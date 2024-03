But mewing is just one piece of the problem that Teresa has noticed in her years of being an educator. In fact, she believes that the bigger problem lies within kids nowadays not taking "one single second of the day seriously." And though it may be argued that kids never took anything seriously back then, Teresa believes there's a significant difference between kids in the classroom in past years versus recently. As she mentions in her TikTok: "They take everybody's feelings for granted; they don't care how what they say or do makes people feel." And as much as she hates to admit it, Teresa told BuzzFeed that it's more difficult managing behaviors and connecting with students now than before 2020 — and it has more to do with social media than the pandemic.