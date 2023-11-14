Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Oldest Siblings, What Are Some Of The Struggles You Had To Deal With That Your Younger Siblings Would Never Understand?

As an eldest daughter myself, there's a lot to unpack...

Dannica Ramirez
by Dannica Ramirez

BuzzFeed Staff

I'm the eldest of four, and I can't keep track of how many times I've compared how my parents treat my younger siblings now versus how they treated me when I was their age.

The Gallaghers are sitting around the dining table
Showtime

While I was going through high school and college, my parents were extremely hard on me and always hovered over everything I was doing. I didn't have much social freedom, and I was always expected to feel and act happy all the time. Why? Because as the oldest, I was seen as an example. Now, my siblings are in high school and college, and they get the most lax form of my parents that I'd ever seen (thanks to me).

I half-jokingly tell my siblings all the time that there is nothing they can do to disappoint our parents because I've already done it all. I'm the definition of the phrase, "I walked so you could run." I genuinely think eldest sibling trauma is real, so if you're a first-born, I wanna know what kind of things you've had to endure that your siblings could never understand.

Twitter: @tasmiyah___

Maybe you're the eldest daughter and was expected to act like a second mother to your siblings, so you felt like you had to "grow up" faster.

The Baudelaire children are walking up the steps
Paramount

Maybe you're the first-born of parents whose first language isn't English, so, despite being young, you had to navigate through a world of phone calls, meetings, paperwork, and other interactions right by their side.

Flor&#x27;s daughter from the movie &quot;Spanglish&quot; is translating for her
Columbia

Or maybe, as the oldest, your parents projected some of their own trauma onto you. Your siblings were able to get the "healed" version of parenting, and sometimes you can't help but feel jealous that you were the one who had to bear some of the brunt of it.

Deborah from &quot;Spanglish&quot; says, &quot;You&#x27;ve done it again, mother — made me hate myself&quot;
Columbia

No matter what your experience was as the oldest child, I want to know all about it — and don't be afraid to get into detail! Let me know in the comments, or you can submit your story anonymously using this form.