23.

And finally: "Live your life the way you want to and don't worry about what other people might think of you. Often, what you think people are thinking isn't actually true. I learned this the hard way. It took me until I was 40 to come out as gay. I was so afraid of what other people would think of me, so I kept it in. I've never dated anyone or have been in a relationship, and now I'm 42 trying to figure out how to do all this. In many ways, I feel like I wasted my 20s and 30s not experiencing love and not being honest about who I am. So, don't waste 20 years of your life trying to please other people."