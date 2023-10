When Redditor u/Abbas_Noorani asked the people of r/AskReddit to share the "rich things" they do despite not being rich, my immediate answer was having a bidet. Granted, it's an attachment — but still, it feels luxurious. That said, some of the other responses wererelatable (and impressive), especially when considering how expensive everything is nowadays. From having a garage fridge to investing, here are some of the "rich things" people who aren't extremely wealthy do: