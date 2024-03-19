Skip To Content
    My Tiny Little Peanut Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Mind-Bending Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    Now, this is some neat stuff.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is what a turtle getting an X-ray looks like:

    Turtle with head and limbs sticking out between two flat metal surfaces, looking puzzled
    u/Embarrassed_Suit_942 / Via reddit.com

    Thoughts and prayers to my man here. You'll get through this.

    2. This is the view from the toilet on the 155th floor of the United Arab Emirates' Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world:

    Bathroom with toilet next to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking expansive view
    u/KosherNazi / Via reddit.com

    Add it to the list.

    3. Hail can be really, really, really big:

    Hand holding a tennis ball next to a comparably sized piece of hail, showing the large size of the hailstone
    u/several-position2154 / Via reddit.com

    This is from a storm in Australia, unsurprisingly.

    4. Entire houses can be moved on the back of a truck:

    An old two-story house is being transported on a large trailer with people sitting on the porch roof on the highway
    u/monshur_ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

    Imagine you wake up and look out the window and you're passing Exit 28, Fort Ticonderoga. What a life.

    5. This is what a smoker's window looks like compared with a nonsmoker's window:

    Two stacked windows with blinds on a brick wall, with the blinds of one window light brown and other white
    u/svekt3 / Via reddit.com

    Can you tell which is which?

    6. This is what the inside of a walnut tree looks like:

    Man standing next to a forklift holding a large, sliced tree trunk with dark wood
    u/tschinggets / Via reddit.com

    Shoutout to walnuts. Great nut.

    7. The picture, from 1930, shows what the Empire State Building looked like while it was under construction:

    Black-and-white photo of the building with the top floors with scaffolding
    Bettmann

    Neat!

    8. This 65-foot-tall behemoth is the world's largest sandcastle, built in Denmark in 2021:

    An elaborate sandcastle sculpture with intricate details, including doors, windows, and battlements, and a person walking by in the foreground
    Claus Bjoern Larsen / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

    Just when I was about to be out on the Danes, they go and do something incredible like that. Thank you, Danish peple.

    9. Maple leaves...maple leaves can be very, very tiny:

    A tiny red leaf rests in the center of a person&#x27;s open palm
    u/bukunuthing / Via reddit.com

    Canada: You need to fix this now. Get it together. 

    10. This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life:

    A large but not enormous rock behind bars, with people looking at it
    u/catbehindbars / Via reddit.com

    Puny little rock. Pathetic.

    11. This is one of the world's largest offshore gas platforms, the Troll A platform, located in Norway:

    Offshore drilling platform rising far above the ocean on four towers, with a supply ship nearby
    Antonio Ribeiro / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    You know me, so you know I don't say this lightly: That is a big platform.

    12. Here's an ad for that website google.com from 1999:

    1999 Google homepage ad with text praising the site&#x27;s simplicity and fast-loading search: &quot;a pure search engine — no weather, no news feed, no links to sponsors, no ads, no distractions&quot;
    u/green____cat / Via reddit.com

    Always been a Jeeves guy, but might have to give Google a shot.

    13. This particular breed of sheep, known as Hissar or Gissar, is famous for its large, ample buttocks:

    Sheep in a pen with protruding, elongated buttocks
    Olga Seifutdinova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    As you can plainly see.

    14. This is what a completely empty CVS store looks like:

    An empty, bare open space without aisles, shelves, checkout, or items for purchase
    u/bcjh / Via reddit.com

    Nature is wonderful.

    15. See that little hole there? This is what Mount Vesuvius looks like from space:

    An arrow pointing to a dot on a landscape
    Space Frontiers / Getty Images

    Cool!

    16. This is what a counterfeit $50 bill (on top) looks like compared with a real one:

    Two US $50 bills, one above the other, with slight design differences
    u/actualseaurchin / Via reddit.com

    They did my boy Ulysses S. Grant dirty.

    17. These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:

    Two people in historical plague-doctor costumes with long robes, long gloves, and beaklike masks that have eye openings and extend to the shoulders
    General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

    No thanks! I'm all set.

    18. This is what a pineapple that has flowered looks like:

    Young pineapple growing among pointy leaves, with purple flowers emerging from its top
    u/everyvoicelistening / Via reddit.com

    Pineapple continues to surprise and impress me.

    19. This isn't a big ol' grape. It's the world's largest single-celled organism:

    Translucent, speckled orb nestled among seafloor vegetation with marine life
    Damocean / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    It's called Valonia ventricosa, and it's a type of algae.

    20. Some dishwashers have special slots for chopsticks:

    Two decorative chopsticks held upright in a dishwasher utensil rack for cleaning
    u/vce5150 / Via reddit.com

    Technology has peaked.

    21. A fire alarm is...just a switch!

    The inside of a fire alarm shows a switch
    u/voidzero / Via reddit.com

    It makes sense, but man, who'da thunk it?

    22. And finally, every single letter in the alphabet appears in at least one US state...except for the letter "Q":

    Map of the United States of America with each state&#x27;s name
    Prospective56 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    No state names have a "Q" in them!