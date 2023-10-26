    I Got A 75-Minute Scalp Massage Because TikTok Said It Could Stimulate Hair Growth, And The Experience Was Totally Not What I Expected

    My hair has never gone through such an experience before...

    Howdy! I'm Dannica, and I am easily allured by internet beauty trends. I recently used rice water on my skin for a week, and now I'm back again, trying out another Asian beauty trend that's been making its rounds around the web: scalp massages. The scalp massage buzz quickly took over TikTok, with the conversation surrounding the beauty treatment garnering over 650 million views. In one TikTok, which has more than 600,000 views, a TikToker films herself going to her monthly treatment, which she says "is supposed to help with hair growth and blood circulation to the scalp."

    Views on three scalp massage hashtags adding up to 650 million views
    TikTok

    Scalp massage treatments are gaining traction in the United States, but the treatments have been an integral part of maintaining healthy hair in Asian cultures — particularly Indian and Japanese culture — for a long time. 

    In another video, which has over 3 million views, TikTok users in the comments were expressing how relaxing and luxurious the treatment looked, with one user saying, "I can approve that this scalp massage is the best thing ever."

    Comments from a scalp massage TikTok video are praising how incredible it looks
    @heartdefensor / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    To get more insight into the potential benefits of scalp massages, I spoke with Annie Chiu, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Derm Institute. According to Chiu, though scalp massages may aid with blood circulation to the scalp, relieve stress, and possibly stimulate hair follicles, there isn't enough rigorous scientific evidence to prove the cause-and-effect relationship between scalp massages and hair health.

    A man is receiving a scalp massage treatment
    June Ng / Getty Images

    "The effectiveness of scalp massages can vary from person to person," Chiu told BuzzFeed. Though some people may find them to be more of a novelty, others might view scalp massages as a form of self-care. "Some [people] believe [scalp massages] genuinely help with hair growth," Chiu continued. "Ultimately, the perception of their efficacy may depend on individual expectations and experiences."

    A woman is getting her hair washed
    Kilito Chan / Getty Images

    In the scalp massage TikToks, people show themselves lying down with their head hanging over a shampoo bowl while their entire head and neck are given a good rubdown. They then get their hair washed and a thorough rinse, with more massaging, and some people even receive a basic facial along with a simple body massage. Depending on the salon and the package you pick, you can get a hot-oil treatment, along with a blow-dry and styling.

    TikTok users who have documented their scalp massage experiences are being shown
    @shunicorn_ / @hazalkalkan_ / TikTok / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    Not going to lie to you guys, I'd been influenced in the past to buy a scalp brush because I remember some video telling me it helped with blood circulation and dry scalp. TBH, I didn't use it consistently enough to see if it actually did, BUT when I realized that people were going to actual head spas for their scalp massage treatments, I was so on board. So naturally, I booked myself a scalp massage appointment.

    A side-by-side of a scalp brush and a scalp massage
    Iryna Imago / Getty Images, @wendyskin / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    But before I get into it, here's a picture of my hair prior to the scalp massage. As you can see, I have a lot of hair. I have wavy hair that grows kind of quickly, but my main issue is that my hair gets oily seemingly way faster than I feel it should (like by day 2). Yet at the same time, my scalp gets flaky from being so dry?! I use some products to style my hair (mainly just a foaming mousse and curl cream), so my theory is that I just have a lot of buildup. That said, I booked the scalp treatment in hopes that it would give my scalp the deep cleanse it seemed to be yearning for.

    The author is showing what her hair looks like prior to receiving a scalp massage
    BuzzFeed / Dannica Ramirez

    If we're keeping it transparent, I didn't really prioritize my scalp health until this year. I was kind of just letting my hair do whatever she had to do, so my haircare routine was really nonexistent. 

    Nowadays, I shampoo and condition my hair twice a week, and I put in a leave-in conditioner before combing through my wet hair. Sometimes I'll put in some hair oil, but I think I do it less for the "benefits" and more for the "this smells divine." And as I mentioned, I also incorporate a foam mousse and a curl cream if I feel like styling my hair. So honestly, I don't really have an idea what could be the cause of my scalp issues. (Also, this might be the first time I'm seeing what I look like from behind.)

    My friend Bailey came along with me for the ride, and we booked a place in Orange County, California, called Mimosa Head Spa. We were super excited and only a tad nervous because we didn't know what to expect, but the women who worked there were so nice and made us feel extremely relaxed.

    The author is showing the name of the establishment she&#x27;s going for her scalp massage paired with a car selfie
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    The package we got was called "the Royal," and it was a 75-minute scalp treatment that included a hair wash, a scalp massage (obvi), a facial massage, a neck and shoulder massage, plus a hot-oil treatment. The price was $105, which, for all that, seemed to be fair. The package didn't include a blow-dry, but if you did want to get your hair dried or styled, there were add-ons available for an extra fee.

    The prices for the scalp massage, including a blow-dry with flat brush add-on for $20
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    OK, let's get to the scalp massage!! I'm gonna keep it real with y'all — I wasn't sure if it was less weird if my eyes were open or closed in the photos, so I just went with eyes closed a majority of the time. So first, the woman giving me my scalp massage brought me into this dark room with soothing piano music in the background. I lay down in a comfy chair, then brought my head back so that my hair was in the shampoo bowl. Before I knew it, this wonderful woman had her hands in my hair.

    The author is showing the lipstick still on her lips; the woman is beginning the massage
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    Also, please bear with me — I didn't want to put flash on and blind my girl, so these stills are from videos I was taking. 

    A good amount of time was spent massaging my scalp, and my hair wasn't even wet yet! The woman kneaded all around my head, tapped down my hairline, and even did a whole number on my neck. Honestly, I don't know if it was just the ambience of it all, but it was as if I could feel the tension leaving my body, especially from my neck. All I knew was that it felt good.

    Then she rinsed my hair with warm water and massaged it for maybe another five minutes. After that, she shampooed my hair with this amazing tea tree shampoo that made my brain feel as if it was melting (positive). That stuff seemed to seep into my scalp and made my parietal lobe dance, and I loved the smell.

    The author is getting shampooed
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    This was probably the most rigorous hair wash of my life. My hair has never been scrubbed so thoroughly before, and the woman giving me my scalp massage was satisfying itches I never knew I had. She continued to massage my head with the product in and massaged me even more as she was rinsing my hair. However, I won't lie and say I wasn't a little disappointed that this head spa didn't have that metal ring that spurts out water, like in the videos I watched. But it still felt nice nonetheless. Also, this is me just being annoying, but I do kind of wish there were another tool being used for my scalp aside from just hands, just for a texture change? I think a brush or a scrubby thing would have been amazing.

    Next up was my favorite part of the entire experience. I have never had a hot-oil treatment done before, so I had no clue how the process was going to go. Had I known earlier in my life that I'd get to wear this silly little the-aliens-are-coming cap, I'd have gotten this treatment a lot sooner.

    The author is getting oil in her hair and is wearing a cap for the hot-oil treatment
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    After washing my hair, the technician working on my scalp began finger-combing argan oil through my hair in careful sections. After my head was coated, she put a cap on me and attached what I assumed was some sort of heater in order to get the oil hot. According to Mimosa Head Spa's website, hot-oil treatments help heal the hair and protect it from frizziness, dryness, and split ends — aka everything I need help with.

    At this point, my hair was kind of just left in the hot-oil whirlpool bath for a while. During this time, though, I started receiving my facial massage! The woman started off with cleansing my face to get rid of any excess makeup, and then I was lathered up with facial oil. I looked like a glazed donut.

    The author is getting a facial massage; the caption reads, &quot;looking like Megamind&quot;
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    My scalp turned face massage technician then began to massage my face, and I think I liked it? Eh...honestly, it was more of a finger-tapping than a massage, but that's coming from someone who gua shas TF outta her face. It wasn't anything super special, but to be fair, it wasn't supposed to be the main event anyway.

    After the little facial massage came the anti-aging collagen face mask. It had a jellylike texture and was cool to the touch, and after it was put on me, I was left alone for a bit to give the mask time to set. Mind you, I hadn't seen what I looked like in a hot minute. So imagine my initial shock when I opened up my camera and saw...

    Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    The author has a face mask on and her cap looks as if it&#x27;s about to explode
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    As my sister best described it:

    The author shows a screenshot of her sister calling her photo a jump scare
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    By now I was afraid my head was gonna burst open and popcorn was gonna start spilling out. But eventually my face mask was washed off with a warm towel, and the hot-oil cap was taken off as well. While my hair was being washed from the oil, I could almost sense how soft my hair was without touching it. Like, from the way the water was coming off my hair, I knew it was gonna be ~silky~. Then, after my hair wash (which was the last hair wash of the treatment), my face was met with the cool kiss of a jade roller.

    The author is wrapped in towels and is being given a jade roller massage
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    After moisturizing my face, the woman wrapped up my hair and gave me a five-minute neck and shoulder massage that actually extended a little to my upper mid-back! Not gonna lie, I felt as if I was getting beat up (she was very heavy-handed), but I figured it was one way to loosen up my muscles for sure. Then I was taken to the salon chair and my hair was brushed through. I said I didn't need my hair to be blow-dried (it was an extra charge), but the women were so nice and gave me one anyway!

    The author is smelling her hair in one photo and is blow-drying her hair in the other
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    Here's what my hair looked like straight out of the head spa vs. what my hair looked like two days after the head spa:

    The author shows a side-by-side photo of her hair after the scalp massage versus two days after the scalp massage
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    The hairstylist was definitely going for a straight-hair look, but my waves were definitely trying to come through, LOL. 

    It's difficult to tell from photos alone, but my hair remained soft and shiny until my next hair wash day — which was four days later! Typically, I have maybe a day and a half until my hair starts lookin' greasy, so after this treatment, I knew my scalp was CLEAN. I was most impressed by how good my hair still looked even after I tied it up and slept with it. It was a noticeable difference, and people were actually complimenting me, saying how healthy my hair looked! Oh yeah, and there was not a scalp flake in sight for the remainder of the week. Even now, after a couple of hair washes have passed, my scalp isn't as flaky! 

    Overall, receiving the scalp massage treatment was a nice, relaxing time. Some notable moments were the hot-oil treatment and, of course, the scalp massage itself. Honestly, I feel that receiving a scalp massage could very much be a DIY, girls' night–type thing if you're looking for a similar experience without the price. Though I did thoroughly enjoy the experience and was happy with how my hair felt, I did end up wondering if receiving a scalp massage was more about the self-care aspect of it rather than any long-term benefits it may have — especially if one doesn't choose a service that comes with a hot-oil treatment.

    The author&#x27;s friend Bailey is receiving a scalp massage
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    Revisiting what Chiu said, the efficacy of the treatment really does appear to depend on personal experiences and circumstances. And whether or not there are benefits, it's certainly a great way to get some TLC. With all that said, Chiu does say that when it comes to viral beauty trends, it's important to remember that what works for one person may not work for another. "It is wise to approach beauty trends that go viral on social media with a certain degree of skepticism," she urged. Because many viral trends may not be based on solid scientific evidence, Chiu advises doing research using credible, scientific sources and consulting with professionals if necessary.

    The author is showing photos of her scalp treatment
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    So was this scalp massage going to cure my oily hair–dry scalp situation? Maybe not. But was it an experience worth trying at least once? Absolutely! I think receiving a scalp massage treatment is definitely a great way to relieve stress and give yourself a little TLC. And even if there may be no benefits in the long run, at least my hair looked, smelled, and felt amazing for a majority of the week!

    The author shows side-by-side photos of her hair pre–scalp massage and post–scalp massage
    Dannica Ramirez / BuzzFeed

    Still kind of salty over not being able to experience that water ring, though.

    Would you ever try a scalp massage? If you have, how did you like it? Also, does anyone have any tips for oily hair?! Let me know in the comments!