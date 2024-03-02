Skip To Content
    60 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month

    I truly had no idea.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is how close Russia is to Alaska:

    Mountains of Russia visible across the water from the Alaska shore
    u/nicolenpillow_1899 / Via reddit.com

    Sarah Palin is shaking right now.

    2. The Liberty Bell is a puny little bell:

    A man in a military uniform with King Charles III and Queen Camilla standing near the bell, which is on a pedestal and stands a bit higher than they are
    Pool / Getty Images

    Sad-looking bell there, that. Hate to see it. Pathetic stuff. Also, check out those goobers on the right.

    3. If you're flying in a plane above Bahrain, you can see the entire country:

    A series of flat land surfaces of various sizes separated by inlets, as seen from a plane window
    u/crappyoffbrandss / Via reddit.com

    Little factoid for all my Bahrain heads out there. I see you, big dogs.

    4. This is the Terex 33-19 Titan, an absolute behemoth of a truck that was the largest in the world for multiple decades:

    A person standing next to the truck — the person reaches about half the height of the wheel
    u/rockisti / Via reddit.com

    Imagine this in the world's largest sandbox. Wow.

    5. The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is...underwhelming:

    The interior of a hollow tower with light coming in at the top
    Alexey Izotov / Getty Images

    They gotta get some OLED TVs up on those walls. Maybe a mini basketball hoop.

    6. This is the "American Super Bowl" section of a German grocery store:

    A store display with hamburger buns, ketchup, loaves of bread, pickles, hot dogs, and other condiments
    u/rightthenwatson / Via reddit.com

    The time-honored American tradition of eating a plain bun filled with ketchup is one I hold so, so dear.

    7. This is Henry Ford cruising around in the first car he designed, the quadricycle:

    A man with a top hat sitting in a car that looks more like a four-wheel bicycle/carriage
    Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

    Looks like this baby can go from zero to 6 in no time at all.

    8. If you boil 5 gallons of ocean water, this is roughly how much salt you'll be left with:

    Seven jars of salt crystals
    u/jeffpatnat / Via reddit.com

    You're basically straight-up PICKLING out there in the sea.

    9. Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" is pretty dang big:

    A person standing underneath the mural painting
    u/wondertwin_17 / Via reddit.com

    That's actually how big Jesus was in real life. I know. I met him.

    10. In the hours after he died, a death mask was made of Napoleon Bonaparte's face:

    Bald, eyes closed, sharp nose, hollow cheeks
    Culture Club / Getty Images

    Napoleon had a big ol' honker, evidently.

    11. This is what 8 feet of snow looks like:

    A person making a path with mountains of snow towering above him on either side
    u/flipflopsanddunlops / Via reddit.com

    My back hurts just thinking about shoveling this.

    12. Last month, the world's tallest man, Sultan Kösen, met the world's smallest woman, Jyoti Amge, once more:

    Man in a suit holding a tiny, doll-like woman, both seated and gesturing
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    Sultan is 8 feet 2.8 inches tall, and Jyoti is 24.7 inches tall.

    Here's another picture of their meeting:

    Man in a suit sitting next to a smiling small person indoors
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    Neat!

    13. Oranges can have green skin in certain climates. Yet for some reason, they are not called "greens":

    Whole and halved green oranges
    u/1954isthebest / Via reddit.com

    Neat!

    14. The first Super Bowl didn't sell out — you can see plenty of empty seats in pictures from that day:

    Players on the field and many empty seats behind them
    Focus on Sport / Getty Images

    There were tens of thousands of empty seats despite ticket costs no higher than $12.

    15. Circulated money gets worn out really quick:

    Stacks of $1,000 in new dollar bills and circulated bills, with the circulated ones much thicker and darker
    u/skrilly01 / Via reddit.com

    Think about this the next time you think about eating a dollar bill.

    16. Deep scars don't sweat, so dirt doesn't stick to them:

    A dirty forearm with a clean line amid the dirt
    u/poemeck / Via reddit.com

    That's one way to stay clean.

    17. This is what a "modern" tomato looks like next to a tomato grown with 150-year-old seeds:

    The new tomato is much smaller, more red, and less &quot;imperfections&quot;
    u/jambags / Via reddit.com

    A wee bit different, gang!

    18. This is how big a moose's tooth is:

    A hand holding a moose tooth, which is large
    u/sugar36spice / Via reddit.com

    From now on, my only unit of measurement will be "as big as a moose's tooth."

    19. This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:

    Orangey fluid in a transparent bag
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    Forbidden orange soda.

    20. This is what a dollar bill from 100 years ago looks like:

    A hand holding an old dollar bill, which says &quot;silver dollar&quot; below the image of George Washington
    u/cosmicmoods / Via reddit.com

    Would it kill George Washington to smile? 

    21. This is what the inside of an ATM looks like:

    The back of the ATM has a keyboard, lots of cables, and other technical stuff
    u/gravitydarkening / Via reddit.com

    I always thought a little man on a little stool was in there handling my money.

    22. Turtles have a deep, dark secret:

    Anatomical diagram showing turtle skeleton within its shell, sparking surprise online
    Twitter

    I will never trust a turtle again.

    23. This is what the private movie theater inside the White House looks like:

    Red rug and rows of seats; the first row has footrests/ottoman tables and presidential seals on the top of the chair
    u/rcviking44 / Via reddit.com

    What are you screening in the White House private movie theater? Cars 1? Cars 2? Cars 3? Le Cercle Rouge?

    24. Not only is there a place that claims the longest hallway in America, but there's also a plaque commemorating it:

    A long hallway with a sign at the start of it saying &quot;Longest Hallway in America / Measuring 907 feet&quot;
    u/herekittyx / Via reddit.com

    America the beautiful.

    25. Should you ever get the urge to polish a coconut, this is what it will look like:

    A brown egg-shaped object
    u/roctopus420 / Via reddit.com

    And if you do get the urge, please call my cellphone and let me know.

    26. Speaking of which, this is how enormous the mustard section in a German grocery store is:

    A store aisle filled with mustard and other condiments
    u/rattychickencoop / Via reddit.com

    It's......beautiful.

    27. This is what a 30-year-old horse's tooth looks like:

    A very brown, large raggedy tooth in the palm of a hand
    u/majtomby / Via reddit.com

    Might wanna get that checked out, my equine friend.

    28. Last month, this 500-pound tuna was sold for nearly $800,000 at an auction in Tokyo:

    A huge fish on its side with photographers surrounding it
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images

    Me, personally? I'll be using a fishing rod and getting my tuna for free.

    29. Pine cones, my friend...pine cones can be really, really big:

    A huge pine cone being held by a hand and soaring above it
    u/merry44 / Via reddit.com

    Nature is incredible.

    30. This is what the inside of an air mattress looks like:

    Many thin, billowy vertical strands of material
    u/-who_knows- / Via reddit.com

    Now you are blessed with this knowledge. Use it wisely.

    31. When the sun is directly overhead, everyday objects won't cast a shadow:

    Various bottles on the ground with no shadows
    u/mayonaisesexd_ / Via reddit.com

    You can read more about the phenomenon here.

    32. Windmill blades are absolutely gigantic:

    One blade being carried on a very long truck
    u/sealink651 / Via reddit.com

    (*Guy who's just seen how big a windmill's blade is* voice:) That's a big blade.

    33. This ol' lumpy thing is the ball used in the 1930 World Cup final:

    A misshapen ball with interlocking fabric
    Twitter: @cliffordgs

    You grab some olive oil and some balsamic vinegar to dip that thing in and you're golden.

    34. In 1936, you could give birth and stay in the hospital for 11 days and pay less than $62:

    Invoice dated May 26, 1936, from Amityville, New York&#x27;s Brunswick General Hospital: Hospital fee was $4 a day for $44; delivery room was $10, baby care was $5.50, lab $1, special medicines $1.10, for a total of $61.60
    u/dogfur / Via reddit.com

    Now it costs precisely way, way too much.

    35. And feast your eyes upon this Roman sculpture of a dog licking itself, perhaps the most magnificent work of art ever commissioned:

    Sculpture of a dog with its leg raised and its head turned toward its torso
    u/imperiumromanum_edu / Via reddit.com

    Art is beautiful.

    36. Here's another "American Super Bowl" section found in a German grocery store:

    Lots of donuts, energy drinks, and popcorn
    u/seb1492 / Via reddit.com

    Let's see...donuts...popcorn...nacho dip...I'll allow it.

    37. This is what a nude Twix bar looks like:

    A Twix with the chocolate topping and one just with caramel
    u/akbane / Via reddit.com

    Well, a Twix that hasn't been dipped in chocolate. Wild, wild stuff.

    38. This is what an ASL word search looks like:

    Government-themed words, like campaign, candidate, gerrymander, and incumbent, circled in an American Sign Language word search
    u/first_bike82 / Via reddit.com

    Neat!

    39. This is how big a giraffe's leg is:

    A foot, leg, and thigh bone extending above the height of an office door
    u/gicantopithicus / Via reddit.com

    In case you thought giraffes weren't tall.

    40. Artichokes can be beautiful if you let them bloom:

    Purple spiked thistles above artichoke leaves
    Chris Griffiths / Getty Images

    I like to think we all have a little artichoke inside us.

    41. This is a preserved 3,500-year-old loaf of bread that was found in an ancient Egyptian tomb from the New Kingdom period:

    It looks very dry and misshapen
    Sepia Times / Sepia Times / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    You eating the ancient bread? Sound off in the comments.

    42. This is the bust of President Franklin D. Roosevelt that was used as a model for the design on the dime:

    A large bust of FDR&#x27;s head
    u/not-sure-wtf-i-am / Via reddit.com

    Would it kill FDR to smile?

    43. This is what it looks like when your entire bottle of glue dries before you can use it:

    A translucent tube of glue
    u/trizziepie / Via reddit.com

    Nature is amazing.

    44. This is what the OTHER side of a ladybug looks like:

    You can see its little legs and eyes
    u/axt_ / Via reddit.com

    Apologies to my ladybug friends for blowing up your spot like this.

    45. There are escalators that have tiny little plateaus halfway down:

    Escalator with yellow safety striping on steps; instead of a constant decline to the bottom, the escalator has a section in the middle that runs straight across
    Mildly Interesting / Facebook / Via Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

    Science has come so far.

    46. Dandelions can be really, really big:

    Close-up of a hand holding a large dandelion seed head with a grassy field and trees in the background
    Mildly Interesting / Facebook / Via Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

    Imagine blowing that sucker. Hard for me to imagine something more thrilling.

    47. And safety pins can be huge:

    A person&#x27;s hand holding a large metal safety pin against a home interior background
    u/axearis / Via reddit.com

    Would love to hang up a piece of laundry on a clothesline with one of these while a pie cools on the windowsill behind me.

    48. Maple leaves? MAPLE LEAVES? Oh yeah, they can be very, very tiny:

    A tiny red leaf rests in the center of a person&#x27;s open palm
    u/bukunothing / Via reddit.com

    Had to have a tiny thing in here for my Canadian brothers and sisters.

    49. While we're talking about big things, here's a man with a giant tuna he caught off the coast of Nova Scotia:

    Man standing next to a huge hanging fish, with onlookers in the background. Vintage photo
    Fox Photos / Getty Images

    I hope one day you catch your own metaphorical giant tuna, my friend.

    50. Somewhere out there are people with only one line on their hand:

    Open hand showing palm with one prominent line, with a black sleeve, indoors near a window with cars outside
    Mildly Interesting / Facebook / Via Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

    I know you just looked at your hand to confirm that there are two lines, admit it.

    51. There's a bunch of trash left by humans on the moon. In fact, if you really want to know, there are 96 bags of human waste on that big pie in the sky:

    Apollo lunar module leg and astronaut&#x27;s footprint on the moon&#x27;s surface
    NASA / Corbis via Getty Images

    Now, THAT'S amore.

    52. This is what a modern-day banana looks like next to a wild, predomesticated banana that used to be much more prevalent:

    A banana peeled open next to a much smaller, half-sliced banana displaying its unexpected blue-seed-filled interior
    u/themadman00 / Via reddit.com

    Although imagine how fun it would be to eat that wild banana and start spitting the seeds at your friends and families.

    53. In the '70s, Casio made a calculator that also had a lighter in it...a CALCULIGHTER:

    Person holds a vintage calculator with a lit lighter on top, juxtaposing old technology with traditional lighting
    Twitter: @tonyhawktruther

    I cannot describe to you how much I need to calculate sine and cosine while lighting a newspaper on fire.

    54. This is what it looks like if you excavate and cook all the cookie dough in your ice cream:

    Homemade &quot;pancake&quot; that looks like a crispy, uneven cookie on a floral patterned plate
    u/doodletm / Via reddit.com

    Honestly, looks really good. I love the slop.

    55. In addition to the original (Nic Cage voice) Declaration of Independence, a bunch of copies were made and sent to other places. Here's what one of those copies looks like:

    Historical document, presumed to be the Declaration of Independence, displayed under glass
    u/slap_duck_07 / Via reddit.com

    Imagine setting this on fire with the calculighter? I don't support it, but you have to admit it'd be cool.

    56. The longest word in the English language is a doozy:

    Image of an open book displaying a long chemical name for a type of protein, noted as the longest word at 1,909 letters
    u/swiftythelegoffox / Via reddit.com

    Would make a beautiful name for a dog.

    57. Quadruple-A batteries exist:

    Person&#x27;s hand holding a small AAAA Energizer battery to show its size compared with fingers
    Mildly Interesting / Facebook / Via Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

    Another one of God's miracles.

    58. This is what it looks like when molten steel hits the floor:

    Open hand holding three magnetic metal shaving clusters with spiked patterns
    Mildly Interesting / Facebook / Via Facebook: JustMildlyInteresting

    Every day the world becomes more and more like a cartoon.

    59. Some places have stoplights that let you know how much time is left before they turn green:

    Red traffic light with a timer showing 10 seconds, framed by greenery
    u/lipoppi / Via reddit.com

    This would lead to a Purge-like environment if it was all over the US.

    60. And finally, this is what a pack of 110-year-old crayons looks like:

    Vintage Crayola crayons box with six crayons, labeled for educational use
    u/voice_in_The_woods / Via reddit.com

    Tell me, friends — would you stick one of these up your nose?