6.

"This might sound silly, but I've learned to make more of a mess when I cook and/or bake. I used to be SO uptight about making a mess that cooking became too time-consuming because I was always touching something, washing my hands, cleaning something up — and repeating. I do have OCD, so I know that kind of plays a role, but when I watched this YouTuber not giving a hoot and scraping, cutting, chopping, getting flour everywhere, and cleaning up LATER, it really hit home for me. I realized that I needed to be a little more messy and have fun with it and that I didn't need to wash everything right away or pick up a speck of flour on the floor. I began telling myself to let loose and clean everything up afterward. I mean, I'm not throwing raw meat at the windows or anything, but being a little messier has really relieved stress."