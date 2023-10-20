22 Times Total Strangers On The Internet Came Completely Out Of Nowhere With The Absolute Funniest Response To Someone Last Week

Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 5 hours ago22 Times Total Strangers On The Internet Came Completely Out Of Nowhere With The Absolute Funniest Response To Someone Last WeekWell, they're not wrong.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. On astrology: slimetony.tumblr.com 2. On self-control: Tumblr 3. On beautiful pet names: girlwholovesturtles.tubmlr.com 4. On sloths: bigbeefyladies.tumblr.com 5. On achievements: benfoldsone.tumblr.com 6. On milk: reddit.com 7. On names: Facebook 8. On language: reddit.com 9. On slipups: mirab3lle.tumblr.com 10. On relaxation: colourofthekites.tumblr.com 11. On bogs: the-frog-in-the-bog.tumblr.com 12. On medicine: softbutxh.tumblr.com 13. On facial hair: meladoodle.tumblr.com 14. On breathing: reddit.com 15. On counting: reddit.com 16. On fire: memecucker.tumblr.com 17. On glasses: reddit.com 18. On getting older: reddit.com 19. On degrees: reddit.com 20. On partying: godhatesfrankie.tumblr.com 21. On goodbyes: reddit.com 22. And on tea: fuzzychocolatelady.tumblr.com I see what you did there.