Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Okay, I Actually Feel Sorry For These 60 People Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

    Let's just forget January ever happened.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're having the absolute worst start to 2024, just remember...

    1. The person whose bathroom is completely frozen solid:

    A frozen bathroom
    Twitter

    2. The person whose screwdriver antics really screwed up their day:

    A screwdriver in a floorboard
    u/hecticspaghett / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who got a beautiful dress for a rotisserie chicken:

    They ordered a pink spangled minidress and got a micro dress
    u/thatonechickennoodle / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who's going to spend the next 5 to 10 years of their life reorganizing these cards:

    Hundreds of trading cards from a big box spill all down a flight of stairs
    u/just_huan / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who learned a very valuable winter lesson:

    A car covered in soda that&#x27;s exploded
    u/ghrarhg / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who likes their books extra clean, apparently:

    &quot;I accidentally washed a book&quot; with someone holding a dried-out pile of tattered paper
    u/seekingssri / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who at least owned up to their mistake:

    A huge hole in the ceiling with &quot;Yes, I fell through the ceiling&quot; caption
    u/rhugzie17 / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who likes to sleep surrounded by chocolaty flavors:

    Sheets folded in a bin and covered in cocoa powder
    u/hnhgroff / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who now has SOUP VISION:

    A pair of glasses sits in a bowl of almost finished soup
    u/kb1976 / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who's about to have the most sour lunch of all time:

    A person holding a lemon with caption &quot;I packed my lunch in the dark&quot;
    u/borschtbeet / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who just put up the saddest sale of all time:

    A diamond ring in a case, with caption &quot;She said no,&quot; with $2,000 crossed out and price of $1,500
    Facebook

    12. The person whose package was hidden perfectly under a layer of snow:

    A notification of a package having been delivered, with a photo of a snowy scene and no visible package accompanying it
    u/accidental-like / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who'd better grab themself a mop:

    A store shelf caves in, with bottles all over the floor, with caption: &quot;Before you ask: yes, it was me&quot;
    u/pitiful_loquat4090 / Via reddit.com

    14. The person whose fallen lasagna is a testament to man's folly:

    &quot;Pain&quot;: A pan of lasagna fallen on the kitchen floor
    u/gelfingx / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose car, much like the great Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance, is trapped in ice:

    &quot;I don&#x27;t know how I&#x27;m going to get to work&quot;: Parked car is surrounded by a thick sheet of ice
    u/avogadrosarmy / Via reddit.com

    16. The person whose tire looks absolutely gorgeous:

    &quot;Uh...is this good?&quot;: With their reflection seen in their very smooth tire
    u/anamazingredditor / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who, quite simply, dropped the darn dough:

    Dough spilling out of a pan to cover the shelf of an oven
    u/zeeebies / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose passenger seat might be ruined, but at least it smells amazing:

    &quot;I spilled chicken tinga all over my car,&quot; with a deep pot of tinga, top off, and much of it on the car floor
    u/stupidsexysnoo / Via reddit.com

    19. The person whose headphone is so close, yet so far:

    A headphone on a train track with caption, &quot;That right there is the headphone I cropped before a 3 hour train ride&quot;
    u/lostinthesauceband / Via reddit.com

    20. The person whose vacation is about to get seriously derailed:

    An arrow pointing to a piece of luggage on the tarmac
    u/weblockholmes / Via reddit.com

    21. The person whose cake went skydiving:

    A cake that fell off a cake stand in the refrigerator
    u/an303042 / Via reddit.com

    22. The person who now must live out the rest of their days in the basement:

    Polished stairs with caption, &quot;I stained my bathroom stairs and completely forgot I&#x27;d have to, you know, go back upstairs&quot;
    u/iamtaka_vg / Via reddit.com

    23. The person who picked a fight with the wrong tree:

    A person&#x27;s car window is smashed, and a pinecone is inside the car
    u/violetocelot / Via reddit.com

    24. The person whose lemon is begging to be put out of its misery:

    A person holds a desiccated, old lemon slice with caption &quot;This is the lemon I was given for my drink&quot;
    u/Ok-Assistant-3391 / Via reddit.com

    25. The person who made sure no one will ever be comfortable again:

    A chair with a melted cushion, with caption: &quot;I work in a welding shop and somebody set a hot plate on the only cushioned chair in the whole shop&quot;
    u/roamingtorchwick / Via reddit.com

    26. The person who hasn't unlocked the path to their home yet:

    &quot;This is, well, was, the road to my house&quot;: A road that looks split in half with muddy water running across it
    u/silv3rnite / Via reddit.com

    27. The person who might want to throw on the heat right quick:

    A car with snow inside it, with caption: &quot;I swore I&#x27;d remember to close the window and yet&quot;
    u/justconfusedinco / Via reddit.com

    28. The person who got a little extra for free with their soup:

    Maggots in liquid on a spoon, with caption &quot;Found some friends in my soup!&quot;
    u/pancho_conpancho / Via reddit.com

    29. The person who got a very special "Oops! All Fives" deck of cards:

    A new deck of cards consists of 5 of diamond cards
    u/accurateclimate4760 / Via reddit.com

    Majestic.

    30. The person who experienced a tragic kitchen avalanche:

    &quot;My ENTIRE kitchen fell&quot; with the floor covered with broken appliances
    u/weeJwontC10 / Via reddit.com

    31. The person whose sandwich is an affront to all things good and tasty:

    &quot;This is ridiculous&quot;: Sandwich with two thin pieces of cucumber and two thin slices of cold cuts
    u/drunkthrowawaylife / Via reddit.com

    32. The person who committed the cardinal sin of slow cooking:

    &quot;Can you tell what&#x27;s wrong with this picture?&quot; showing someone cooked something in an instant cooker without the pot insert
    u/curiousbar348 / Via reddit.com

    33. The person whose car is doing the dang stanky leg:

    &quot;I hate winter&quot; showing a car in the snow with a wheel at a very strange angle
    u/-just_q- / Via reddit.com

    34. The person with the cleanest car this side of the mighty Mississipp':

    &quot;I left my window open in the car wash,&quot; showing the car interior with multicolored splotches on the seats
    u/shankmyflank / Via reddit.com

    35. The person who is witnessing incredible acts of body contortion on their plane ride:

    &quot;How do you ever think this is a good idea?&quot; showing someone&#x27;s bare feet sticking through the side of the seat
    u/i-got-some-problems / Via reddit.com

    36. The person who was kind enough to share their fruit with some friends:

    A cut squash with hundreds of ants in it
    u/mischiefactual / Via reddit.com

    37. The person whose potatoes had a little extra cronch:

    &quot;There was a rock in my frozen potatoes&quot; with someone holding a pebble above the potatoes
    u/tmcster / Via reddit.com

    38. The person whose sink shall sink no longer:

    A sink with shattered glass all over it: &quot;&#x27;Shattered&#x27; doesn&#x27;t begin to describe what happened to my sink&quot;
    u/eeveemosby / Via reddit.com

    39. The person who, I hope, learned a very important milkshake lesson:

    &quot;Yes, I bought a $17 milkshake; yes, I dropped it,&quot; showing spilled white liquid all over the floor
    u/yrthegood1staken / Via reddit.com

    40. The person who had the unthinkable happen:

    &quot;There&#x27;s no pie in my pie&quot; showing a slice of pie with very little filling
    u/stealthegalactea / Via reddit.com

    41. The person whose omelet just got a very special ingredient:

    &quot;I hope you like glass in your omelette&quot; showing the shattered top of a pan with the omelet inside
    u/thanksforkeepingitreal / Via reddit.com

    42. The person who is going to spend the rest of their earthly days organizing this box:

    &quot;I opened it upside down&quot;: A plastic container with compartments containing all kinds of beads and baubles for making jewelry
    u/fromsky610 / Via reddit.com

    43. The person whose thoughtful gift is now stuck in a tree:

    A present of helium balloons stuck in a tree
    u/impressiveapricot686 / Via reddit.com

    44. The person who just invented a new flavor of oatmeal:

    &quot;I put the wrong one of these in my oatmeal,&quot; showing a jar of ground cinnamon and one of ground cumin
    u/jking6765 / Via reddit.com

    45. The person who did the thing:

    &quot;I spilled the beans,&quot; showing beans spilled all over a kitchen floor and dishwasher
    u/mrmdan47 / Via reddit.com

    46. The person who will be avoiding any and all open flames today:

    A large spider hovering over a fire blanket, with caption, &quot;Lord, let there not be a fire today&quot;
    u/blamesociety1 / Via reddit.com

    47. The person who just ordered a plate of sticks:

    &quot;There&#x27;s no cheese in my mozz sticks.&quot; showing mozzarella sticks with little or no cheese inside
    u/AnalUkelele / Via reddit.com

    48. The person whose jeans just got a fresh, new makeover:

    &quot;I didn&#x27;t know the paint was wet,&quot; with an ass print on a bench surface
    u/rastroboy / Via reddit.com

    49. The person whose package will be in their mailbox until the end of time:

    A cardboard box completely filling a mailbox
    u/butterybearcheeks / Via reddit.com

    50. The person who spilled black paint tastefully up and down their carpeted stairs:

    Paint all over a carpeted staircase
    u/guyonabuffalo88 / Via reddit.com

    51. The person whose rear end is about to be experiencing subzero temperatures:

    &quot;This is my nightmare&quot;: An outhouse interior with lots of snow
    u/completefucker / Via reddit.com

    52. The person who tried the oldest excuse in the book:

    &quot;Dog ate my AirPod,&quot; showing a destroyed AirPod
    u/fungi_man / Via reddit.com

    53. The person who'd better get a-workin' on a shelter:

    &quot;I dropped my house keys somewhere in this general area,&quot; with picture of deep snow in a large front yard
    u/kent416 / Via reddit.com

    54. The person whose mirror is looking minty fresh:

    &quot;I choked on some toothpaste,&quot; with the bathroom window and sink covered in a spray of debris
    u/sackadelic / Via reddit.com

    55. The person whose once-pristine baseboards are now forever sullied by the stew they loved the most:

    &quot;There&#x27;s beef stew all over my baseboards&quot;: A pot of stew is spilled all over the kitchen floor and lower walls
    u/codec3 / Via reddit.com

    56. The person who's going to have to get creative about leaving their house real soon:

    &quot;I&#x27;m trapped, thanks to the delivery person&quot;: Long, thin package is leaning right up against the outside of the front door knob
    u/contriv / Via reddit.com

    57. The person who visited an old friend inside a pepper today:

    &quot;Oh, hi! Didn&#x27;t see you there&quot;: An insect is inside a bell pepper
    u/teamwhatcatswild / Via reddit.com

    58. The person who was kind enough to share their skewer with some tiny, little critters:

    &quot;Look closely and you&#x27;ll see why I&#x27;m sad&quot;: Close-up of a chicken nugget on a skewer with sesame seeds and little insects
    u/zeja- / Via reddit.com

    59. The person whose bathtub water is meddling in some dark-sided stuff:

    &quot;That doesn&#x27;t look right&quot;: A bathtub with black water coming up from the drain
    u/CryptographerHot8765 / Via reddit.com

    60. And the person who is going to have to Flintstones their way home:

    &quot;My gas pedal just fell off&quot;: A person holding up a gas pedal in the driver&#x27;s seat
    u/wootybooty / Via reddit.com

    Yabba dabba dang...