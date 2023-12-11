"I Didn't Know Until My Late 50s": 18 Mistakes Adults Over 30 Were Surprised To Have Made And Deeply Regret

1.

"I took out student loans to go to college after I got clean. I was able to get my degree, but now, I'm in my late 60s, and I still have $46k in student loans. I'm not willing to work until I die just to pay them off, and my current job doesn't have anything to do with my degree. I don't have anyone to blame but myself. I'm still pissed that I didn't know enough about money management until I hit my late 50s."