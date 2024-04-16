I absolutely feel like that. I married young, didn't finish college, and started a full-time job soon after dropping out. In some ways, I felt proud for being so grown up in comparison to my peers, but as they began to graduate college and pursue graduate degrees or high-earning jobs, I soon felt inadequate. Although I'm not using social media currently, I used it off and on until the spring of 2023. During that time, it was difficult not to feel like a failure when others posted perfectly filtered pictures about their degrees, internship opportunities, lavish weddings, and children. In comparison, I felt like some low-life working an entry-level job who couldn't get themselves together enough not to feel anxious about everything. I know that's a little low, but it gives me hope that others feel like I do.