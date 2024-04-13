    I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

    Let's give it a rest, people. Come on.

    by Dave Stopera

    1. On the English language:

    Meme challenging to write a word starting with T and ending with T, with a humorous response given
    2. On new pictures from Mars:

    mars picture with a comment reading why the pic show the sun shining there is sun in mars
    3. On the government:

    person who called an amendment a and end met
    4. On loud noises:

    Social media screenshot: A user asks if they can call the cops on a neighbor&#x27;s crying baby; a sarcastic reply suggests arresting the baby
    5. On the Sun:

    facebook conversation where someone says the sun used to be yellow not white because of chemicals
    6. On character traits:

    Text in image: &quot;I&#x27;m nobody&#x27;s ex. I will sue ya for deformation of character. EXPEDITIOUSLY&quot;
    7. On vibes:

    Two comments on a news video; the first criticizes a person named James Harden, the second humorously critiques the new host
    8. On solar power:

    person who says good luck with solar power when there&#x27;s no fossil fuels
    9. On accents:

    facebook conversation where someone says irish is the people of ireland and ireland is the accent
    10. On Earth:

    Tweet questioning why the Earth doesn&#x27;t fall down, expressing confusion about its constant float in space
    11. On Mount Everest:

    people who think mount everest is in the usa
    12. On dogs:

    tweet says dogs can&#x27;t talk so they don&#x27;t have brains
    13. On awards:

    facebook comment reading this story won the pullet surprise
    14. On ego:

    Text in image criticizing a person for self-centered behavior and seeking team success in a career
    15. On biology:

    Twitter user disapproves of referring to people as animals, urging smart behavior
    16. On bears:

    facebook conversations where someone spells hibernating as &quot;hyper mating&quot;
    17. On weightlifting:

    A person lifting heavy weights on an incline bench press machine at the gym. A text overlay and social media comments are present
    18. On incidents:

    Social media screenshot of a comment about an incident with a pheasant, ending with a mix-up of &quot;consolation&quot; and &quot;constellation.&quot;
    19. And on The Sun, again:

    Text from a social media post claiming the sun has changed color from orange to white due to pollution and not the sun itself
