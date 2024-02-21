Skip To Content
19 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

Now that is fascinating.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This week, the world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen, met the world's smallest woman, Jyoti Amge:

Man in a suit holding a small, lifelike doll, both seated and gesturing &#x27;peace&#x27; signs
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

Sultan is 8'2" tall and Jyoti is 24 inches tall.

Here's another picture of their meeting:

Man in a suit sitting next to a smiling small person indoors
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

Neat!

2. There are escalators that have tiny little plateaus halfway down:

Escalator with yellow safety striping on steps. Instead of constant decline to the bottom, the escalator has a section in the middle that runs straight across
Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

Science has come so far.

3. Dandelions can be really, really big:

Close-up of a hand holding a large dandelion seed head with a grassy field and trees in the background
Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

Imagine blowing that sucker. Hard for me to imagine something more thrilling.

4. And safety pins can be huge:

A person&#x27;s hand holding a large metal safety pin against a home interior background
u/axearis / Via reddit.com

Would love to hang up a piece of laundry on a clothesline with one of these while a pie cools on the windowsill behind me.

5. Maple leaves? MAPLE LEAVES? Oh yeah, they can be very, very tiny:

A tiny red leaf rests in the center of a person&#x27;s open palm
u/bukunothing / Via reddit.com

Had to have a tiny thing in here for my Canadian brothers and sisters.

6. While we're talking about big things, here's a fisherman with a giant tuna he caught off the coast of Nova Scotia:

Man standing next to a huge hanging fish, with onlookers in the background. Vintage photo
Fox Photos / Getty Images

I hope one day you catch your own metaphorical giant tuna, my friend.

7. Somewhere out there are people with only one line on their hand:

Open hand showing palm with only one line, with a black sleeve, indoors near a window with cars outside
Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

I know you just looked at your hand to confirm there are two lines, admit it.

8. There's a bunch of trash left by humans on the moon. In fact, if you really want to know, there are 96 bags of human waste on that big pie in the sky:

Apollo lunar module leg and astronaut&#x27;s footprint on the moon&#x27;s surface
Nasa. / Corbis via Getty Images

Now THAT'S amore.

9. This is what a modern-day banana looks like next to a wild, predomesticated banana that used to be much more prevalent:

A banana peeled open next to a much smaller, half sliced banana displaying its unexpected blue and seed-filled interior
u/themadman00 / Via reddit.com

Although, imagine how fun it would be to eat that undomesticated banana and start spitting the seeds at your friends and families.

10. In the '70s, Casio made a calculator that also had a lighter in it...a CALCULIGHTER:

Person holds a vintage calculator with a lit lighter on top, juxtaposing old technology with traditional lighting
Twitter: @tonyhawktruther

I cannot describe to you how much I need to calculate sin and cosine while lighting a newspaper on fire.

11. This is what it looks like if you excavate and cook all the cookie dough in your ice cream:

Homemade pancake with uneven cooking on a floral patterned plate
u/doodletm / Via reddit.com

Honestly, looks really good. I love the slop.

12. In addition to the original (Nic Cage voice) Declaration of Independence, a bunch of copies were made and sent to other places. Here's what one of those copies looks like:

Historical document, presumed to be the Declaration of Independence, displayed under glass
u/slap_duck_07 / Via reddit.com

Imagine setting this on fire with the calculighter? I don't support it, but you have to admit it'd be cool.

13. The longest word in the English language is a doozy:

Image of an open book displaying a long chemical name, which is for the protein titin, noted as the longest word at 189,819 letters
u/swiftythelegoffox / Via reddit.com

Would make a beautiful name for a dog.

14. Quadruple A batteries exist:

Person&#x27;s hand holding a small AAAA Energizer battery to show its size compared to fingers
Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

Another one of god's miracles.

15. This is what it looks like when molten steel hits the floor:

Open hand holding three magnetic metal shavings clusters with spiked patterns
Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

Every day the world becomes more and more like a cartoon.

16. Some fruit have stickers that tell you the perfect color to eat them:

Sticker on a papaya with text &quot;EATING COLOR Organic UGLYFRUIT&quot; to promote produce
u/papi_queso / Via reddit.com

Probably the most important invention of the last...70 years?

17. Turtles have a deep, dark secret:

Anatomical diagram showing turtle skeleton within its shell, sparking surprise online
Twitter

I will never trust a turtle again.

18. Some places have stop lights that let you know how much time is left before they turn green:

Red traffic light with a timer showing ten seconds at J. Abad Santos Avenue, framed by greenery
u/lipoppi / Via reddit.com

This would lead to a Purge-like environment if it was all over the US.

19. And finally, this is what a pack of 110-year-old crayons looks like:

Vintage Crayola crayons box with six crayons, labeled for educational use
u/voice_in_The_woods / Via reddit.com

Tell me, friends — would you stick one of these up your nose?