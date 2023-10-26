But before I get into it, here's a picture of my hair prior to the scalp massage. As you can see, I have a lot of hair. I have wavy hair that grows kind of quickly, but my main issue is that my hair gets oily seemingly way faster than I feel it should (like by day 2). Yet at the same time, my scalp gets flaky from being so dry?! I use some products to style my hair (mainly just a foaming mousse and curl cream), so my theory is that I just have a lot of buildup. That said, I booked the scalp treatment in hopes that it would give my scalp the deep cleanse it seemed to be yearning for.