My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Blown After Seeing These 19 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
This is what the cabin of a passenger plane looked like in the 1930s:
2.
This is what a solar eclipse looks like from space:
3.
This is what the tank underneath the pumps at a gas station looks like:
4.
Strawberries, my friend, strawberries can be very, very big:
5.
And sunflowers? Sunflowers can be very, very big:
6.
This is what a volcano erupting looks like from space:
7.
This is what the skeleton of the tallest man who ever lived, 8'1" Robert Wadlow, looked like:
8.
This is how long it took to travel to different parts of the United States in 1800:
9.
There's a pink lake named Lake Hillier in Australia:
Here's what it looks like from space:
10.
Clouds can be square:
11.
This is what the editing timeline for the movie Dune 2 looks like:
12.
This is a champagne inspector wearing a champagne-inspecting mask in case of any champagne-related explosions:
13.
Some beer cans have brail warnings on them, notifying people that there's alcohol in the can:
14.
This is a picture of the construction workers who built the Chase Manhattan Bank posing with their work:
15.
Traffic lights are almost the size of a full grown human:
16.
This is what the grave site of President James Monroe looks like:
17.
This is how much it cost to go to Disneyland in 1997:
18.
Duck eggs can be black:
19.
And, finally, for two brief years, 1934-5, the United States issued a $100,000 bill with Woodrow Wilson's big ol' mug on it: