I typically spend under $100 a week on myself; however, since I live in a house of five people (my parents, my sister, my husband, and me), our grocery bill can easily go into $200+ for all the necessities. If I buy anything, it's typically related to a video game or a local event — like $5 to play at my local tabletop RPG place's Dungeons & Dragons one-shots. We usually use apps to save cash on fast food when we go out, and between my husband and me, it's about $20. But when it's the whole family, it can be anywhere from $40 to $80, depending on if we're also grabbing dessert. Honestly, I spent more in the past since I would impulse purchase like it was nothing, but now, I'm definitely more reserved.