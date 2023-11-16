Internet Finds·Posted on Nov 16, 2023I'm A Terrible Person, So I Can't Stop Laughing After Reading These 21 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last WeekThese people walk among us.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. On twins: Facebook 2. On foodborne illness: Twitter 3. On triangles: reddit.com 4. On birds: Twitter 5. On true beauty: reddit.com 6. On rich people: Twitter 7. On ducks: reddit.com 8. On appearances: reddit.com 9. On the chills: Twitter 10. On taste: reddit.com 11. On eating meat: Twitter 12. On cartoons: Facebook 13. On the beauty of nature: reddit.com 14. On pennies: TikTok 15. On Milwaukee's woes: Facebook 16. On society: Twitter 17. On math: Twitter 18. On pizza: reddit.com 19. On vegetarian food: u/vintagepop / Via reddit.com 20. On talents: reddit.com 21. And on paternity tests: Twitter Imagine that.