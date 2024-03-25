Skip To Content
    I Know I Really Shouldn't Laugh, But These 18 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

    Goooood grief.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On spelling:

    Tweet with the text &quot;Orange&quot; and a reply stating &quot;No words start with &#x27;O&#x27; and ends with &#x27;O&#x27;.&quot;
    Twitter

    2. On gambling:

    Memoji of a person facepalming with text &quot;I have no words,&quot; captioned humorously about calling gamblers ominous
    Facebook

    3. On coming clean:

    Summarized text: A forum post by an unknown member discussing intermittent faults on a car&#x27;s Engine ECU that were cleared and did not reappear
    reddit.com

    4. On being beneath:

    Screenshot of an online conversation with text, including humorous and jumbled comments
    reddit.com

    5. On your heart's true desires:

    Text from an online post reads &quot;Well in the meantime this sub has no shortage of content. Explore it to your heart&#x27;s contempt&quot;
    reddit.com

    6. On body shape:

    Social media comment praising an artist&#x27;s work, expressing eagerness to see the finished product, well-received with likes
    Facebook

    7. On those special sauces:

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing food preferences, with humorous misinterpretation of &#x27;au jus&#x27; as &#x27;Ow Juice&#x27;
    reddit.com

    8. On the big eclipse:

    The image shows a social media post about an upcoming eclipse, incorrectly calling it the &quot;Black Sun&quot; passing in front of the sun
    Facebook

    9. On pelvises:

    Two social media comments discussing anatomy; one person corrects another&#x27;s misconception about the pelvis
    TikTok

    10. On light fixtures:

    Floor lamp with a curved design for sale in front of a garage door, listed at $25
    Facebook

    11. On characters:

    Summarized text: Discussions on showing the intensity of situations in media without graphic content, using limb loss as an example
    reddit.com

    12. On South America:

    A screenshot of a messaging app where one user incorrectly states South America is a country and another corrects them, humorous confusion ensues
    reddit.com

    13. ON beds:

    Photo of a rod iron daybed for sale with floral bedding in a bedroom setting
    Facebook

    14. On collecting:

    Ornate sword with engraved blade and twisted hilt, displayed on a wooden surface
    Facebook

    15. On math:

    A series of comments on a social media post with various emojis used by the commenters. Text is obscured
    reddit.com

    16. On hand-me-downs:

    Vintage Delta Air Lines toiletry bag on a surface
    reddit.com

    17. On math:

    Social media post expressing confusion over math, implying 2% doesn&#x27;t equal 1 in 50
    Twitter

    18. And on saviors:

    Summarized advice on dealing with internet trolls; suggests ignoring trolls rather than engaging with them. Negative comment score shown
    reddit.com

    We're all just looking for someone in charming armor, aren't we?