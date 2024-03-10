10.

"I had a yearlong affair with my former boss, who is also married. I regret it every single day. My husband and I are (and always have been) in a solid relationship full of love for and happiness with each other, especially now after I cut off all contact with my former boss. I will never forgive myself for what I did; nor will I ever tell my husband. I come from a religious household, and this secret is shameful and embarrassing not only to myself but also to my husband and my family as a whole, who are very respected in their communities. I have no excuse for what I did, and I can't explain myself any better than by saying that I'd fallen into a deep, depressive episode and used my former boss — and a lot of alcohol — to drown my troubles."