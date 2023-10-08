    Help, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 18 Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Week

    You're kidding me.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    1. On dietary restrictions:

    &quot;what do you eat?&quot;
    Facebook

    2. On the upcoming time change:

    &quot;Daylight Savings Time is my new worst enema.&quot;
    Facebook

    3. On medical advice:

    &quot;The sickest ones I know go all the time!&quot;
    Facebook

    4. On mirrors:

    &quot;Would of&quot;
    reddit.com

    5. On grandpa's glory days:

    &quot;Heyday&quot;
    YouTube

    6. On that one emergency alert we all got:

    &quot;To block the government&quot;
    reddit.com

    7. On equations:

    &quot;maybe next time don&#x27;t say the answer&quot;
    reddit.com

    8. On shopping experiences:

    &quot;The attitude was off pudding.&quot;
    reddit.com

    9. On spying:

    &quot;I&#x27;m sure being a pee pee Tom in a public place is illegal.&quot;
    reddit.com

    10. On opinions:

    &quot;People are stealing the weirdest s**t these days it mine blowing&quot;
    Facebook

    11. On Florida:

    &quot;That&#x27;s that Florida education, baby!&quot;
    reddit.com

    12. On beef:

    &quot;He said this is how he always does it.&quot;
    reddit.com

    13. On Superman:

    &quot;If I was superman, I&#x27;d immediately fly off into space to look for evidence that aliens existed.&quot;
    Facebook

    Uhhh...who's going to tell them what Superman is?

    14. On pets:

    &quot;genuine pig&quot;
    reddit.com

    15. On Europe:

    &quot;Italy is a part of Spain which is part of Europe&quot;
    reddit.com

    16. On left-handedness:

    &quot;You kinda want to do big things.&quot;
    reddit.com

    17. On Facebook sales:

    &quot;Armour Cabinet&quot;
    Facebook

    18. On selfishness:

    &quot;he&#x27;s thinking of his own selfish needs and using her as a prawn on a chest board xx&quot;
    reddit.com

    19. And on DNA:

    &quot;PLEASE PRAY FOR THIS POOR LITTLE ANGEL...&quot;
    Facebook

    Hmmm. Maybe they have a point.