25 Target Items Parents Will Want For All Their Upcoming Spring Break Travels

1. An insulated sippy cup that does not leak AND is insulated for a hot day at the beach. Think Stanley Cup for children, but at a reduced cost.
2. A set of two companion snack cups that will prevent Goldish and Cheerios from spilling everywhere (or at least save you money by reducing your Ziploc bag usage).
3. A spray-on kids' version of the beloved Black Girl sunscreen to protect your littles from the sun without the pasty white streaks. Bonus: Even if your kid has a case of the wiggles, the coverage would still be good.
4. A pack of reusable water balloons for fun at the hotel pool or beach. They're way easier to clean up since they have a resealable magnetic closure, and the bright colors will help you find them quickly when the fam is done playing.
5. A travel-ready first aid kit to help with boo-boos on the spot so you can all get back to enjoying the vacay. If only it were as simple to prevent the injury from happening in the first place...
6. An activity set to keep your kiddos occupied on the plane with less screen time. The kit comes with all the supplies necessary to reenact various scenes from Bluey plus a bunch of art supplies to keep their imaginations engaged.
7. A compact potty seat to help your toddler go to the bathroom anytime, anywhere. It folds into the included carrying case and is easy to store in a carry-on bag for emergency potty visits.
8. An action-based game to keep everyone occupied while waiting in those dreadfully long lines at amusement parks. Thanks to all the different game categories included, you can keep your little ones (the whole family, really) busy for hours while on the go.
9. A 20-pack of plastic rain ponchos for that unexpected wet weather. These are small enough to keep in your go-bag, purse, or pocket at all times, so when the sky tries to rain on your parade, you'll all stay dry and have a ball.
10. A travel activity tray for hours of entertainment in the car or airplane. It folds up small and is easy to store while not in use. Imagine getting through one whole page of your book without a complaint, question, or request to find and hand over art supplies and snacks — heaven.
11. A Pikachu neck pillow with an attached hood that covers the eyes. Hopefully this will encourage your kids to get some shuteye on the plane so that you (and the other passengers) can have a few hours of peace.
12. A ride-on suitcase because who doesn't want to be wheeled to the gate? Plus, you'll have one less suitcase to lug through the airport. And yes, subtracting 5 pounds from your 300-pound load of half the family's worldly possessions *will* make a difference.
13. A light-up, pop-it fidget game to help pass the time and work on fine motor skills — whether that be on a long-haul flight, train, or car ride. You may even find yourself calling dibs.
14. A pack of chewable motion sickness tablets specially formulated for kids in case the planes, trains, and automobiles are too much for their lil' tum. These help to preventatively relieve nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.
15. A set of packing cubes to avoid blaming that pesky sock monster for any missing items. With these handy cubes, you can fit more clothes while keeping them organized.
16. A wet/dry bag that, in the best-case scenario, can keep wet swimsuits stored away until you get back to the hotel. Worst-case scenario: Your child has an accident, and you need a place to keep the soiled clothes away from the clean ones. Let's just hope you don't roll the motherhood dice and get both.
17. An On The Plane Activity Book so the kiddos can learn airplane facts and geography, *and* stay busy with the various puzzles and mazes.
18. A pair of foldable, over-the-ear headphones to keep the nursery rhymes playing on repeat, or so they can indulge in a bit of screen time without bothering you and the other passengers.
19. A portable booster seat so your child can enjoy food, crafts, toys, etc., and most importantly, avoid parent lap fatigue. It folds up to fit in a diaper bag and can be used on camping trips or when restaurants don't have highchairs available.
20. An inflatable Marvel-themed toddler bed to reduce worrying about your toddler falling out of the hotel bed *and* so they have a comfy place to sleep on your next camping trip. A good night's rest is also included with this durable mattress.
21. A copy of the classic picture book Where's Waldo? to keep your child busy in their endless search for Waldo and his friends. Or, maybe you never found Waldo and need to relieve your childhood with your kid.
22. A baby carrier to help keep up with the other kiddos or at least be able to maneuver through a crowded train station or airport faster than when pushing a stroller.
23. A power bank (or two) to charge the family's electronic devices because no one wants to experience a parent with a dead phone while traveling.
24. A travel-sized white noise machine in case the excitement from a vacation doesn't ease bedtime routines. It's wireless and rechargeable, and the soothing shushing sound can help relax your kid or put you to sleep. Either one is a win.
25. A portable fan to keep everyone chill when you have to pull over for a potty break, it's 90 degrees outside, and your child won't stop asking some version of "Are we there yet?"
