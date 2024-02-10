Skip To Content
I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These Extremely Stupid Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

People, people, people. Come on.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. On 2003:

Person thinks 2003 is 30 years ago because 2023 to 2013 is 10 years and 2023 to 2003 is 20, so 20 + 10 = 30
Facebook

2. On all the others:

&quot;the &#x27;and many others&#x27; line is such a mycrowchawsum of everything i really dislike about these &#x27;puzzles&#x27;&quot;
reddit.com

3. On opportunities:

&quot;they had all the excuses in the book as to why they broke up, but I think they took the opportunity for granite&quot;
reddit.com

4. On American values:

&quot;as an American I&#x27;m a Paul that you want [cut off]&quot;
reddit.com

5. On taking chances:

&quot;I love these moments! Wouldn&#x27;t change it for the world but once u move or cough ur playing rush and roulette&quot;
Facebook

6. On hypocrisy:

&quot;The cross above the bed is the epiphany of hypocrisy&quot;
YouTube

7. On the community:

&quot;How dare you harass someone who says he&#x27;s stabbed and shot at people he&#x27;s a pillow of our community&quot;
reddit..com/r/boneappletea

8. On relief:

&quot;The one save and grace with nurse is that the games are over before they&#x27;re even started&quot;
reddit.com

9. On messes:

&quot;I just spelt my drink all over me&quot;
Facebook

10. On misery:

&quot;Some people are just helmet on being miserable, how sad&quot;
Facebook

11. On Grandma's devices:

A &quot;Grandma phone&quot; for sale for $150, showing a gramophone
Facebook

12. On borrowing money:

&quot;I can&#x27;t walk on flat ground little loan a skinny board&quot;
Facebook

13. On taking advantage of the weak:

&quot;Praying a pond the weakness of others sounds more like a villain than a hero&quot;
reddit.com

14. On those sweet songs:

&quot;Anyone else and the judge would say &#x27;Shut up or the bailiff will sing you a la la bye&#x27;&quot;
reddit.com

15. On legal notices:

They learned about &quot;these edited movies&quot; from their old boss, who said his sister would edit VHS movies and rent them out; &quot;she had to shut her business down because she was getting cyst and diseased letters from the original production studios&quot;
reddit.com

16. On snacks:

&quot;I would take you to the movies but they don&#x27;t allow snacks in&quot;; &quot;Damnnn, but why snacks,&quot; &quot;is your head just for decoration?&quot;
reddit.com

17. On leap years:

Person thinks 2021 was a leap year and 2025 is the next one because they say February 2024 has 28 days
TikTok

18. On Antarctica:

Person thinks Antarctica is a country, not a continent
TikTok

19. On Morocco:

Person says someone isn&#x27;t African because they&#x27;re Moroccan
reddit.com