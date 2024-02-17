Skip To Content
    I Know I Shouldn't Be Laughing, But These Extremely Stupid Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

    I had to see them so you do too.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On those childhood memories:

    Text on gradient background reads &quot;Trying to remember why we used to say Olly Olly Auction Free&quot;
    Facebook

    2. On the miracle of birth:

    A screenshot of two tweets discussing computer literacy, with the second tweet making a humorous remark
    Twitter

    3. On measurements:

    A Facebook screenshot showing a comment debate about whether nature creates right angles, with an image of a natural pyrite crystal
    Facebook

    4. On bad news:

    Text reads &quot;Sorry to burst your bubble - But it&#x27;s just not interesting to people.&quot;
    reddit.com

    5. On heavenly sounds:

    Screenshot of a social media comment section with a humorous typo referring to voice as an &#x27;Angle&#x27; with a reply asking &#x27;acute or obtuse?&#x27;
    reddit.com

    6. On truth:

    Two YouTube comments, one expressing surprise about a show&#x27;s authenticity, another comments humorously on needing reviews
    YouTube

    7. On explanations:

    A screenshot of a social media post with a drawing explaining the human respiratory system, highlighting the diaphragm
    Facebook

    8. On getting paid:

    Post discussing spelling variations of &quot;paycheck&quot; with comments on salary opinions and an image of dictionary entries
    reddit.com

    9. On vocabulary:

    Meme with text &quot;Am doesn&#x27;t exist in the English vocab. please stop using it&quot; and a reaction image of a perplexed man captioned &quot;Am I a joke to you?&quot;
    Twitter

    10. On cramps:

    A screenshot of a social media post about someone experiencing severe cramps jokingly calling for &#x27;meta-paws&#x27; with humorous replies
    reddit.com

    11. On that ancient sport we all know and love:

    Social media screenshot showing a comment about realizing one&#x27;s lacrosse talent and cheese aversion with a response expressing confusion
    Facebook

    12. On tangents:

    Text from an online comment discussing children in Yemen, questioning the reader&#x27;s knowledge about Yemen and misuses &#x27;but I did grass&#x27; emoji
    reddit.com

    13. On the 15 15s:

    Summarized tweet: A user directs to find someone to face the quince quinces
    Twitter

    14. On delusions:

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a statement with the text &quot;Trudeau says Canada is...&quot; followed by obscured content
    reddit.com

    15. On new beginnings:

    Social media post with a person announcing they got a job, feeling excited, with positive reactions and comments
    Facebook

    16. On cracked phones:

    Screenshot of a smartphone&#x27;s cracked screen with visible icons and a text message saying &quot;I cracked my phone look.&quot;
    reddit.com

    17. On hurting:

    Stainless steel gas grill on a deck with cleaning products; caption mentions it needs cleaning and comes with a propane tank
    Facebook

    18. On loud sounds:

    Gym sign asks to respect upstairs residents by not slamming weights and keeping music at a decent level
    reddit.com

    19. And on science:

    Person holds a snowball with a hole being melted by a lighter to suggest an experiment or demonstration
    Facebook

    Wow. Mind blown.