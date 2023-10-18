60 Pictures That Make Me Laugh Until I Pee My Pants No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

Trust me, these will make your day.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A donut that's seen some things:

a scared donut
Twitter: @equine_dentist

2. Judi's day of reckoning:

&quot;Death&quot;
Facebook / Via Getty

3. The trip of a lifetime:

&quot;Eeby Deeby&quot;
Twitter: @ThanksThoth

4. Robert's observation:

&quot;Robert Pattinson says he smells like a crayon&quot;
Twitter: @enews / Via Getty

5. England's suavest spy:

&quot;Boops boops&quot;
Twitter: @rComedyHeaven

6. Pizza Hut's brand new special:

&quot;Jeffrey&quot;
u/captainripps / Via reddit.com

7. A resounding agreement:

&quot;wagoogus jr&quot;
reddit.com

8. The newest Harry Potter book:

&quot;Ass. Kebab&quot;
Twitter: @NoContextHumans

9. The age-old question:

&quot;can I eat peas that actually got boiled with a key?&quot;
reddit.com

10. A cry for help:

&quot;I need him gone&quot;
Facebook

11. A kid's reaction to bugs:

&quot;nothing&quot;
reddit.com

12. A tender, heartfelt text message:

&quot;Please do not contact this number again&quot;
Facebook

13. The ultimate price:

&quot;Octopus&quot;
Twitter: @rComedyHeaven

14. Rocco's journey home:

&quot;No&quot;
reddit.com

15. A fair review:

&quot;I could see the man&quot;
Letterboxd

16. A comprehensive survey:

&quot;Yes&quot; and &quot;Woman&quot;
u/lilgingerale / Via reddit.com

17. A wonderful little meet-cute:

&quot;Copper II sulfate&quot;
Twitter: @rComedyHeaven

18. The breaking point:

&quot;I fish them out with my hands &amp;amp; I am getting sicker and sicker&quot;
u/stockhutz / Via reddit.com

19. A problem solved:

&quot;It was composed by Ennio Morricone&quot;
reddit.com

20. Unacceptable language:

&quot;crap&quot;
https://en.m.wikipedia.org

21. The most honest kids:

&quot;smashing windows&quot;
Facebook

22. Twitter's new feature:

&quot;window&quot;
Twitter: @icedoutyayo

23. The hardest thing to remember:

&quot;Yesssss, omg thanks!!!!&quot;
Twitter: @r

24. Academic questions:

&quot;What?&quot;
reddit.com

25. A wonderful family vacation:

word puzzle says, we are going to die
Twitter: @tallandsexy

26. A perfect answer from AI:

&quot;EEEEEEEE EEEEEEEEE&quot;
reddit.com

27. The fine line between good and evil:

shirt page says dark gary and light gary instead of grey
knowyourmeme.com

28. The truest words ever spoken:

if i was an old i would not be this quiet because my ass be farting
Twitter

29. Another cry for help:

s h e h written in the sand
Twitter: @weirddalle

30. A professor telling it like it is:

you have attachment issues please fix it, sorry for the confusion, i meant the file attachment
Twitter: @SaeedDiCaprio

31. The best names:

google search for girl names that start with p and one is pakistan aiirlines
reddit.com

32. The most intense sandwich:

A sandwich with lots of peanut butter
Facebook

33. Keyboard problems:

&quot;it was but i got a new computer&quot;
YouTube

34. The miracle of faith:

marquee sign says, jesus christ is born hot meatloaf
reddit.com

35. A birthday message from Dad:

Dad sending a picture of Mike Tyson and saying it means &quot;TY son&quot;
Jim Spellman / Contributor / Via reddit.com

36. The ingredients:

&quot;Red&quot;
reddit.com

37. The exact date:

&quot;yeah&quot;
reddit.com

38. The new word:

someone answers that steven should be the new word for horny
Twitter: @cat_elg

39. The most elaborate gender reveal of all time:

pizza that just reads girl
reddit.com

40. The return of Scraggly:

&quot;Scraggly is back&quot;
reddit.com

41. Everyone's favorite cuddly creature:

&quot;that&#x27;s my favorite animal&quot;
simonwang.tumblr.com

42. Tons of moans:

quora post about sexual moans and a bunch of exagerrated answers
Quora

43. A cheese that knows its worth:

&quot;hell.....yes&quot;
Twitter: @rComedyHeaven

44. A necessary return:

Person talking with an Amazon rep and canceling an order for the Extreme Farts  Extension Pack, placed by their child
u/anigabe / Via reddit.com

45. Mom's well wishes:

A mom saying have a good flight and then just texting &quot;airplane&quot;
u/c18dragyn / Via reddit.com

46. Beautiful words:

Danny Elfman lyrics to the Simpsons main title theme song: Ah, the Simpsons
u/RonaldMcMommy / Via reddit.com

47. The perfect answer:

TikTok saying every odd number has an e in it, and someone just says two
u/SouthWestBull / Via reddit.com

48. The hottest new dance move:

Person on YouTube saying a song is the perfect song to squirm to
u/Ok_Tart_6710 / Via reddit.com

49. A husband's expression of love:

person saying their husband goes goblin mode when they have sex
u/admrkylas / Via reddit.com

50. Cory's review:

Person positively reviewing leggings by posting a picture of themself sliding down a mountain and saying the leggings didn&#x27;t rip
u/Stock_Hutz / Via reddit.com

51. Britney's dilemma:

Person who spilled 66 pounds of live crawfish all over their car
Facebook

52. A very relatable emotion:

Person spelling &quot;hamster&quot; as hampter
reddit.com

53. The life and times of Ricky Pee Pee:

Story about a kid calling himself Ricky Pee Pee during prank calls and getting in trouble, and cops calling him that
Twitter: @thechrisdonis

54. A technically correct answer:

Google search question &quot;how many people speak swedish&quot; and the answer is &quot;At least 5&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

55. A student's nightmare:

Student who skipped class gets sent a picture of Maggie Simpson by their professor for no reason
orlandobloomers.tumblr.com

56. A nice dessert:

&quot;That&#x27;s shit from a butt&quot;
Facebook

57. The true meaning:

someone saying FWIW means folga wooga imogaa womp
reddit.com

58. A declaration of love:

Person screwing up people recounting lyrics by just saying egg
chainsawpunk.tumblr.com

59. Pump trouble:

sign reading do not use this gas pump milk is coming out of it
reddit.com

60. And finally, what is perhaps the greatest post of all time:

&quot;#FoldedLikeALawnChair&quot;
Facebook

Never gets old.