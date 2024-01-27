12.

"Getting sorta involved with a coworker who was young enough to be my son. Everything about him told me that he'd be no good for me, but that didn't stop me. I used to sneer at women who got involved with unsuitable men and thought they were stupid or weak for letting those guys hurt them. Now, I know what it's like to be that weak-willed woman. I allowed that guy to hurt me. Why? Because he was nice-looking and tall, and because the idea of a young guy liking me was flatting for, like, five minutes. It made me feel like a sexy cougar. And now here I am, having had to switch jobs because I could no longer bear working with him. I spent evenings sitting on the carpet and crying because that guy made me realize just how lonely I was. I made that mistake this year. It seems that being nearly half a century old brings no wisdom."