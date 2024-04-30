13.

"I fell in love with a woman much younger than me and did my best to assure her she had no reason not to love me and commit to the relationship. She moved into my home, where she lived for free for over a dozen years while professionally working in a corporate position. When I say she lived at my place for free, I mean she didn't contribute anything to our fixed expenses, didn't buy groceries, didn't pay when we dined out, and didn't even pay for her own clothing. Then, she'd complain about how we didn't vacation enough — as if I had money left to pay for vacations. She declined to marry me, even after she selected an engagement ring for me to purchase. She'd text me baby names but said she wouldn't have my children."