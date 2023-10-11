89 Mind-Blowing Facts That Sound Like Big Huge Lies But Are Actually Completely, Totally, 100% True

1. Try to breathe and swallow at the same time. You can't.

2. It's also impossible to hum while holding your nose.

3. And your nose is always, ALWAYS visible in your field of vision.

4. Harriet Tubman was alive at the same time as both Thomas Jefferson AND Ronald Reagan.

5. No other animals have chins besides humans.

6. This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life: