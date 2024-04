What I do see, though, is a generation of young people who mostly don't have an interest in sacrificing their families, rest, and passions for ladder climbing. I don't know what the answer is and I don't want to seem ungrateful for the job and benefits I do have, but something has to give when we're making minimum wage to float among several different positions at work, have 5–10 sick and PTO days combined, and we're made to feel guilty for using anything in our benefits package. I truly believe that if staff members were better supported and had the opportunity to rest more, employers would have more hard-working and long-term employees on their hands.