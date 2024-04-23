    35 Commercials That Are Permanently Burned Into The Brain Of Every Single Millennial Alive

    "Who you callin' Cootie Queen, you Lint Licker."

    If you're between the ages of 23 and 45, chances are you've seen every one of these commercials about two million times:

    1. The commercial that changed the abbreviation game forever:

    i dk my bff jill commercial
    knowyourmeme.com

    "IDK, my BFF Jill."

    2. The commercial that will never get out of your head:

    head on commercial
    Twitter: @608thad

    "Apply directly to the forehead."

    3. The commercial that made no sense and the most sense all at the same time:

    starburst berries and cream commercial
    knowyourmeme.com

    "Berries and cream!"

    4. The commercial that dropped that hottest verse on the planet:

    education connection commercial
    Twitter: @emyelnats

    "GET CONNECTED, FOR FREE!"

    5. The commercial with the most unnerving old dude to ever dance:

    six flags commercial
    Twitter: @kxdroyal

    *Instrumental music plays*

    6. The commercial that made you question whether murdering a snowman was worth it for the soup:

    cambell&#x27;s soup commercial
    reddit.com

    "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow."

    7. The commercial that showed you your future at 3 a.m.:

    miss cleo commercial
    giphy.com

    "Call me now!"

    8. The commercial that showed off the POWER of eyedrops:

    ben stein in clear eyes commercial
    youtu.be

    "For dry, red eyes, Clear Eyes is awesome."

    9. The commercial that taught you every insult you'll ever need to know:

    lint licker commercial
    Twitter: @JasonHunta

    "Who are you calling a cootie queen? You lint licker!"

    10. The commercial with probably the most '90s jingle in existence:

    bagel bites commercial
    youtu.be

    "Pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, PIZZA AT SUPPERTIME!"

    11. The commercial that's been stuck in your head for years now:

    youtu.be

    "Hello mother, hello father/Fleas, ticks, mosquitoes really bother"

    12. The commercial that made you terrified to smoke weed:

    anti-drug weed commericial
    youtube.com

    "This is the way it's been since she started smoking pot."

    13. The commercial that permanently burned into your brain:

    SHIRLEY temple dvd commercial
    youtu.be

    "ANIMAL CRACKERS IN MY SOUP!"

    14. The commercial that made you terrified of... these... things:

    quiznos commercial
    youtu.be

    "WE LOVE THE SUBS!!!!!"

    15. And the other commercial that taught you how to rhyme:

    free credit report commercial
    Twitter: @juggy2times

    "F-R-EE, THAT SPELLS FREE."

    16. The commercial that made iced tea look like a magical potion:

    nesttea commercial
    Nestea

    17. The commercial that went WAAAAY over your innocent head:

    erectile disfuction commerical
    youtu.be

    "Meet Bob!"

    18. The commercial that played all day long on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network:

    zoo books commercial
    youtube.com

    "Scientifically accurate illustrations!"

    19. And the other commercial that seemingly played nonstop on Nick and Cartoon Network:

    muzzy commercial
    BBC

    "Yes, that's French they're speaking."

    20. The most successful cough drop commercial in history:

    ricola commercial
    youtu.be

    "RIIIIIIICOOOOOLAAAAA!"

    21. The commercial that taught you yet another brand-new insult:

    7up commercial
    youtube.com

    "Make 7-UP YOURS."

    22. The commercial that showed you the perfect time and place for opera: the bus.

    JG wentworth commercial
    youtube.com

    "877-CASH-NOW!"

    23. The commercial that made you NEED a magazine:

    youtu.be

    "NICKELODEON MAGAZINE... PLEASE!"

    24. The commercial that was way too catchy for a soda ad:

    FANTA commercial
    youtu.be

    "Wanna Fanta, dontcha wanna"

    25. The commercial with the perfect combination — iced tea and claymation:

    brisk commercial
    reddit.com

    "That's Brisk, bay-bee!"

    26. The commercial that showed a GD odyssey-level epic tale of a ravioli can:

    chef boyardee commercial
    Twitter: @AleahMelody

    "What do you want for dinner?"

    27. And the commercial that blew those other two raps out of the water:

    reeses puffs commercial
    Twitter: @ssj0scar

    "PB&C is what I’m thinking of."

    28. The commercial that taught you what the true meaning of "hot" is:

    sears commercial
    Sears

    "It's so hot."

    29. The commercial that showed shampoo in its natural habitat:

    lo&#x27;real kids shampoo commercial
    L'oreal

    "Bye-bye, tears!"

    30. The commercial that proved how selfish owls really are:

    tootsie roll commercial
    Twitter: @ox_Tamryn_xo

    "Ah-one, ah-two, ah-three."

    31. The commercial that made you really want to be a fruit:

    gushers commercial
    youtube.com

    "Fruit gushers!"

    32. The commercial that made you absolutely need to get your hands on some Floam:

    floam commercial
    youtu.be

    "WHAT'S SQISHY, STRETCHY, AND TRANSFORM ALMOST ANYTHING???"

    33. The commercial that made you want to be a professional dancer:

    darren&#x27;s dance grooves
    Facebook: kevin.cabrera.376

    "Darren's Dance Grooves!"

    34. The commercial that was always on at 2 A.M.:

    sunsetter commercial
    youtu.be

    "20 DEGREES COOLER!"

    35. The commercial that's probably the most early-2000s commercial in existence:

    dell commercial
    Dell

    "Dude, you're gettin' a Dell."