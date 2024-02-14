16.

"I allowed a friend to move in with me after he told me he was going through some financial hardships. I'm fortunate to be somewhat comfortable in life, so I told him not to worry about groceries or helping to pay rent so that he could use the time to get back on his feet. He'd just gotten laid off and had told me that he was in the process of onboarding at a new company. I'd known this person for years, so I trusted him to respect my space and time, and just be considerate toward me. Well, two months later, I asked him how his new job was going, as I had the intent of asking him to start helping with the bills. He admitted then that he never actually had a new job lined up! So every time he said he was 'going to work,' he was actually just bumbling around the city, and was basically manipulating and using me. I gave him some money and respectfully told him to move out. We don't talk anymore."