Growing up, my dad always told my siblings and me, "Look with your eyes, not with your mouth," because we would always yap about not being able to find where something was rather than actually looking. Now that I'm older, I find myself quoting my dad and telling my little cousins the exact same thing. And though my father has told and taught me a lot more profound things, for some reason, that's the advice that I know will always live at the top of my head.