Okay, I Actually Feel Sorry For These 60 People Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

If you're having the absolute worst start to 2024, just remember...
The person whose bathroom is completely frozen solid:
The person whose screwdriver antics really screwed up their day:
The person who got a beautiful dress for a rotisserie chicken:
The person who's going to spend the next 5 to 10 years of their life reorganizing these cards:
The person who learned a very valuable winter lesson:
The person who likes their books extra clean, apparently:
The person who at least owned up to their mistake:
The person who likes to sleep surrounded by chocolaty flavors:
The person who now has SOUP VISION:
The person who's about to have the most sour lunch of all time:
The person who just put up the saddest sale of all time:
The person whose package was hidden perfectly under a layer of snow:
The person who'd better grab themself a mop:
The person whose fallen lasagna is a testament to man's folly:
The person whose car, much like the great Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance, is trapped in ice:
The person whose tire looks absolutely gorgeous:
The person who, quite simply, dropped the darn dough:
The person whose passenger seat might be ruined, but at least it smells amazing:
The person whose headphone is so close, yet so far:
The person whose vacation is about to get seriously derailed:
The person whose cake went skydiving:
The person who now must live out the rest of their days in the basement:
The person who picked a fight with the wrong tree:
The person whose lemon is begging to be put out of its misery:
The person who made sure no one will ever be comfortable again:
The person who hasn't unlocked the path to their home yet:
The person who might want to throw on the heat right quick:
The person who got a little extra for free with their soup:
The person who got a very special "Oops! All Fives" deck of cards:
The person who experienced a tragic kitchen avalanche:
The person whose sandwich is an affront to all things good and tasty:
The person who committed the cardinal sin of slow cooking:
The person whose car is doing the dang stanky leg:
The person with the cleanest car this side of the mighty Mississipp':
The person who is witnessing incredible acts of body contortion on their plane ride:
The person who was kind enough to share their fruit with some friends:
The person whose potatoes had a little extra cronch:
The person whose sink shall sink no longer:
The person who, I hope, learned a very important milkshake lesson:
The person who had the unthinkable happen:
The person whose omelet just got a very special ingredient:
The person who is going to spend the rest of their earthly days organizing this box:
The person whose thoughtful gift is now stuck in a tree:
The person who just invented a new flavor of oatmeal:
The person who did the thing:
The person who will be avoiding any and all open flames today:
The person who just ordered a plate of sticks:
The person whose jeans just got a fresh, new makeover:
The person whose package will be in their mailbox until the end of time:
The person who spilled black paint tastefully up and down their carpeted stairs:
The person whose rear end is about to be experiencing subzero temperatures:
The person who tried the oldest excuse in the book:
The person who'd better get a-workin' on a shelter:
The person whose mirror is looking minty fresh:
The person whose once-pristine baseboards are now forever sullied by the stew they loved the most:
The person who's going to have to get creative about leaving their house real soon:
The person who visited an old friend inside a pepper today:
The person who was kind enough to share their skewer with some tiny, little critters:
The person whose bathtub water is meddling in some dark-sided stuff:
And the person who is going to have to Flintstones their way home: