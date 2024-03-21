Growing up, my dad always told my siblings and me, "Look with your eyes, not with your mouth," because we would always yap about not being able to find where something was rather than actually looking. Now that I'm older, I find myself quoting my dad and telling my little cousins the exact same thing. And though my father has told and taught me a lot more profound things, for some reason, that's the advice that I know will always live at the top of my head.
With all that said, now I'm curious: What advice did your parents or grandparents tell you that you will always remember?
Maybe you were going through your first heartbreak, and your mom sat you down and told you something that would alter your perception of love and relationships for the rest of your life.
Maybe your grandfather loved telling you stories about his life when he was younger and gave you advice on the importance of hard and honest work. Now, whenever you're working toward a goal, you remember what he told you.
Maybe your grandma loved traveling, so she imparted some wise words about the importance of seeing the world and stepping out of your comfort zone to try new things.
Or perhaps your dad loved to cook, and you spent hours in the kitchen with him learning his techniques and recipes, which you now cook for yourself and your own family.
Whatever the case, if you have a slice of advice from either your parents or grandparents that completely stuck with you, I wanna know all about it — and I'm sure many people do, too! If you'd like a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, share your wisdom down in the comments along with your age, or you can anonymously submit using this form!