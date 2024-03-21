Skip To Content
    25 Target Items Parents Will Want For All Their Upcoming Spring Break Travels

    Aka, items to help me survive the travel without needing a vacation from the vacation.

    Daria Wright
    by Daria Wright

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An insulated sippy cup that does not leak AND is insulated for a hot day at the beach. Think Stanley Cup for children, but at a reduced cost.

    Child holding a turquoise and yellow sippy cup, sipping from the straw, wearing a striped long-sleeve shirt
    Target

    Price: $7.99

    2. A set of two companion snack cups that will prevent Goldish and Cheerios from spilling everywhere (or at least save you money by reducing your Ziploc bag usage).

    Child playing with a toy on the ground, reaching into a container, with a toy robot nearby
    Target

    Promising review: "Loved getting these. Saved me from having to vacuum up Cheerios every morning. Lol" —Emily

    Price: $5.99 for two (available in two color combinations)

    3. A spray-on kids' version of the beloved Black Girl sunscreen to protect your littles from the sun without the pasty white streaks. Bonus: Even if your kid has a case of the wiggles, the coverage would still be good.

    Child in playground with three sunscreen bottles, promoting outdoor sun protection
    Target

    Promising review: "It sprays on very evenly and it also smells good! I’ve also noticed that it has a sort of moisturizing effect so I find myself using it on me and my kids in place of lotion sometimes lol." —Whitney

    Price: $11.99

    4. A pack of reusable water balloons for fun at the hotel pool or beach. They're way easier to clean up since they have a resealable magnetic closure, and the bright colors will help you find them quickly when the fam is done playing.

    Four images of hands opening and closing a green, spherical object with water splashing inside it
    Target

    Promising review: "We use these in the pool, and they are perfect. I don't have to worry about rubber clogging the filter, and we have already used them 10 times with no problem!" —Monica

    Price: $12.99 for a pack of six

    5. A travel-ready first aid kit to help with boo-boos on the spot so you can all get back to enjoying the vacay. If only it were as simple to prevent the injury from happening in the first place...

    Two women examining a first aid kit contents, suggesting practical shopping for safety essentials
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size and has the perfect amount of items." —curlygirl

    Price: $11.29

    6. An activity set to keep your kiddos occupied on the plane with less screen time. The kit comes with all the supplies necessary to reenact various scenes from Bluey plus a bunch of art supplies to keep their imaginations engaged.

    Child engaged in coloring activity with crayons; focus on creative play for shopping category
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a fun little kit! My 3.5-year-old loves it. Especially the keepy uppy balloons." —Kalley

    Price: $19.99

    7. A compact potty seat to help your toddler go to the bathroom anytime, anywhere. It folds into the included carrying case and is easy to store in a carry-on bag for emergency potty visits.

    Child on a potty training seat, holding a doll, giving a thumbs up, with an adult&#x27;s leg nearby
    Target

    Promising review: "Convenient to bring everywhere. Easy to clean with wipes, and fold up. The carrier bag is very helpful. I bring it to every errand with my toddlers. It has helped my toddlers confidently use the restroom wherever we go." —JM

    Price: $14.99 (available in two colors)

    8. An action-based game to keep everyone occupied while waiting in those dreadfully long lines at amusement parks. Thanks to all the different game categories included, you can keep your little ones (the whole family, really) busy for hours while on the go.

    Target

    Promising review: "These cards are broken up by things to do at home, things to do in the car, things to do alone, and things to do with friends, which makes it super easy for the kids to find a good activity to try." —Beth

    Price: $12.99

    9. A 20-pack of plastic rain ponchos for that unexpected wet weather. These are small enough to keep in your go-bag, purse, or pocket at all times, so when the sky tries to rain on your parade, you'll all stay dry and have a ball.

    Target

    Price: $19.49 for 20 (originally $28.99)

    10. A travel activity tray for hours of entertainment in the car or airplane. It folds up small and is easy to store while not in use. Imagine getting through one whole page of your book without a complaint, question, or request to find and hand over art supplies and snacks — heaven.

    Child in car seat using a backseat organizer with tablet holder and drawing supplies
    Target

    Price: $33.95 (available in three colors)

    11. A Pikachu neck pillow with an attached hood that covers the eyes. Hopefully this will encourage your kids to get some shuteye on the plane so that you (and the other passengers) can have a few hours of peace.

    Pikachu-themed hooded neck pillow with character features, for travel comfort
    Target

    Promising review: "I was actually really surprised at how firm and comfortable this neck pillow is. The material reminds me of a firm Squishmallow. It has a really soft feel but is firm enough so you won’t get a neck ache. There is also a Pikachu hood that is big enough to cover your eyes." —Ally B

    Price: $14.99

    12. A ride-on suitcase because who doesn't want to be wheeled to the gate? Plus, you'll have one less suitcase to lug through the airport. And yes, subtracting 5 pounds from your 300-pound load of half the family's worldly possessions *will* make a difference.

    Child riding a toy scooter in a playroom
    Target

    Promising review: "This is our second ride-on suitcase purchase (originally purchased the blue puppy, and now we have a kitty). This suitcase is amazing. Our 4-year-old rode this all over the airport on our trip to Hawaii. We have never needed to use the pull handle because the kids love to ride them so much. We now have two, one for our 4-year-old and 6-year-old. They are the perfect size for toys for trips, and the kids get around on them really well. We have had countless strangers comment on them while they were gleefully riding through the airport. Makes waiting at a terminal a joyful experience, and the kids had endless entertainment riding them around, waiting at the rental car station. They are super durable and have lasted for 3+ years." —Megan B

    Price: $29.99

    13. A light-up, pop-it fidget game to help pass the time and work on fine motor skills — whether that be on a long-haul flight, train, or car ride. You may even find yourself calling dibs.

    Child smiling while sitting in a car seat, playing with a smartphone
    Target

    Promising review: "The toy is well designed and ergonomic to fit into little hands. The programming is spectacular! There are three different ways to play, and it’s super easy to comprehend IF you read the instructions included in the box. This was a gift my 5-year-old asked for, and that my husband and I keep in our nightstand to play as well. Highly recommend this toy for anyone over 4-years-old." —annaaaa

    Price: $18.59

    14. A pack of chewable motion sickness tablets specially formulated for kids in case the planes, trains, and automobiles are too much for their lil' tum. These help to preventatively relieve nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.

    Dramamine Kids packaging, surrounded by a child&#x27;s teddy bear, clothes, and sneaker
    Target

    For children 2-years-old and up; If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about this product, be sure to contact a licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers.

    Promising review: "Purchased these tablets for my 6-year-old who has had motion sickness since she was a baby! Nothing had worked until trying this! It works like a charm!! No more stomach pain and vomiting all over the car while on car rides. For my daughter, it worked by giving it to her 1 hour before. It has been a lifesaver 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I highly recommend it for any mommy dealing with this issue with their little ones." —Sandyjany

    Price: $4.39

    15. A set of packing cubes to avoid blaming that pesky sock monster for any missing items. With these handy cubes, you can fit more clothes while keeping them organized.

    Assorted packing cubes with clothing and shoes arranged neatly for organized travel
    Target

    Promising review: "I used two sets of these to fill up a larger suitcase. They are not compression bags, but they still cut down the amount of space used if you slightly overfill them and then squish the top down. Great way to keep my entire wardrobe organized and in one suitcase." —ras42

    Price: $49.99 for a seven-piece set

    16. A wet/dry bag that, in the best-case scenario, can keep wet swimsuits stored away until you get back to the hotel. Worst-case scenario: Your child has an accident, and you need a place to keep the soiled clothes away from the clean ones. Let's just hope you don't roll the motherhood dice and get both.

    mother holding a child with a stylish diaper bag, smiling at the child, indicating a functional yet fashionable accessory for parents
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this bag for the summer. Perfect for putting bathing suits in. Obviously, don't put a drenched suit in it. Great for on-the-go spillage as well. Much better to have than a plastic bag. I use the outer part for spare dry clothes. Never had any issues with mine. To clean it, I put it in the wash and then air dry it. Comes out perfect every single time." —MissMaryMac

    Price: $17.99

    17. An On The Plane Activity Book so the kiddos can learn airplane facts and geography, *and* stay busy with the various puzzles and mazes.

    Cover of &quot;On the Plane Activity Book&quot; with puzzles, mazes, and illustrations for children&#x27;s entertainment
    Target

    Promising review: "This was perfect for my 6-year-old on our vacation. Thick pages and adequate space." —CoffeeMama

    Price: $7.39

    18. A pair of foldable, over-the-ear headphones to keep the nursery rhymes playing on repeat, or so they can indulge in a bit of screen time without bothering you and the other passengers.

    Child wearing headphones and a green shirt smiles against a blue background
    Target

    Price: $14.99

    19. A portable booster seat so your child can enjoy food, crafts, toys, etc., and most importantly, avoid parent lap fatigue. It folds up to fit in a diaper bag and can be used on camping trips or when restaurants don't have highchairs available.

    Target

    Promising review: "I keep this chair in my vehicle at all times. We use it at friends, family, restaurants, and outside when feeding our small kiddo. This is my go-to item for baby shower gifts! 10/10 recommend! Easy to clean, great size and quality. You can't beat this product." —Alyssa

    Price: $28.49

    20. An inflatable Marvel-themed toddler bed to reduce worrying about your toddler falling out of the hotel bed *and* so they have a comfy place to sleep on your next camping trip. A good night's rest is also included with this durable mattress.

    Child sleeping on a portable blue air mattress indoors
    Target

    Promising review: "Our toddlers love this air mattress! We’re eager to bring it camping with us this summer. It’s easy to inflate and durable — our toddlers have been putting it to the test with lots of bouncing shenanigans. It feels pretty comfortable and has galvanized lots of superhero play." —RaeBeth

    Price: $28.23 (originally $35.99)

    21. A copy of the classic picture book Where's Waldo? to keep your child busy in their endless search for Waldo and his friends. Or, maybe you never found Waldo and need to relieve your childhood with your kid.

    Cover of &quot;Where&#x27;s Waldo?&quot; book with illustrated crowd scene and title text
    Target

    Promising review: "My 6-year-old son loves this book! He loves looking for all the different Waldo characters and items and can sit for a long period of time to do so!" —Kristin

    Price: $5.62

    22. A baby carrier to help keep up with the other kiddos or at least be able to maneuver through a crowded train station or airport faster than when pushing a stroller.

    Woman seated, smiling with baby in a front carrier, both facing camera, woman holding ice cream cone
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this carrier. It keeps baby comfortable and cool. It is extremely comfortable with the padded shoulder straps for whichever parent is wearing the baby. It's a perfect baby-wearing piece. We adored using it."              —Kristin33

    Price: $179.99 (available in two colors)

    23. A power bank (or two) to charge the family's electronic devices because no one wants to experience a parent with a dead phone while traveling.

    black portable power bank with two USB ports on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "My daughter went on a trip with school and needed to stay in touch with teachers, and since she was not able to plug in to charge her phone throughout the day, this portable charger kept her charged up for required communication." —Belkin

    Price: $27.49

    24. A travel-sized white noise machine in case the excitement from a vacation doesn't ease bedtime routines. It's wireless and rechargeable, and the soothing shushing sound can help relax your kid or put you to sleep. Either one is a win.

    Portable doorbell attached to a door, with a sleek, modern design
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this white noise machine!!!! It is essential in our everyday life for our little. I use it in the car when she is cranky and sleepy, it puts her right to sleep or at least helps calm her down! I also use it when I have to go run errands like groceries and such! It’s a lifesaver! Battery lasts 6 hours once charged! It’s worked out great for us!" —Alyssa

    Price: $40.03

    25. A portable fan to keep everyone chill when you have to pull over for a potty break, it's 90 degrees outside, and your child won't stop asking some version of "Are we there yet?"

    Open suitcase with clothes, hairdryer, camera, and headphones next to a hat and sunglasses, suggesting travel essentials
    Target

    Price: $24.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.