most important meeting:

mens bathroom closed with a sign reading closed for a private event
reddit.com

31. The saddest three-word story:

burger king sign reading she gone
reddit.com

32. An overwhelming situation:

&quot;Due to Overwhelming, NUGGET sold out for the day.&quot;
reddit.com

33. A message from the beyond:

sign reading hey below a Wendy&#x27;s logo
reddit.com

34. Taco John's deal of a lifetime:

Taco john&#x27;s sign reading ombo
reddit.com

35. An offer you can't refuse:

walgreens sign reading walk in free covid
reddit.com

36. An invitation:

sign reading try below a Taco Bell logo
Twitter: @mibhael_cera

37. The Colonel's warning:

KFC sign reading Limited time
reddit.com

38. Strict rules:

sign reading what
reddit.com

39. Speeeeeee:

speed limit sign reading speeee limit
reddit.com

40. Another deal of a lifetime:

sign reading 99 cent sloppy below a White Castle logo
reddit.com

41. A cry for delp:

sign reading we want delp
reddit.com

42. Fun facts:

sign reading did you know double cheeseburger
me.me

43. Blessing hours:

sign reading god bless the usa tues to sun
Facebook: photo

44. The ultimate assort:

Sign reading &quot;assort gumble&quot; on a gumball container
reddit.com

45. The best kind of deal:

sign reading order your bees now below a Runnings logo
Facebook: photo

46. The best gift money can buy:

sign reading apply for a credit card free watermelon on a barrel of watermelons
reddit.com

47. The best kind of employee:

sign reading now hiring 3 pounds of coffee for $19.99 below a Dunkin&#x27; Donuts logo
Twitter: @Ghobsmacka

48. A juggalo's demand:

sign reading woop woop get some soup below a Subway logo
reddit.com

49. Incredible advertising:

sonic sign reading a problem has to your computer
reddit.com

50. And tasty, tasty pumpkin:

sign reading uh oh spicy pumpkin hahahaha pumpkin tasty below a Dunkin&#x27; Donuts logo
delish.com

It all makes sense.