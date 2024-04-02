40 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month

1.
This is Ruth Malcolmson, the woman who won the 1924 Miss America pageant:
2.
There's a bird that looks JUST like Danny DeVito:
3.
This is what a 4,500-pound block of cheese looks like:
4.
The world's verified oldest woman just had a birthday last month:
5.
This bad boy is Zach T. Wilcox, owner of the world's longest beard, in 1922:
6.
This is what a piece of the moon and a piece of Mars look like:
7.
Slang may just have peaked in the Victorian era:
8.
This painting by Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive painting ever sold:
9.
This boat, known as Boomin' Beaver, is apparently the smallest ship in the US Navy:
10.
This is what a Twix that hasn't been dipped in chocolate looks like:
11.
This is what a stairwell that doesn't loop around and only goes in one direction looks like:
12.
This right here is a baby platypus, known as a "puggle":
13.
The most points you can get for a word in Scrabble, specifically for the word "oxyphenbutazone," is 1,778:
14.
This is how condoms were tested in the 1930s:
15.
You can tell the difference between cheap pasta and expensive pasta by looking at them:
16.
This is the Hoba meteorite, the largest meteorite on Earth:
17.
Hammerhead sharks look absolutely terrifying in X-ray form:
18.
This is what the inside of a wind turbine blade looks like:
19.
Some children's doctor's offices put doorknobs up super high on doors so children can't "escape":
20.
This is what a license plate from Antarctica looks like:
21.
And, finally, this proposed design for a "female urinal" looks...not...great:
22.
This is what a turtle getting an X-ray looks like:
23.
This is the view from the toilet on the 155th floor of the United Arab Emirates' Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world:
24.
Hail can be really, really, really big:
25.
Entire houses can be moved on the back of a truck:
26.
This is what a smoker's window looks like compared with a nonsmoker's window:
27.
This is what the inside of a walnut tree looks like:
28.
The picture, from 1930, shows what the Empire State Building looked like while it was under construction:
29.
This 65-foot-tall behemoth is the world's largest sandcastle, built in Denmark in 2021:
30.
Maple leaves...maple leaves can be very, very tiny:
31.
This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life:
32.
This is one of the world's largest offshore gas platforms, the Troll A platform, located in Norway:
33.
This particular breed of sheep, known as Hissar or Gissar, is famous for its large, ample buttocks:
34.
This is what a completely empty CVS store looks like:
35.
See that little hole there? This is what Mount Vesuvius looks like from space:
36.
This is what a counterfeit $50 bill (on top) looks like compared with a real one:
37.
These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:
38.
This is what a pineapple that has flowered looks like:
39.
This isn't a big ol' grape. It's the world's largest single-celled organism:
40.
And finally, every single letter in the alphabet appears in at least one US state...except for the letter "Q":