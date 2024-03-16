Skip To Content
    I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 19 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

    You are kiiiiiidding me.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On those darn kids:

    Meme text: &quot;And I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you metaling kids!&quot;
    Facebook

    2. On those little, special somethings:

    Text reads &quot;I go crazy for small jesters&quot;
    reddit.com

    3. On my man Joe:

    Banjo with damaged skin on a frayed blanket, grass background, screenshot of an online sale listing for a &quot;Band joe&quot; for $10
    Facebook

    4. On the hand you're dealt:

    A screenshot of a social media conversation about someone&#x27;s resilience in a situation and text including. &quot;Considering his circle stances he looks like he&#x27;s keeping his head up&quot;
    reddit.com

    5. On true bonds:

    Exchange of humorous comments on social media, including &quot;Love the cemetery between these 2 definitely the best dynamic duo&quot; and &quot;I&#x27;m dead&quot;
    Twitter

    6. On beautiful decorations:

    Brass wall-mounted candle holder with pink candles, advertised for $10 as &quot;brass candle larva that hangs on wall&quot;
    Facebook

    7. On switchin' it up:

    Text message exchange, with one person excited &quot;Just to get there and change of paste&quot;
    reddit.com

    8. On miming:

    &quot;Ms Tatiana did this; this lady is just lip singing&quot;
    Facebook

    9. On the game of chess:

    &quot;That was a smart move; it&#x27;s like they&#x27;re playing a game of chess and she just checked made it him&quot;
    YouTube

    10. On big egos:

    &quot;Gaetz is an ego testicle jerk; vote the jerk out&quot;
    YouTube

    11. On eggs:

    Two poached eggs on slices of toast, seasoned with pepper, on a plate, with text: &quot;Classic pouched egg on toast&quot;
    reddit.com

    12. On irony:

    Ice cream truck with &quot;Eat the Rich&quot; slogan; someone comments, &quot;$10 for a f&#x27;n popsicle?!! Oh the ironing&quot;
    reddit.com

    13. On theories:

    Comment discussing scientific theories: &quot;the fact they are all call THEORYS means there are no facts to back them up; the THEORY of evolution the big bang theory ect ect ect&quot;
    TikTok

    14. On porous landlords:

    Screen capture of a social media post with text stating &quot;Help! Landlord trying to charge absorbent amount&quot;
    reddit.com

    15. On a delicious mortar:

    Mortar and pestle on a counter with price label, titled &quot;Mortar and pesto&quot; for $25
    Facebook

    16. On change:

    Social media screenshot with text: &quot;Congratulations to myself, change is in editable&quot;
    Facebook

    17. On getting things done:

    Comment thread from a social platform; two users discuss taking action, with one saying &quot;we will take everything from them in one foul sweep&quot; and another punning &quot;You could even do it in one fell swoop&quot;
    reddit.com

    18. On laughs of the past:

    Someone saying that a comment sent them into a &quot;historical laughing state&quot;
    YouTube

    19. And on perseverance:

    Text message exchange encouraging exercise, and someone says &quot;Se seb wethey&quot; and when someone asks what they mean, they explain, &quot;&#x27;You can do it&#x27; in Spanish lol&quot;
    reddit.com

    Hey, at least they tried.