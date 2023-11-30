Skip To Content
I'm A Terrible Person, So I Can't Stop Laughing After Reading These 42 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Month

What a stupid month.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. On babies:

&quot;Babies do have a very strong ammunition system at birth; comes from mom&#x27;s milk mostly&quot;
Facebook / Getty Images

2. On confidence:

&quot;People who suffer from low shelf and steam, how do you deal with it in your day to day life?&quot;
reddit.com

3. On good jobs:

&quot;What&#x27;s a really good job with high celery that people should apply for?&quot;
reddit.com

4. On birth:

&quot;Momcat Nibbles is in labor! Contraptions have begun!&quot;
Facebook

5. On delicious recipes:

&quot;I have .72 lbs of cube steak and 1.6 lbs of steak tips; I&#x27;m trying to combine together and extend for a family of 5 (3 of them can eat all the meat by themselves); I can&#x27;t seem to find any good recipes&quot;; response: &quot;Beef stroking off over noodles&quot;
Facebook

6. On the duality of Andre:

&quot;It&#x27;s a Double Andre&quot;; &quot;Wait, then what does it mean? I think I know but a lot of jokes go over my head,&quot; &quot;Double entendre—but I like &#x27;Andre&#x27; too&quot;
reddit.com

7. On birthdays:

&quot;yk why i love my birthday: because i like feeling like there&#x27;s a day where everyone worships me, like i&#x27;m at the foreskin of everybody&#x27;s mind&quot;
reddit.com

8. On reflections:

An ad for a mirror captioned &quot;Mear, $10&quot;
Facebook

9. On this year's hottest fashion:

An ad showing a person wearing a varsity/letterman jacket, with caption &quot;Leather man Jacket, $65&quot;
Facebook

10. On swimming:

&quot;i think it&#x27;s a type of snake that&#x27;s eaten a HUGE dinner and the poor f*ck is too flamboyant to swim&quot;
reddit.com

11. On days in the park:

&quot;Took one of my clients out for a pick neck watched the children play was a great day&quot;
Facebook

12. On lookalikes:

Person saying someone&#x27;s &quot;teenage daughter is the spitting image of her late father&quot; and being &quot;corrected&quot;: &quot;It&#x27;s &#x27;spit and image&#x27;&quot;
Facebook

13. On the things that make us beautiful:

&quot;Finding someone who can handle me and my corks is hard; I&#x27;m different and people can&#x27;t handle it or don&#x27;t want to take the time&quot;
Facebook

14. On observers:

&quot;There was whitenesses; even this girl told me she&#x27;ll be a whiteness if I need&quot;
reddit.com

15. On the beauty of French:

&quot;Well, mayonnaise is a French invention so it does add some genius aqua&quot;
reddit.com

16. On unholy pregnancies:

&quot;His unbiblical cord was in his face but look at them chunky cheeks! I can&#x27;t wait to meet you soon sweet boy! Little chunk is weighing 5.8 pounds already! I&#x27;m already obsessed with him&quot;
Facebook

17. On diets:

&quot;Poor things look mow-nourished&quot;
reddit.com

18. On those in need:

&quot;You know Jesus made a point to support the people on the fridges of society right?&quot;
reddit.com

19. On questions:

&quot;It&#x27;s a shame when a person puts a ligament question on here and has to put up with a lot of BULL SHIT; can&#x27;t you be nice?
Facebook

20. On problems:

&quot;And I want to nip this problem in the butt before I&#x27;m 30 but feel 50&quot;
reddit.com

21. On insurance:

&quot;Many insurance companies have an &#x27;active God&#x27; clause; this may not be covered&quot;
Twitter

22. On twins:

Person says twins don&#x27;t look alike, and when someone says not all twins are identical, person says isn&#x27;t that kind of the point, otherwise they&#x27;re just siblings, not twins
Facebook

23. On foodborne illness:

&quot;Salmonella is only caused by salmon; you&#x27;re a chef, you should know that&quot;
Twitter

24. On triangles:

Someone refers to an &quot;eye saucerless triangle&quot;
reddit.com

25. On birds:

&quot;Actually, there&#x27;s no difference between turkey and ham because they both come from birds&quot;
Twitter

26. On true beauty:

&quot;She&#x27;s urethral&quot;; response: &quot;Um, I think you mean ethereal; urethral means something else entirely, but I agree she is ethereal&quot;
reddit.com

27. On rich people:

&quot;Why don&#x27;t rich people just use all their money to stop pottery?&quot;
Twitter

28. On ducks:

Argument about how no one calls ducks birds and whether or not they are, in fact, birds, with the final comment: &quot;Ducks can survive in water full time, birds can&#x27;t&quot;
reddit.com

29. On appearances:

Someone says &quot;They seem friendly; they are just inspecting you,&quot; and someone responds, &quot;Looks can be this evening&quot;
reddit.com

30. On the chills:

&quot;Dude I got goose pumps when he did it; I rewound it numerous times to rewatch; finally exciting to watch again&quot;
Twitter

31. On taste:

&quot;Oysters are a required taste&quot;
reddit.com

32. On eating meat:

&quot;How long does it take the meat to grow back on a cow when you shave it off?&quot;
Twitter

33. On cartoons:

&quot;Cartoons used to be great; mid-&#x27;90s is when cartoons started to go downhill&quot;; &quot;yup, because they are computer jena rated&quot;
Facebook

34. On the beauty of nature:

&quot;Together we could see the areolas borealis in Iceland, lay on a Cuban beach or take a weekend city break — what&#x27;s on your bucket list?&quot;
reddit.com

35. On pennies:

Boss gave employee his final paycheck in pennies for quitting, and someone says &quot;90,000 pennies=$9K, duh,&quot; and someone says &quot;$900; move the decimal point two places, not one,&quot; and they say &quot;No, you are wrong&quot;
TikTok

36. On Milwaukee's woes:

A Milwaukee circular saw for sale for £130, with caption, &quot;Milwaukee still sore&quot;
Facebook

37. On society:

&quot;You should all be ostrich-sized from society for this&quot;
Twitter

38. On math:

&quot;That is not how nor has it even been how parentheses work; by your logic, (2+3) squared would equal 25; hint: the answer is 13&quot;
Twitter

39. On pizza:

&quot;Pizza shrinks when cooked; this is not rocket science, and people who measure their food are fucktards&quot;; response from lead baker of a bakery who also worked in a pizza place: &quot;No, it doesn&#x27;t, it expands; also, they don&#x27;t cook, they bake&quot;
reddit.com

40. On vegetarian food:

Picture of a plate of food, and someone asks, &quot;Is that toe food,&quot; and person says &quot;Yes it&#x27;s tofu&quot; with laugh-cry emoji
u/vintagepop / Via reddit.com

41. On talents:

&quot;Talent: jack off all traits (knows how to use all weapons only mastered the sword)&quot;
reddit.com

42. And on paternity tests:

&quot;They should do paternity testing prior to conception IMO; that way you avoid the reveal at birth; why hide? It may hold people more accountable&quot;
Twitter

Imagine that.