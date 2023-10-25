When Redditor u/Abbas_Noorani asked the people of r/AskReddit to share the "rich things" they do despite not being rich, my immediate answer was having a bidet. Granted, it's an attachment — but still, it feels luxurious to me. That said, some of the other responses were so relatable (and impressive), especially when considering how expensive everything is nowadays. From having a garage fridge to investing, here are some of the "rich things" people who aren't extremely wealthy do:
1. "My thermostat stays the temperature that's most comfortable to me, and nothing will change that."
2. "I don't worry about prices when I'm grocery shopping. I just grab what I want and call it a day."
"I buy what I want and I try new stuff. I like to cook, and the prices won't discourage me from that."
3. "I buy two-ply toilet paper."
4. "I have someone clean my house once a month. I never thought I'd have to hire someone for that, but I think it's totally worth it."
5. "I buy expensive, name-brand makeup. In my defense, it lasts much longer than drugstore products, and the quality is unmatched."
6. "Once a year, I buy a premium car-cleaning package. They clean my car inside and out, including washing the interior with soap."
7. "We have a garage fridge that's full of all different kinds of beverages."
8. "I sometimes buy name-brand cheese instead of the store brand."
"I bought name-brand cheese this weekend because it was on sale, and I just made pizza with it. Quality ingredients really make all the difference."