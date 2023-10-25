  • Viral badge

Non-Rich People Are Sharing The Wealthy Person Behaviors They Still Practice Without A Ton Of Money In The Bank, And They're So Relatable

When Redditor u/Abbas_Noorani asked the people of r/AskReddit to share the "rich things" they do despite not being rich, my immediate answer was having a bidet. Granted, it's an attachment — but still, it feels luxurious to me. That said, some of the other responses were so relatable (and impressive), especially when considering how expensive everything is nowadays. From having a garage fridge to investing, here are some of the "rich things" people who aren't extremely wealthy do:

1. "My thermostat stays the temperature that's most comfortable to me, and nothing will change that."

A person is adjusting their thermostat
u/Cyb3rTruk

"My house stays at 68 degrees in the summer and 72 degrees in the winter. Fuck that 'try to keep the electric bill down' bullshit. I work way too hard to be uncomfortable in my own house."

u/KP_Wrath

2. "I don't worry about prices when I'm grocery shopping. I just grab what I want and call it a day."

u/PogoSavant

"I buy what I want and I try new stuff. I like to cook, and the prices won't discourage me from that."

u/34i79s

3. "I buy two-ply toilet paper."

A person is holding a tower of toilet paper
u/Drawn-Otterix

"I only buy four-ply toilet paper because my butt deserves nothing but the best."

u/Bosslowski

4. "I have someone clean my house once a month. I never thought I'd have to hire someone for that, but I think it's totally worth it."

u/Empty_Breadfruit_676

5. "I buy expensive, name-brand makeup. In my defense, it lasts much longer than drugstore products, and the quality is unmatched."

A man is applying makeup
u/hi-im-amethyst

6. "Once a year, I buy a premium car-cleaning package. They clean my car inside and out, including washing the interior with soap."

u/9gagiscancer

7. "We have a garage fridge that's full of all different kinds of beverages."

A fridge is filled with a variety of drinks
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

u/SixStinkyFingers

"I felt like such a baller when I got my garage drink fridge. Something about it just made me feel like I was financially OK."

u/1d0m1n4t3

8. "I sometimes buy name-brand cheese instead of the store brand."

u/NeuroguyNC

"I bought name-brand cheese this weekend because it was on sale, and I just made pizza with it. Quality ingredients really make all the difference."

u/PurpleK00lA1d

9. "Every so often, I eat at restaurants that cost around $50 to $100 a person just to treat myself."

A fancy dinner is being shown
u/TimeWear6053

"Ooh, my friends and I do this once every few months. We order the fancy cocktails and order whatever we want. It's pricey, but it's fun to dress up and eat someplace nice."

u/HoaryPuffleg

10. "I actually buy small trash bags for the bins around the house. My whole family uses grocery bags in those bins, but I don't like how they always rip at the bottom."

u/[deleted]

11. "I don't buy crappy tires, shoes, or mattresses. My advice is don't cheap out on things that separate you from the ground."

A person is carrying a tire
u/StJoeStrummer

12. "I have Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Disney+, and I don't watch any of it. Just paying for the vibes."

u/AngryDerf

13. "I get my hair done. It's the one expensive self-care thing that makes me feel beautiful, so I think it's completely worth it."

A woman is getting her hair done at the salon
u/gracieangel420

14. "I buy cashmere clothing for winter. I do normally have to limit myself to buying one piece of clothing a month, but it's just so soft, warm, and comfy."

u/themorganator4

15. "For long flights, I upgrade to business class. It's so much better and so much more convenient."

A man is enjoying his business class flight
u/RaspyRock

16. "I tip servers like I'm rich because I used to work in the restaurant industry, so I know all too well how brutal it can be."

u/Traditional_Ad8054

17. "I take myself on vacations. Whenever I'm on vacation, I do whatever I wanna do. I'll order a cocktail at 9 a.m. to go with my breakfast if I want to. When I'm on vacation, I don't look at the price — I just do it."

A man is relaxing at the pool
u/Notshowingyoumybum

18. "I just buy the six dollar bottle of coffee creamer even though I know damn well I'm on a three dollar bottle-type of budget."

u/xkrazyxcourtneyx

19. "I don't buy a lot of expensive things, but one thing I do like to invest in is cologne. I like to smell nice, and I think it's important."

A bottle of cologne is being spritzed
u/AfghanHokie

20. "I invest in stocks and shares. Even though the returns are so small for the pathetic amount I contribute, I figure it's good to start somewhere."

u/wiluk

21. "I take my goofy ass pit bull to this super fancy dog groomer where he gets stuff like blueberry facials, massages, and all these other treatments. I found my dog wandering around a parking lot when he was a puppy, so now I give him the best."

A dog is being pampered with cucumbers on its eyes
u/tissboom

22. "I valet every chance I get. I absolutely hate trying to find parking, parking lots, getting out of parking lots, dealing with luggage if I'm traveling — the whole lot. Valet is worth it to me."

u/Lazyassbummer

23. "For me, in the UK, it's having private dentistry. We have the option of state-provided dentistry, but I pay to go private. Everyone thinks I'm wild for that, but I like the service that I get, and I know that if there's a problem, I can get promptly seen with the best care I can afford. I don't have a high salary nor do I go on a lot of holidays, but I'll happily spend the money for my dental health."

A woman is getting her teeth checked
u/Dense_Ad7115

24. "I have a towel warmer in my bathroom. It's not the priciest thing, but I think it's such a luxury, especially during the colder months."

u/Daegoba

25. "I honestly don't pay attention to or care about how much gas costs."

Gas prices for Mobil are being shown
u/20Keller12

26. "I own expensive cars. I can afford the payments, but sometimes I do regret treating myself to such a high-budget vice."

A couple is riding in a convertible
u/HelpMePls___

27. "One 'rich person' thing I do is that I live in a 'luxury' apartment in a fancy part of town. My car is one of the cheapest in garage, and my neighbors probably wonder why I even bother maintaining and cleaning it. I have to sacrifice some things, but I want to live comfortably."

u/Metallgesellschaft

28. "I only make about $50,000 to $60,000 a year, but I take international trips. Traveling is the stuff of life for me. I forego a lot of things so that I can save up to go on a big journey once a year."

Two women are taking a selfie while on vacation
u/beanie0911

29. "I pay to enjoy the lounges at airports. You get comfy chairs, free alcohol, lunch, and a lot less riffraff."

u/Banditofbingofame

30. And lastly: "I use the FUCK out of paper towels."

A child is ripping up paper towels
u/craftyshafter

"I just rip whatever the fuck off the roll. It's usually an excessive amount, but I don't care. I'm an animal."

u/AnonymousGhou

People who don't care about the price of gas are stronger than me — I fall to my knees when $20 can't even fill half the tank. Let me know in the comments what "rich things" you do for yourself!