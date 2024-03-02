1.
This is how close Russia is to Alaska:
2.
The Liberty Bell is a puny little bell:
3.
If you're flying in a plane above Bahrain, you can see the entire country:
4.
This is the Terex 33-19 Titan, an absolute behemoth of a truck that was the largest in the world for multiple decades:
5.
The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is...underwhelming:
6.
This is the "American Super Bowl" section of a German grocery store:
7.
This is Henry Ford cruising around in the first car he designed, the quadricycle:
8.
If you boil 5 gallons of ocean water, this is roughly how much salt you'll be left with:
9.
Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" is pretty dang big:
10.
In the hours after he died, a death mask was made of Napoleon Bonaparte's face:
11.
This is what 8 feet of snow looks like:
12.
Last month, the world's tallest man, Sultan Kösen, met the world's smallest woman, Jyoti Amge, once more:
Here's another picture of their meeting:
13.
Oranges can have green skin in certain climates. Yet for some reason, they are not called "greens":
14.
The first Super Bowl didn't sell out — you can see plenty of empty seats in pictures from that day:
15.
Circulated money gets worn out really quick:
16.
Deep scars don't sweat, so dirt doesn't stick to them:
17.
This is what a "modern" tomato looks like next to a tomato grown with 150-year-old seeds:
18.
This is how big a moose's tooth is:
19.
This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:
20.
This is what a dollar bill from 100 years ago looks like:
21.
This is what the inside of an ATM looks like:
22.
Turtles have a deep, dark secret:
23.
This is what the private movie theater inside the White House looks like:
24.
Not only is there a place that claims the longest hallway in America, but there's also a plaque commemorating it:
25.
Should you ever get the urge to polish a coconut, this is what it will look like:
26.
Speaking of which, this is how enormous the mustard section in a German grocery store is:
27.
This is what a 30-year-old horse's tooth looks like:
28.
Last month, this 500-pound tuna was sold for nearly $800,000 at an auction in Tokyo:
29.
Pine cones, my friend...pine cones can be really, really big:
30.
This is what the inside of an air mattress looks like:
31.
When the sun is directly overhead, everyday objects won't cast a shadow:
32.
Windmill blades are absolutely gigantic:
33.
This ol' lumpy thing is the ball used in the 1930 World Cup final:
34.
In 1936, you could give birth and stay in the hospital for 11 days and pay less than $62:
35.
And feast your eyes upon this Roman sculpture of a dog licking itself, perhaps the most magnificent work of art ever commissioned:
36.
Here's another "American Super Bowl" section found in a German grocery store:
37.
This is what a nude Twix bar looks like:
38.
This is what an ASL word search looks like:
39.
This is how big a giraffe's leg is:
40.
Artichokes can be beautiful if you let them bloom:
41.
This is a preserved 3,500-year-old loaf of bread that was found in an ancient Egyptian tomb from the New Kingdom period:
42.
This is the bust of President Franklin D. Roosevelt that was used as a model for the design on the dime:
43.
This is what it looks like when your entire bottle of glue dries before you can use it:
44.
This is what the OTHER side of a ladybug looks like:
45.
There are escalators that have tiny little plateaus halfway down:
46.
Dandelions can be really, really big:
47.
And safety pins can be huge:
48.
Maple leaves? MAPLE LEAVES? Oh yeah, they can be very, very tiny:
49.
While we're talking about big things, here's a man with a giant tuna he caught off the coast of Nova Scotia:
50.
Somewhere out there are people with only one line on their hand:
51.
There's a bunch of trash left by humans on the moon. In fact, if you really want to know, there are 96 bags of human waste on that big pie in the sky:
52.
This is what a modern-day banana looks like next to a wild, predomesticated banana that used to be much more prevalent:
53.
In the '70s, Casio made a calculator that also had a lighter in it...a CALCULIGHTER:
54.
This is what it looks like if you excavate and cook all the cookie dough in your ice cream:
55.
In addition to the original (Nic Cage voice) Declaration of Independence, a bunch of copies were made and sent to other places. Here's what one of those copies looks like:
56.
The longest word in the English language is a doozy:
57.
Quadruple-A batteries exist:
58.
This is what it looks like when molten steel hits the floor:
59.
Some places have stoplights that let you know how much time is left before they turn green:
60.
And finally, this is what a pack of 110-year-old crayons looks like: