40 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month

Well, my mind is blown.

1. This is Ruth Malcolmson, the woman who won the 1924 Miss America pageant:

Ruth Malcolmson, wearing a Miss Philadelphia sash, sits wearing a long pearl necklace and long, curly hair with pigtails
Let's give it up for Ruth, the champ.

2. There's a bird that looks JUST like Danny DeVito:

Seagulls on a pebbled ground, one in the center with a visible crest on its head
It's called a royal tern.

3. This is what a 4,500-pound block of cheese looks like:

Giant wheel of cheddar cheese for sale at $5.99/lb, labeled &quot;THE BIG CHEESE,&quot; weighing 4,500 lbs
Nature is so beautiful.

4. The world's verified oldest woman just had a birthday last month:

Maria Branyas Morena&#x27;s Wikipedia page section with photo and facts including birth date, March 4, 1907, and nationality, Spanish
Imagine hearing the "Happy Birthday" song 117 times. Heinous stuff.

5. This bad boy is Zach T. Wilcox, owner of the world's longest beard, in 1922:

Man with an extremely long beard standing in a room, next to a draped curtain and ornate furniture
Whoa, Zach! Save some beard for the rest of us, playboy.

6. This is what a piece of the moon and a piece of Mars look like:

A person&#x27;s hand holding a speckled square mineral sample above a rough, irregular-shaped black sample
Read and see more here.

7. Slang may just have peaked in the Victorian era:

A list of &quot;Sorely missed Victorian slang&quot; phrases on a social media post by Adam Sharp, including &quot;Not up to dick&quot; (unwell), &quot;Got the morbs&quot; (temporary sadness), &quot;Bitch the pot&quot; (pour the tea), and &quot;Tight as a boiled owl&quot; (drunk)
We gotta bring back the morbs. We gotta.

8. This painting by Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive painting ever sold:

Salvator Mundi painting by da Vinci, with similar style to Mona Lisa
The painting, "Salvator Mundi," sold for $450 million in 2017. There's also some controversy as to how much Leo had to do with it, but that's for another post.

9. This boat, known as Boomin' Beaver, is apparently the smallest ship in the US Navy:

The Boomin&#x27; Beaver, a small oval boat, docked
It's apparently used to "tow small ships and deploy underwater fences." Folks, do we stan the tiny little ship?

10. This is what a Twix that hasn't been dipped in chocolate looks like:

Person holding a caramel biscuit, with another chocolate-covered biscuit in the background
A "nude" Twix, if you will.

11. This is what a stairwell that doesn't loop around and only goes in one direction looks like:

A steep, seemingly endless series of steps leading upward
This is like something you'd see in a dream.

12. This right here is a baby platypus, known as a "puggle":

Close-up of a platypus being held in a pink towel
This is the most important thing you'll learn all day.

13. The most points you can get for a word in Scrabble, specifically for the word "oxyphenbutazone," is 1,778:

Scrabble game board showing a variety of words with high-scoring placements, including &quot;oxyphenbutazone&quot; going down and words like &quot;ejaculating&quot; and &quot;awakeners&quot; built off of it
It's actually the name for a baby ocelot! Just playin' — it's a type of drug.

14. This is how condoms were tested in the 1930s:

Two workers inspecting a large number of expanded condoms on a factory table
Can only imagine the epic water balloon fights at the ol' condom factory.

15. You can tell the difference between cheap pasta and expensive pasta by looking at them:

Two pieces of uncooked pasta on a textured surface, with the pasta on the right having a finer, more granulated texture
You know, if you're ever so inclined to inspect your pasta instead of eating it. 

16. This is the Hoba meteorite, the largest meteorite on Earth:

A man standing on the large meteorite
The largest that we know of, that is. It's located in Namibia.

17. Hammerhead sharks look absolutely terrifying in X-ray form:

X-ray of a hammerhead shark, with a very wide skull with eyes at either end
No thanks!

18. This is what the inside of a wind turbine blade looks like:

Inside a long, narrowing tunnel with light visible at the far end
Would love to rent this out for $850 a month.

19. Some children's doctor's offices put doorknobs up super high on doors so children can't "escape":

A closed wooden door in a room with a whiteboard and examination bed on the right side, with the knob more than halfway up the door
This is some Dr. Seussery, right here.

20. This is what a license plate from Antarctica looks like:

Antarctica license plate, with two letters and two numerals and a penguin in the middle of the plate and &quot;The world&#x27;s last frontier&quot; slogan
Read more about why this exists here.

21. And, finally, this proposed design for a "female urinal" looks...not...great:

Urinal with a tubular protuberance extending from the center
I don't see any way that this doesn't end in a disastrous mess. Sound off on how you'd clean this disastrous mess in the comments!

22. This is what a turtle getting an X-ray looks like:

Turtle with head and limbs sticking out between two flat metal surfaces, looking puzzled
Thoughts and prayers to my man here. You'll get through this.

23. This is the view from the toilet on the 155th floor of the United Arab Emirates' Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world:

Bathroom with toilet next to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking expansive view
Add it to the list.

24. Hail can be really, really, really big:

Hand holding a tennis ball next to a comparably sized piece of hail, showing the large size of the hailstone
This is from a storm in Australia, unsurprisingly.

25. Entire houses can be moved on the back of a truck:

An old two-story house is being transported on a large trailer with people sitting on the porch roof on the highway
Imagine you wake up and look out the window and you're passing Exit 28, Fort Ticonderoga. What a life.

26. This is what a smoker's window looks like compared with a nonsmoker's window:

Two stacked windows with blinds on a brick wall, with the blinds of one window light brown and other white
Can you tell which is which?

27. This is what the inside of a walnut tree looks like:

Man standing next to a forklift holding a large, sliced tree trunk with dark wood
Shoutout to walnuts. Great nut.

28. The picture, from 1930, shows what the Empire State Building looked like while it was under construction:

Black-and-white photo of the building with the top floors with scaffolding
Neat!

29. This 65-foot-tall behemoth is the world's largest sandcastle, built in Denmark in 2021:

An elaborate sandcastle sculpture with intricate details, including doors, windows, and battlements, and a person walking by in the foreground
Just when I was about to be out on the Danes, they go and do something incredible like that. Thank you, Danish peple.

30. Maple leaves...maple leaves can be very, very tiny:

A tiny red leaf rests in the center of a person&#x27;s open palm
Canada: You need to fix this now. Get it together. 

31. This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life:

A large but not enormous rock behind bars, with people looking at it
Puny little rock. Pathetic.

32. This is one of the world's largest offshore gas platforms, the Troll A platform, located in Norway:

Offshore drilling platform rising far above the ocean on four towers, with a supply ship nearby
You know me, so you know I don't say this lightly: That is a big platform.

33. This particular breed of sheep, known as Hissar or Gissar, is famous for its large, ample buttocks:

Sheep in a pen with protruding, elongated buttocks
As you can plainly see.

34. This is what a completely empty CVS store looks like:

An empty, bare open space without aisles, shelves, checkout, or items for purchase
Nature is wonderful.

35. See that little hole there? This is what Mount Vesuvius looks like from space:

An arrow pointing to a dot on a landscape
Cool!

36. This is what a counterfeit $50 bill (on top) looks like compared with a real one:

Two US $50 bills, one above the other, with slight design differences
They did my boy Ulysses S. Grant dirty.

37. These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:

Two people in historical plague-doctor costumes with long robes, long gloves, and beaklike masks that have eye openings and extend to the shoulders
No thanks! I'm all set.

38. This is what a pineapple that has flowered looks like:

Young pineapple growing among pointy leaves, with purple flowers emerging from its top
Pineapple continues to surprise and impress me.

39. This isn't a big ol' grape. It's the world's largest single-celled organism:

Translucent, speckled orb nestled among seafloor vegetation with marine life
It's called Valonia ventricosa, and it's a type of algae.

40. And finally, every single letter in the alphabet appears in at least one US state...except for the letter "Q":

Map of the United States of America with each state&#x27;s name
No state names have a "Q" in them!