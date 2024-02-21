19 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

1.
This week, the world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen, met the world's smallest woman, Jyoti Amge:
Here's another picture of their meeting:
2.
There are escalators that have tiny little plateaus halfway down:
3.
Dandelions can be really, really big:
4.
And safety pins can be huge:
5.
Maple leaves? MAPLE LEAVES? Oh yeah, they can be very, very tiny:
6.
While we're talking about big things, here's a fisherman with a giant tuna he caught off the coast of Nova Scotia:
7.
Somewhere out there are people with only one line on their hand:
8.
There's a bunch of trash left by humans on the moon. In fact, if you really want to know, there are 96 bags of human waste on that big pie in the sky:
9.
This is what a modern-day banana looks like next to a wild, predomesticated banana that used to be much more prevalent:
10.
In the '70s, Casio made a calculator that also had a lighter in it...a CALCULIGHTER:
11.
This is what it looks like if you excavate and cook all the cookie dough in your ice cream:
12.
In addition to the original (Nic Cage voice) Declaration of Independence, a bunch of copies were made and sent to other places. Here's what one of those copies looks like:
13.
The longest word in the English language is a doozy:
14.
Quadruple A batteries exist:
15.
This is what it looks like when molten steel hits the floor:
16.
Some fruit have stickers that tell you the perfect color to eat them:
17.
Turtles have a deep, dark secret:
18.
Some places have stop lights that let you know how much time is left before they turn green:
19.
And finally, this is what a pack of 110-year-old crayons looks like: