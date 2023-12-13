Skip To Content
35 Absolutely Perfect Texts From 2023 That Make Me Laugh Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

True masters of the art form.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The Italian text:

u/liquid-knives / Via reddit.com

2. The partying text:

Twitter: @PicturesFoIder

3. The Timmy text:

&quot;Are u TIm?&quot; Response: a frog pic and &quot;Tim I am not, frog I have got, happy I be, frog unto thee; frog has been shared, none shall be spared&quot;; &quot;Your no. and Tim&#x27;s differ by only one&quot;; &quot;Tell me of Tim, his no. append, and to his phone a frog I shall send&quot;
u/CyberTailor / Via reddit.com

4. The Uncle George text:

u/witzmaster / Via reddit.com

5. The rock text:

Twitter: @MusicalChaotic

6. The smoothest text:

Twitter: @weirddalle

7. The milk text:

u/madmaxv2 / Via reddit.com

8. The John text:

u/rare_Trash8193 / Via reddit.com

9. The popular-singer text:

&quot;Who is that singer I like, Fella pupa&quot;; &quot;??? Dua Lipa&quot; &quot;Yes&quot;
u/wowitsme17 / Via reddit.com

10. The furry text:

u/sneezes_on_babies / Via reddit.com

11. The big fellah text:

u/GeeseAreExcellent

12. The extremely bad-timing text:

Person sends a series of texts about how hurt they are that the person doesn&#x27;t return their feelings, and response is, &quot;Is your ice cream machine working can I have a small Oreo Mcflurry&quot; and &quot;Oh my god I didn&#x27;t mean to send that I was driving&quot;
u/maddenplayer2921 / Via reddit.com

13. The most profound text:

&quot;Is it slow?&quot; &quot;Dead, and they had me open an hour earlier&quot; &quot;Egg Wtf*&quot; &quot;Egg&quot;
u/PlzAnswerMyQ / Via reddit.com

14. The "Do Not Disturb" text:

&quot;I&#x27;m driving with Do Not Disturb While Driving turned on; I&#x27;ll see your message when I get when I&#x27;m going&quot; &quot;(I&#x27;m not receiving notifications; if this is urgent, reply &#x27;urgent&#x27; to send a notification through with your original message)&quot;
u/MattLikesMemes123 / Via reddit.com

15. The sunflower seed text:

&quot;Me lookin at the 7-11 cashier yell &#x27;Get the fuck out&#x27; knowing damn well I&#x27;m about to rapid fire sunflower seeds in his face&quot; with photo of someone looking like they&#x27;re about to explode
u/notagamer258 / Via reddit.com

16. The deal-of-a-lifetime text:

Person wants to pay for a $40 dresser with &quot;$40 worth of apples&quot;
u/funnyTheo / Via reddit.com

17. The Scraggly text:

u/basically_benny / Via reddit.com

18. The "Happy New Year" text:

&quot;Happy 2023 everyone&quot;; response: photo of a hamster/gerbil drinking from a bottle with &#x27;cement&#x27; caption&quot;; &quot;What is this Pat?&quot; &quot;Cement&quot;
u/DiavoloKira / Via reddit.com

19. The random number text:

Twitter: @a1_cesarpena

20. The animal-brawl text:

&quot;If you ever want to kill an hour with a guy ask him what animals he thinks he could take in a fight&quot;: &quot;What animal do you think you could take in a fight?&quot; &quot;Maybe a horse, do I get prep time?&quot; &quot;Yeah, but the horse gets it too&quot;; &quot;Then no&quot;
Twitter: @thehitwom4an

21. The "quick word from our sponsors" text:

How are you? &quot;I&#x27;m good but I&#x27;d be better if I had you in my arms&quot;; &quot;Moood, also smooth&quot;; &quot;You know what else is smooth? The transition to today&#x27;s sponsor &#x27;glass wire&#x27;&quot;: &quot;Monitor your network activity and protect yourself from harmful sites&quot;
u/technobiwankenobi / Via reddit.com

22. The delibery text:

&quot;delibery ready&quot; &quot;8-minute timer started&quot; &quot;Can you please leave it by the door of apt2&quot; &quot;delibery&quot;
u/OhYeaDaddy / Via reddit.com

23. The mower text:

Person trying to trade a $19,000 car for a riding lawn mower that the seller will have to pick up
u/TybonBoi / Via reddit.com

24. The salad text:

u/oreosnorty69 / Via reddit.com

25. The Murf text:

Photo of an animated cartoon character with text &quot;Kinda looks like my grandpa&quot; and response is &quot;Murf&quot;
u/Majahzi / Via reddit.com

26. The Arkansas text:

Person tells someone they got hacked, and when they say they did, person says &quot;People are some weirdos&quot; and gets &quot;Arkansas&quot; in response
u/spikuson / Via reddit.com

27. The receptionist text:

u/glorious_hearth / Via reddit.com

28. The true love text:

u/rinlen222 / Via reddit.com

29. The what happened text:

u/MyTerritory / Via reddit.com

30. The whale text:

u/memiac2006user / Via reddit.com

31. The mayo text:

u/Mrtrololow / Via reddit.com

32. The wonderfully named text:

u/wendy-m / Via reddit.com

33. The break-up text:

u/zherper / Via reddit.com

34. The fine art text:

u/iamquiteanidiot / Via reddit.com

35. And the grandma text:

Grandma texts &quot;I am Grandma&quot;
u/etruongs7 / Via reddit.com

POWERFUL.

