I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 18 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Month Are Killing Me

It boggles the mind.

Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

1. On nails:

&quot;damn how&#x27;s the colors switch orders between pictures wtf&quot;
Twitter

2. On relationships:

&quot;Mangomouse&quot;
reddit.com

3. On brain issues:

&quot;How does the brain anus rhythm instantly kill you&quot;
reddit.com

4. On the miracle of birth:

&quot;A C-section is a C-section and a birth is a birth&quot;
Twitter

5. On the end of the world:

&quot;Are y&#x27;all what y&#x27;all gonna do if a zombie a pack of lips really happened??&quot;
reddit.com

6. On the good ol' USA:

&quot;No its not.&quot;
reddit.com

7. On public school:

&quot;Looking at your grammar, your parents failed you&quot;
Facebook

8. On great warriors of history:

&quot;That&#x27;s an std commonly known as general warts.&quot;
Facebook

9. On paint:

&quot;I been telling my customers this for years&quot;
Facebook

10. On rocks:

&quot;What kind of ore&quot;
reddit.com

11. On great characters:

&quot;To see a great character die like that is heart ranching!&quot;
reddit.com

12. On math:

&quot;Some of you can&#x27;t do math&quot;
Facebook

13. On geology:

&quot;It&#x27;s an institutional lie and is not science&quot;
Twitter

14. On illness:

&quot;You know cancer screenings are a thing, right?&quot;
Facebook

15. On sunscreen:

&quot;That souns like something a toxic chemical would do to your skin&quot;
reddit.com

16. On expertise:

reddit.com

17. On mRNA:

&quot;You don&#x27;t know what mRNA is do you?&quot;
Twitter

18. And on rats:

&quot;It&#x27;s because wild rats don&#x27;t actually exist.&quot;
reddit.com

