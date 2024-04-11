My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Blown After Seeing These 19 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The First Time Last Week

How fascinating.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is what the cabin of a passenger plane looked like in the 1930s:

Interior of an old train carriage with rows of wooden seats and overhead luggage racks
Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Can we PLEASE bring back candalbras in planes? That's all I'm asking.

2. This is what a solar eclipse looks like from space:

View from the International Space Station showing Earth&#x27;s horizon and solar panels
Nasa / Getty Images

Anyone else experience totality? That was cool.

3. This is what the tank underneath the pumps at a gas station looks like:

Two large, cylindrical tanks installed underground with visible pipes and protective covering
u/sunfang / Via reddit.com

Now I need to see the tank that holds all the Slurpee juice.

4. Strawberries, my friend, strawberries can be very, very big:

A hand holds a very large strawberry with prominent seeds and a green leafy top
u/ordinary_fig / Via reddit.com

Would love it if a cartoon caterpillar came out of one of these. Would absolutely love it.

5. And sunflowers? Sunflowers can be very, very big:

Person standing next to a tall sunflower that reaches above a two-story house&#x27;s roofline
u/funnypast8531 / Via reddit.com

Post Malone shaking in his boots.

6. This is what a volcano erupting looks like from space:

Aerial view of a coastline and a smoke plume from a fire, seen through an airplane window
u/erashurlook / Via reddit.com

Folks, it might have also been like what my college dorm room looked like from space. 

7. This is what the skeleton of the tallest man who ever lived, 8'1" Robert Wadlow, looked like:

Tall skeleton exhibit above a photo of a tall man with two others
Getty / Via reddit.com

The Wadlow family should get a piece of that sweet Home Depot 12 foot skeleton money.

8. This is how long it took to travel to different parts of the United States in 1800:

Map showing 1800 travel times from New York with isochronic lines for weeks to destinations
u/plkirk423 / Via reddit.com

I don't know if my phone can store the six weeks of downloaded podcasts I'd need to get to Illinois.

9. There's a pink lake named Lake Hillier in Australia:

Aerial view of Lake Hillier, notable for its distinct pink color, surrounded by greenery and blue waters
Philip Thurston / Getty Images

It's pink because of a whole bunch of red-colored microorganisms in the lake. Ain't that something.

Here's what it looks like from space:

Satellite view of landmass with a uniquely heart-shaped lake in the center
Digitalglobe / DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

10. Clouds can be square:

View from airplane window showing the horizon and blanket of clouds below
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

Clouds: what can't they do?

11. This is what the editing timeline for the movie Dune 2 looks like:

Corrupted image with horizontal lines and glitched visual data, content not discernible
youtube.com

You gotta think it must have taken at least three... maybe four hours to get that done.

12. This is a champagne inspector wearing a champagne-inspecting mask in case of any champagne-related explosions:

Person in patterned attire holding champagne bottles, wearing a face net. Vintage setting
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

I need a champagne-inspecting mask NOW.

13. Some beer cans have brail warnings on them, notifying people that there's alcohol in the can:

Sealed beverage can with text and graphics, condensation visible on surface
u/thos_hobbes / Via reddit.com

Ain't that neat!

14. This is a picture of the construction workers who built the Chase Manhattan Bank posing with their work:

Workers line the decks of a multi-level shipyard during construction
Keystone / Getty Images

Me, personally? I'm getting in the second row for the big "stand on the edge of a building" picture.

15. Traffic lights are almost the size of a full grown human:

Two workers in safety vests operating a cherry picker near a &quot;City of Tucson&quot; truck
u/curtinator6 / Via reddit.com

But they cannot do many things humans can do. Only be as tall as them.

16. This is what the grave site of President James Monroe looks like:

Gothic-style outdoor memorial structure with an American flag and wreath at its base
Ricky Kresslein / Getty Images

A little dramatic, James... but I'm not here to harsh any good feelings.

17. This is how much it cost to go to Disneyland in 1997:

Three vintage Disneyland passports displayed on a surface, dated August 27, 1989
u/spike-ball / Via reddit.com

In case you were wondering how much it cost to go to Disneyland in 1997.

18. Duck eggs can be black:

A hand holding an oval-shaped stone near a window with a view of a brick surface outside
u/the_russian_mafia_7 / Via reddit.com

This is the egg of a Cayuga duck. Shout out to all the Cayuga ducks in the world. Keep being you.

19. And, finally, for two brief years, 1934-5, the United States issued a $100,000 bill with Woodrow Wilson's big ol' mug on it:

Certificate for $100,000 in gold with a portrait of Woodrow Wilson, flanked by ornate designs
Underwood Archives / Getty Images

It never circulated publicly but if it did I would use it to buy 100,000 Arizona iced teas.