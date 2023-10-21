One of the best things about having your own living space is having the power to decorate it however you want. I personally love a themed room, and if I had the creativity (and endless funds), nothing would stop me from designing a mystical, magical, whimsical fairy-type room. So, when I came across these people's creative and unique rooms, I was completely enthralled. Here are some of the most interesting and tasteful rooms people have decorated in their homes that range from minimalistic and subtle to maximalist and high-profile:
1.Très bon! This Paris-themed room makes me want to take a romantic walk along the Seine:
2.Every home should make space for a mermaid trove:
3.This gothic Victorian-inspired living room looks like it could be straight from a movie:
4.This Hello Kitty-themed bedroom shows the power of a color scheme:
5.An iceberg wouldn't dare wreak havoc on this neat Titanic-themed room even if it could:
6.I'd love to sit and read in this person's serene-looking "on a budget" Japanese culture-inspired room:
7.Gen X'ers, millennials, and Little House On The Prairie stans — this Oregon Trail-themed room is for you:
8.This adorable dinosaur-themed hobby room is sure to inspire productivity and inspiration:
9.Are you really a Tolkien fan if you don't have a Middle Earth-themed dining room?
10.Better yet, are you even a Star Wars fan if you don't have a cantina-themed game room?!
11.Speaking of stars, this space-themed bedroom has a gorgeous hand-painted constellation wall:
12.I think this person loves all things rainbows and fun:
13.This super cute truck-themed bedroom is peak interior design:
14.One night in this Spongebob-themed bedroom would give me enough serotonin to live the rest of my life happily:
15.The colors of this jungle-themed living room are making my eyes roll back in sheer delight:
16.This enchanted forest-themed room is giving ultimate cozy vibes:
17.Antoni Gaudí himself couldn't have come up with such a smart Nintendo-themed game room design:
18.I'd pay admission to see this natural history-themed living room IRL:
20.This beautiful Moroccan-inspired bedroom literally looks like it could be a room at a luxury hotel:
21.Hey Jude, I love this Beatles-themed room:
22.This person's aunt keeps their living room Disney-fied and Christmas-fied all year long, and I'm all for it:
23.Last but certainly not least — this person's dining room looks like the inside of an exclusive, luxury treehouse resort in the rainforest, and I'm so obsessed:
All I can say is...wow. I'm now going to spend the rest of the day thinking about a cool theme for my room. How do you feel about themed rooms in your living space? Do you currently have a theme, or do you eventually want to work on one? Let me know in the comments!