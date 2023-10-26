    Help, I Can't Stop Cringing At These 20 Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet This Week

    These people cannot be serious.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On mutual attraction:

    Facebook

    2. On the continents:

    Facebook

    3. On the USA:

    Getty / Via TikTok

    4. On order of operations:

    Twitter

    5. On drones:

    reddit.com

    6. On holy matrimony:

    Facebook

    7. On cleaning:

    Facebook

    8. On the Titanic:

    reddit.com

    9. On the finer things in life:

    reddit.com

    10. On gentlemanly behavior:

    Facebook

    11. On true beauty:

    reddit.com

    12. On rocks:

    reddit.com

    13. On the eternal question:

    Twitter

    14. On furniture:

    Facebook

    15. On gluten-free options:

    Facebook

    16. On fruits:

    reddit.com

    17. On using the internet:

    Twitter

    18. On weirdness:

    reddit.com

    19. On the Sun:

    Twitter

    20. And on dangerous plants:

    Facebook

    Hmmm, I think you are both wrong.