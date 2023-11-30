I'm A Terrible Person, So I Can't Stop Laughing After Reading These 42 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Month

Internet Finds·Posted 22 hours agoI'm A Terrible Person, So I Can't Stop Laughing After Reading These 42 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last MonthWhat a stupid month.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. On babies: Facebook / Getty Images 2. On confidence: reddit.com 3. On good jobs: reddit.com 4. On birth: Facebook 5. On delicious recipes: Facebook 6. On the duality of Andre: reddit.com 7. On birthdays: reddit.com 8. On reflections: Facebook 9. On this year's hottest fashion: Facebook 10. On swimming: reddit.com 11. On days in the park: Facebook 12. On lookalikes: Facebook 13. On the things that make us beautiful: Facebook 14. On observers: reddit.com 15. On the beauty of French: reddit.com 16. On unholy pregnancies: Facebook 17. On diets: reddit.com 18. On those in need: reddit.com 19. On questions: Facebook 20. On problems: reddit.com 21. On insurance: Twitter 22. On twins: Facebook 23. On foodborne illness: Twitter 24. On triangles: reddit.com 25. On birds: Twitter 26. On true beauty: reddit.com 27. On rich people: Twitter 28. On ducks: reddit.com 29. On appearances: reddit.com 30. On the chills: Twitter 31. On taste: reddit.com 32. On eating meat: Twitter 33. On cartoons: Facebook 34. On the beauty of nature: reddit.com 35. On pennies: TikTok 36. On Milwaukee's woes: Facebook 37. On society: Twitter 38. On math: Twitter 39. On pizza: reddit.com 40. On vegetarian food: u/vintagepop / Via reddit.com 41. On talents: reddit.com 42. And on paternity tests: Twitter Imagine that.