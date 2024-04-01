20.

Last but not least: "My sophomore year in college, I had a friend who became suicidal, and I spent the majority of the fall semester doing everything to help: taking them to counseling appointments, staying over with them most nights, rushing over to them when they called me after they self-harmed, and anything else. It got bad. Like, the counselor had to call their parents. They ended up leaving campus mid-semester to go home, and by that point, I was emotionally and mentally destroyed. I was experiencing my first depressive episode myself after probably eight weeks of helping keep my friend alive while also doing 18 credit hours. I went home for the holiday, and my mom told me, 'Everything happens for a reason; God has a plan.' That's all well and good, but I'm not religious, and it gave me no comfort to hear that there was a 'reason' for all that despair."