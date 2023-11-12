18.

"I was at a bar one time when some dude came up to me and asked me to spit in a cup. I asked him why, and he informed me that his friend was going to drink a whole glass of spit collected from other people around the bar. He gestured to the guy next to him — his friend — who laughed and confirmed that he was actually going to do it. Naturally, I hacked up the worst thing I could muster into the glass. He went around collecting more spit, and when he was done, he gave the spit concoction to his friend, who proceeded to absolutely neck it. It was the foulest thing I'd ever witnessed. Everyone in the bar was in complete shock, and we were all retching from witnessing such an act. But the guy who was drinking the spit drank all of it and didn't even seem phased."