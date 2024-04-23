35 Commercials That Are Permanently Burned Into The Brain Of Every Single Millennial Alive

If you're between the ages of 23 and 45, chances are you've seen every one of these commercials about two million times:
1.
The commercial that changed the abbreviation game forever:
2.
The commercial that will never get out of your head:
3.
The commercial that made no sense and the most sense all at the same time:
4.
The commercial that dropped that hottest verse on the planet:
5.
The commercial with the most unnerving old dude to ever dance:
6.
The commercial that made you question whether murdering a snowman was worth it for the soup:
7.
The commercial that showed you your future at 3 a.m.:
8.
The commercial that showed off the POWER of eyedrops:
9.
The commercial that taught you every insult you'll ever need to know:
10.
The commercial with probably the most '90s jingle in existence:
11.
The commercial that's been stuck in your head for years now:
12.
The commercial that made you terrified to smoke weed:
13.
The commercial that permanently burned into your brain:
14.
The commercial that made you terrified of... these... things:
15.
And the other commercial that taught you how to rhyme:
16.
The commercial that made iced tea look like a magical potion:
17.
The commercial that went WAAAAY over your innocent head:
18.
The commercial that played all day long on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network:
19.
And the other commercial that seemingly played nonstop on Nick and Cartoon Network:
20.
The most successful cough drop commercial in history:
21.
The commercial that taught you yet another brand-new insult:
22.
The commercial that showed you the perfect time and place for opera: the bus.
23.
The commercial that made you NEED a magazine:
24.
The commercial that was way too catchy for a soda ad:
25.
The commercial with the perfect combination — iced tea and claymation:
26.
The commercial that showed a GD odyssey-level epic tale of a ravioli can:
27.
And the commercial that blew those other two raps out of the water:
28.
The commercial that taught you what the true meaning of "hot" is:
29.
The commercial that showed shampoo in its natural habitat:
30.
The commercial that proved how selfish owls really are:
31.
The commercial that made you really want to be a fruit:
32.
The commercial that made you absolutely need to get your hands on some Floam:
33.
The commercial that made you want to be a professional dancer:
34.
The commercial that was always on at 2 A.M.:
35.
The commercial that's probably the most early-2000s commercial in existence: