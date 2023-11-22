15.

"When I turned 16, my parents divorced. My mom got very ill and was close to death. While she did her best, I would often need help taking care of my younger brother (he was 10 at the time), in addition to trying to keep up with school and my own life. This caused me to lose a lot of my friends because I wasn't able to attend the parties and events everyone else went to. I feel like I was never given the chance to process the stress of my parents' divorce and my mom's illness because I was so caught up in worrying about my brother. Anytime I brought up my feelings, I was told, 'Think about how your brother feels. This is really hard on him.' When I was 21, my mom remarried and had another child. It was at this time that I decided to move out because I was worried I was going to have to end up taking care of yet another sibling."