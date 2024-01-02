"I Will Carry This To My Grave": 21 Massive Secrets People Won't Disclose To Their Family Members Anytime Soon

14.

"That I'm married to my childhood best friend. I've known my husband since I was 8 years old; I know he's the love of my life, but he comes from a family that's in a much higher class than mine — like, they are rich. When we were kids, I always heard people whisper in my ear things like, 'Keep him close, you'll become rich one day,' and 'You don't have to study, just marry him.' It sounds so stereotypical, but his parents didn't like me at all because of my class status. So when we started dating at 16, we didn't tell anybody. We liked our private relationship because we didn't have to deal with family drama, but when I was 21, I got into a car accident that resulted in me being comatose for a week."