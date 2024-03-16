I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 19 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

Internet Finds·Posted on Mar 16, 2024I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 19 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing MeYou are kiiiiiidding me.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. On those darn kids: Facebook 2. On those little, special somethings: reddit.com 3. On my man Joe: Facebook 4. On the hand you're dealt: reddit.com 5. On true bonds: Twitter 6. On beautiful decorations: Facebook 7. On switchin' it up: reddit.com 8. On miming: Facebook 9. On the game of chess: YouTube 10. On big egos: YouTube 11. On eggs: reddit.com 12. On irony: reddit.com 13. On theories: TikTok 14. On porous landlords: reddit.com 15. On a delicious mortar: Facebook 16. On change: Facebook 17. On getting things done: reddit.com 18. On laughs of the past: YouTube 19. And on perseverance: reddit.com Hey, at least they tried.