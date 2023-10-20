22 Times Total Strangers On The Internet Came Completely Out Of Nowhere With The Absolute Funniest Response To Someone Last Week

1. On astrology:

Someone says they&#x27;ve been having a lot of feelings lately and want to know which planets to blame it on, and someone says &quot;Earth&quot;
2. On self-control:

&quot;True self control is waiting until the movie starts to eat your popcorn&quot;; response: &quot;Why would the movie eat my popcorn&quot;
3. On beautiful pet names:

Printout of tests, including &quot;Dental Prophylaxis Everything Bagel,&quot; &quot;Exam Presurgical Everything Bagel,&quot; &quot;Anesthesia General Everything Bagel,&quot; &quot;Rabies Everything Bagel,&quot; w/caption: &quot;My cat&#x27;s name makes her vet bills look like fucked-up breakfast orders&quot;
4. On sloths:

&quot;Sloths aren&#x27;t lazy; they&#x27;re just saving their energy; today that energy is released&quot;; response: &quot;this is singlehandedly the scariest fucking post on this hellsite what the fuck&quot;
5. On achievements:

A cake with icing writing: &quot;Congration you done it&quot;
6. On milk:

&quot;I sometimes drink milk straight out of the container&quot;; response: &quot;The COW?!?&quot;
7. On names:

&quot;Looking for gender-neutral pet names&quot;; response: Abu Dhabi
8. On language:

&quot;Bilingual people, what is ia thing that non-bilingual will never understand?&quot; Response: &quot;A second language&quot;
9. On slipups:

Four examples, including &quot;When I worked at Medieval Times occasionally I would slip up in real life and call people &#x27;My lord&#x27;&quot; and &quot;Yesterday I went to Wendy&#x27;s and the girl said &#x27;Welcome to McDonald&#x27;s&#x27; and then just sighed&quot;
10. On relaxation:

Cartoon with several Pokémon characters at a body of water, with Dragonite the focus, with caption &quot;unbothered, moisturized, happy in my lane, focused, flourishing&quot;; comment, &quot;Pikachu is drowning&quot; and response: &quot;This ain&#x27;t about him&quot;
11. On bogs:

&quot;I want to decompose in a bog&quot; well you clearly don&#x27;t know the first thing about bogs, clout chaser: the bog is like the opposite of decomposition
12. On medicine:

&quot;Consuming two things that promise to do the opposite of each other has always been hilarious; I imagined mixing a liquid shot-based sleep aid called 6-hour sleep and a 5-hour energy for a 1 hour nap&quot;; response: &quot;mix NyQuil and DayQuil to create Quil&quot;
13. On facial hair:

&quot;Boys who can pull off facial hair are hot&quot;; response: &quot;I think you&#x27;re supposed to use a razor&quot;
14. On breathing:

&quot;Humans are involuntary breathers, right?&quot; &quot;Well, not anymore asshole&quot;
15. On counting:

&quot;When you count your lips, don&#x27;t touch till a million&quot;; response: &quot;I get there before two!! 1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi&quot;
16. On fire:

&quot;Has anyone tried to see if chimpanzees or bonobos could be taught to fully master fire?&quot; Response: &quot;this one guy did and he was chained to a mountain to have an eagle eat his liver every day&quot;
17. On glasses:

&quot;People associate wearing glasses with being smart, but you have to fail a test to get them&quot;; response: &quot;Hell, they even let us look at the answers&quot;
18. On getting older:

&quot;Unmarried, childless and approach 30 — what do you do on weekends?&quot; Response: &quot;Does 24 count as approaching 30?&quot; and &quot;As long as you&#x27;re under 30, you&#x27;re always approaching 30&quot;
19. On degrees:

&quot;Someone has to have a degree to cut your hair but not to cook your food&quot;; response: &quot;Cooking typically takes hundreds of degrees; try cooking at egg at 1 degree, yuck&quot;
20. On partying:

&quot;u ever go take a piss at a party and as soon as u close the door u feel like ur in a different dimension&quot;; response: &quot;save point&quot;
21. On goodbyes:

&quot;Airport employees, what is the saddest goodbye you&#x27;ve witnessed?&quot; &quot;responses: &quot;A Marine saying goodbye to his dog&quot;; &quot;Where was the dog flying to?&quot;
22. And on tea:

&quot;China, 2,500 years ago: guy 1: hey what should we put in this boiling water; guy 2, an absolute fucking genius: uh, leaves&quot;; response: &quot;did he ever come back and answer the question&quot;
I see what you did there.