This is what a turtle getting an X-ray looks like:
This is the view from the toilet on the 155th floor of the United Arab Emirates' Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world:
Hail can be really, really, really big:
Entire houses can be moved on the back of a truck:
This is what a smoker's window looks like compared with a nonsmoker's window:
This is what the inside of a walnut tree looks like:
The picture, from 1930, shows what the Empire State Building looked like while it was under construction:
This 65-foot-tall behemoth is the world's largest sandcastle, built in Denmark in 2021:
Maple leaves...maple leaves can be very, very tiny:
This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life:
This is one of the world's largest offshore gas platforms, the Troll A platform, located in Norway:
Here's an ad for that website google.com from 1999:
This particular breed of sheep, known as Hissar or Gissar, is famous for its large, ample buttocks:
This is what a completely empty CVS store looks like:
See that little hole there? This is what Mount Vesuvius looks like from space:
This is what a counterfeit $50 bill (on top) looks like compared with a real one:
These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:
This is what a pineapple that has flowered looks like:
This isn't a big ol' grape. It's the world's largest single-celled organism:
Some dishwashers have special slots for chopsticks:
A fire alarm is...just a switch!
And finally, every single letter in the alphabet appears in at least one US state...except for the letter "Q":